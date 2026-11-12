sponsor : Tokunbo Wahab

PEOPLE FIRST

Hamzat’s PROMISE: Putting the Lagosian at the Centre of Governance

This is an examination of the People First agenda and its 15 pledges on healthcare, education, community safety and citizen services

Every political manifesto comes with an assortment of promises, but their importance is ultimately determined by how closely they address the needs of the people for whom government exists.

For a state such as Lagos, where rapid population growth continually stretches public infrastructure and services, the relationship between government and the ordinary resident is particularly important.

A parent concerned about the cost of medical treatment, a young graduate struggling to find employment, a trader confronted by harassment on the streets and a resident spending an entire day pursuing a government document may have different immediate concerns.

Yet, all four experiences raise a common question: how effectively does government respond to the needs of its citizens?

This is the question at the heart of the People First component of the Lagos PROMISE, the manifesto unveiled by the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, ahead of the 2027 election.

Structured around four thematic areas and 15 distinct pledges, People First addresses healthcare, education and human capital, community safety, and the relationship between citizens and public institutions.

Of the 15 pledges, 11 are classified as firm commitments and four as aspirations. The distinction is significant because it separates proposed obligations from broader objectives whose achievement may depend on additional resources, external partnerships or conditions yet to be established.

Together, the pledges offer a framework for examining what people-centred governance would mean in practical terms.

Healthcare: From Building Hospitals to Improving Access

Healthcare occupies a central position in the People First agenda, with five pledges covering medical infrastructure, personnel, insurance, vulnerable populations and specialist treatment.

Among the proposed targets are a workforce of 9,000 doctors, two additional general hospitals, 120 flagship primary healthcare centres and 15 maternal and child centres by 2031. The manifesto also proposes expanding selected general hospitals, including those in Alimosho, Odan and Ikorodu.

These commitments address an enduring challenge of urban development: the tendency for population growth to outpace the availability of public services.

For Lagos, however, the issue extends beyond the number of healthcare buildings. A hospital is useful only to the extent that it has qualified personnel, functional equipment, essential medicines and the capacity to attend promptly to patients.

Consequently, the proposed expansion of healthcare facilities would need to proceed alongside effective staffing, maintenance and financing arrangements.

This is where the Pledge of Systems connects with the Pledge of the Healthcare Economy, which proposes extending Ilera Eko health insurance coverage to 30 per cent and strengthening the state’s medicine supply and healthcare financing systems.

The significance of insurance cannot be overstated. For many households, a serious illness is simultaneously a medical emergency and a financial crisis.

Wider insurance participation could help reduce the immediate pressure of paying for treatment, although the eventual benefit would depend on the services covered, participating facilities and affordability of premiums.

Another dimension is the Pledge of the Vulnerable, which sets targets for reducing malaria, maternal mortality and the burden of noncommunicable diseases, while expanding community mental healthcare across the five administrative divisions of Lagos.

Here, the distinction between inputs and outcomes becomes especially relevant.

The number of hospitals constructed can be counted. So can the number of doctors recruited. But the more consequential questions concern whether fewer mothers die during childbirth, whether more diseases are detected early and whether patients receive timely treatment.

These are the measures by which healthcare expansion would acquire meaning beyond physical infrastructure.

The fifth undertaking, the Pledge of Care on Lagos Soil, addresses specialist medical services and the ambition to reduce outbound medical tourism through facilities such as the Lagos Cancer Diagnosis Centre, Medipark and other specialist institutions.

Classified as an aspiration, it reflects a broader economic consideration: the possibility of retaining healthcare expenditure, professional expertise and medical investment within Lagos.

Its realisation would nevertheless require sustained investment in specialist personnel, equipment, quality assurance and the confidence of patients, who currently seek treatment elsewhere.

Education: Preparing the Lagos Mind for a Changing Economy

Education constitutes the second component of People First, with four pledges directed at learning outcomes, vocational training, tertiary education and access.

The Pledge of Foundations proposes strengthening the EKOEXCEL programme across public primary schools and extending its approach into secondary education.

This is particularly relevant because improvements at the primary level can be diminished if students enter secondary schools without adequate teaching support, continuity or a curriculum responsive to their needs.

But educational reform must also confront a question that has become increasingly important: what happens after students leave school?

Lagos operates in an economy where technology, logistics, construction, creative enterprise and other sectors are changing the nature of employment. Qualifications alone do not necessarily guarantee that young people possess the practical skills demanded by employers.

The manifesto therefore links its Pledge of Skills to technical and vocational education, including the proposed completion of Meiran Technical College, additional colleges in Ibeju-Lekki and Badagry, and an artificial intelligence workforce programme.

The policy implication is that education would be judged increasingly by its ability to connect learning with productive participation in the economy.

