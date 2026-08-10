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Lina Unfiltered's avatar
Lina Unfiltered
9h

The Neanderthal Vs. Homo-sapiens bit is dressing up a CMO who just said he doesn't want the "boring, predictable and cheap" tier anymore. "Creator" isn't a new species, it's basically the same job with better leverage.

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