That connection, however, must be demonstrated rather than assumed.The number of students admitted into training programmes would tell only part of the story.

The more revealing measures would include completion rates, professional certification, apprenticeships, job placements and the extent to which employers recognise the skills acquired.

The Pledge of the Lagos Mind extends the reform agenda to universities, research institutions, teachers, lecturers and trainers.

Its inclusion acknowledges that expanding access to schooling without improving the quality of instruction would leave a major part of the education challenge unresolved.

Meanwhile, the Pledge of Equity seeks to improve educational opportunities for children irrespective of household income or personal circumstances, including reducing the number of out-of-school children.

Unlike some other undertakings in the manifesto, the proposed reduction is not accompanied by a precise numerical target.

That leaves room for a clearer implementation framework identifying the existing number of affected children, the annual reduction being pursued and the mechanisms for bringing them into and retaining them within the education system.

These questions matter because access, quality and employability are interconnected. A child excluded from education today becomes an adult with diminished economic opportunities tomorrow.

Community Safety: Beyond Conventional Crime Fighting

The third People First component deals with the experience of security at the neighbourhood level. Its four pledges cover local safety arrangements, crime prevention, complaints and protection for survivors of sexual violence.

The Pledge of the Neighbourhood proposes extending the reach of the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Agency across the state’s 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas.

The Pledge of Prevention seeks to strengthen community-based interventions involving schools, markets, motor parks and faith-based institutions.

Together, they reflect an approach in which public safety is not restricted to responding after crimes have been committed.

For residents, insecurity can manifest in relatively ordinary but persistent experiences: harassment in traffic, extortion at commercial locations, threats around markets or the absence of effective intervention when disputes escalate.

These experiences have economic as well as social consequences. They influence business operating costs, commuting patterns and public confidence in government.

The emphasis on prevention is therefore relevant, provided community participation translates into genuine intelligence-sharing, conflict resolution and accountable enforcement.

There is also an important institutional limitation. Policing remains principally a federal responsibility under Nigeria’s existing constitutional framework. The proposed state-level interventions would consequently require coordination with federal law enforcement authorities.

That makes clarity of responsibility essential. Residents should be able to distinguish between agencies responsible for receiving complaints, preventing disorder, investigating crimes and prosecuting offenders.

The Pledge of the Citizen Voice introduces specific response standards: acknowledgment of safety complaints within 24 hours, an initial response within seven days and resolution within 30 days.

Such targets provide a potentially useful basis for accountability. They would be more meaningful, especially if accompanied by publicly available data on complaints received, cases resolved and matters referred for further investigation.

The fourth undertaking, the Pledge of the Survivor, proposes expanding sexual-assault referral support across all five administrative divisions.

Beyond the availability of centres, effective protection would require confidential reporting, trained personnel, medical and psychological support, and reliable links to the justice system.

The essential issue is whether a person seeking protection can access it promptly and safely, regardless of location or financial circumstances.

Citizen Service: Making Government Easier to Reach

Perhaps the most immediately relatable aspect of People First is its final component: the way residents encounter government offices and public services. Two pledges define this agenda.

The Pledge of the Front Door proposes satellite government secretariats in Badagry, Ikorodu, Lagos Island and Epe, complementing the central secretariat at Alausa.

The underlying challenge is straightforward. A resident should not necessarily have to undertake a lengthy journey across Lagos merely to obtain information, submit an application or resolve an administrative problem.

Decentralising selected services could reduce transportation costs, time lost in transit and the concentration of administrative activities in Ikeja. Yet, the location of an office is only one part of accessibility.

The offices would need appropriately trained staff, functioning digital systems, clearly defined services and sufficient authority to resolve matters without repeatedly referring residents back to Alausa.

Otherwise, decentralisation could simply reproduce existing bureaucratic difficulties in additional locations.

The second undertaking, also described as the Pledge of the Citizen Voice, establishes standards for responding to public complaints.

Under the published manifesto, complaints are to be acknowledged within 24 hours, receive an initial response within seven days and, in routine cases, be resolved within 30 days. More complex matters are assigned a longer period in the accompanying implementation narrative.

These provisions provide clearer opportunities for measuring public-service performance.

For residents, the practical test would be whether applications are processed within advertised periods, complaints are assigned to identifiable officials and unresolved cases can be escalated without unnecessary difficulty.

The proposed integration of resident identification and government services could further simplify public administration, but it would also require dependable safeguards for personal information and effective alternatives for residents who lack smartphones or reliable internet access.

A government service is not genuinely accessible if the process excludes the people most in need of it.

2

…THE KOH MANIFESTO SERIES…

RENEWAL

Hamzat’s PROMISE: Rebuilding the Foundations of Greater Lagos

Beyond roads, bridges and rail lines, the Renewal agenda proposes a new relationship between infrastructure investment, economic productivity and the quality of everyday life.

Infrastructure has become one of the defining questions of governance in Lagos. Not necessarily because the state has failed to invest in it, but because the scale and speed of its growth continually place fresh demands on facilities that are already under pressure.

A road constructed today may struggle with traffic volumes in a few years. A drainage channel designed for an existing community may become inadequate as new estates emerge. Water infrastructure installed decades ago must contend with changing population patterns, while electricity supply remains an expensive uncertainty for households and businesses.

This is the context in which Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, has situated the second pillar of his 2027 governorship manifesto, The Lagos PROMISE.

Known simply as Renewal, the agenda contains 12 pledges distributed across four areas: roads and transport infrastructure, electricity, water supply, and waste management and flood resilience.

Taken together, they raise a larger question about the future of Lagos: can infrastructure development move beyond the construction of new facilities to the creation of systems that are dependable, properly maintained and capable of supporting a growing megacity?

Roads and Bridges: The Importance of What Already Exists

The first three pledges, contained under Building Greater Lagos, address roads and bridges, traffic junctions and rail development.

The Pledge of Roads and Bridges proposes rehabilitating the state road network and restoring bridges to publicly defined standards.

Its significance lies partly in its recognition that maintenance should be treated as an essential component of infrastructure policy rather than an occasional intervention.

Lagos has invested in major roads, bridges and transport corridors under successive administrations. Yet, the experience of commuters demonstrates that the condition of smaller connecting roads can be just as consequential as the existence of major highways.

A journey shortened by a new expressway may still be frustrated by badly maintained feeder roads, damaged intersections or inadequate drainage.

The challenge, therefore, is not only how many kilometres of road are constructed, but how effectively the entire network operates. The Pledge of the Junction addresses a particularly familiar Lagos experience: traffic congestion at critical intersections.

Hamzat proposes a continuous junction-improvement programme beginning with ten identified priority locations, alongside the restoration of traffic signals across the state within the first year.

The importance of this proposal is that congestion is not always caused by an absolute shortage of roads. Inefficient junction designs, poor signal coordination, roadside trading, indiscriminate parking and weak enforcement can reduce the capacity of existing infrastructure.

A comparatively modest junction intervention can sometimes improve traffic flow without the financial and environmental implications of constructing an entirely new road.

But the effectiveness of such measures must be tested through average travel times, traffic speeds and commuter experience, rather than the mere commissioning of redesigned intersections.

Rail Development and the Question of Connectivity

The Pledge of Rail commits to completing the Blue Line extension to Okokomaiko and linking the Red and Blue lines at the National Theatre, Iganmu. This is an important distinction in the development of Lagos mass transit.

A rail line does not derive its full value simply from the distance it covers. Its wider significance emerges when passengers can transfer conveniently between services and complete journeys without unnecessary delays or additional costs.

The proposed connection between the two lines would therefore represent more than a construction milestone. It would address a fundamental problem in urban mobility: fragmentation.

For Lagos to realise the potential of its rail investments, stations must connect effectively with buses, ferries, taxis and other transport services.

The manifesto also discusses the Fourth Mainland Bridge and major federal transport corridors. These, however, involve approvals, financing and institutional arrangements beyond the direct authority of the state government.

The distinction matters because a state administration may control the maintenance of its roads while having a more limited ability to determine the completion of federally controlled or jointly financed infrastructure.

for years.

Ultimately, the effectiveness of public investment depends substantially on the machinery that manages it.

This is the argument underlying the fourth pillar of Dr. Hamzat’s governorship manifesto, The Lagos PROMISE.

Known as Machinery of Government, the pillar contains nine pledges organised around public service reform, intergovernmental cooperation, justice administration, digital government and public accountability.

Unlike the more visible infrastructure and economic components, these proposals are concerned with the institutional arrangements that determine how government works.

Reforming the Public Service

The first undertaking, the Pledge of the Public Service, proposes a merit-based, performance-driven and technology-enabled civil service. For Lagos, the issue goes beyond the professional development of government employees.

Public administration increasingly requires specialised knowledge in engineering, finance, information technology, urban planning, data management, environmental protection and numerous other fields.

The quality of public-service recruitment, training, promotion and performance management therefore influences the quality of government decisions. A merit-based system would seek to connect advancement more closely with competence and demonstrable performance.

However, such reforms must also address employee welfare, institutional stability and the protection of professional decision-making from undue political interference.

The purpose should not simply be to introduce new evaluation procedures, but to ensure that public servants have the skills, resources and motivation to carry out their responsibilities effectively.

The Lagos Compact: Connecting Institutions

The Pledge of the Compact proposes operationalising a six-component governance framework across the manifesto. This is complemented by two pledges bearing the title Pledge of the Council.

One addresses cooperation with the Lagos State Council of Obas and Chiefs, while the other proposes establishing a Lagos State Economic Council through which the governor and selected executive officials would engage local government and local council development area chairmen.

The proposal recognises that development is shaped by institutions operating at different levels.

A state ministry may construct a major drainage channel, but local authorities and community institutions remain important to preventing blockages and maintaining the surrounding environment.

Similarly, public health, markets, waste collection and neighbourhood planning require coordination between state and local institutions.

The proposed Economic Council could provide a forum for identifying local priorities, monitoring delivery and resolving intergovernmental difficulties.

Its effectiveness would depend on the authority of its decisions, the transparency of its proceedings and whether it produces measurable improvements rather than becoming another administrative gathering.

The emphasis on traditional institutions also reflects their continuing relevance to community engagement and local dispute resolution.

However, consultation must remain consistent with established democratic structures and the constitutional responsibilities of elected authorities.

Justice: Bringing the Courts Closer to the People

Three pledges address the justice system. The Pledge of the Nearer Court proposes increasing the civil monetary jurisdiction of magistrates’ courts from N10 million to N50 million, expanding court facilities and improving support for magistrates.

The Pledge of Legal Access seeks to extend legal assistance through the Office of the Public Defender and the Citizens’ Mediation Bureau. The Pledge of Forensic Justice proposes strengthening forensic facilities, including DNA analysis, sexual-assault investigations and cyber-forensic capabilities.

Together, these proposals address important obstacles to the administration of justice: cost, distance, delay and investigative limitations. For many residents and small businesses, pursuing a legal remedy can be expensive and time-consuming.

Expanding the jurisdiction of magistrates’ courts, subject to the necessary legal changes, could enable more civil disputes to be handled closer to the communities where they arise.

Likewise, effective mediation can help resolve suitable disputes without the expense and delays associated with prolonged litigation.

But improved access must not undermine the quality of justice.

Increasing court jurisdiction would need to be accompanied by adequate judicial personnel, improved facilities, case-management systems and procedural safeguards.

Forensic improvements could also strengthen the quality of investigations, particularly in sexual violence and technologically sophisticated offences.

Their practical value would depend on scientific standards, trained specialists, reliable evidence handling and the capacity of investigators and prosecutors to make appropriate use of the facilities.

Crucially, the manifesto acknowledges judicial independence and administrative support must not become interference in the exercise of judicial powers.

Digital Government: Beyond Putting Forms Online

The Pledge of the Benchmark proposes measuring Lagos’ digital government against leading international standards and publishing performance dashboards. The broader chapter discusses integrated digital identity, improved service delivery, data management and cybersecurity.

The importance of this proposal lies in recognising that digital government means more than replacing paper forms with online applications.

A genuinely integrated digital service should reduce duplication, simplify transactions and enable government institutions to share relevant information through lawful and secure arrangements.

Consider the experience of a resident seeking several government approvals. Under a fragmented system, the individual may repeatedly submit the same documents to different agencies, visit multiple offices and make separate inquiries about the status of applications.

An integrated system could reduce these difficulties by establishing common service standards and improving communication between institutions.

But digitalisation can also create new problems. Residents without reliable internet access, digital literacy or suitable devices may encounter difficulties if physical service channels disappear.

Data protection is equally important. The concentration of personal information within government systems requires secure access arrangements, clear legal safeguards and mechanisms for addressing misuse.

Therefore, the proposed digital benchmarks are intended to examine not only the number of services moved online but also processing times, system reliability, user satisfaction and accessibility.

The Hamzat Compact: Making Performance Verifiable

The ninth undertaking, the Pledge of the Charter, proposes publishing a service charter for every ministry, department and agency, specifying service standards and response times. It belongs to the broader Hamzat Compact, which the manifesto presents as its accountability framework.

The underlying idea is that citizens should be able to establish what government has promised to deliver, who is responsible and whether the undertaking has been fulfilled. This would represent an important departure from performance reporting that relies mainly on general statements of achievement.

For example, an agency responsible for processing permits could be required to state the expected completion period and publish data showing how consistently it meets that standard.

A public hospital could report waiting times and service availability. An infrastructure agency could publish project milestones, expenditure and completion records.

But meaningful accountability requires more than government-generated reports. Published information should be sufficiently detailed for independent examination, and the methodology used to measure performance should be clear.

The manifesto’s broader commitment to public scorecards and citizens’ monitoring would therefore require credible baselines, accessible records and channels through which residents can challenge inaccurate claims.

5

…THE KOH MANIFESTO SERIES…

INCLUSION

Hamzat’s PROMISE: Bringing the Margins into the Mainstream of Lagos Development

The Inclusion agenda places women, young people, children, persons with disabilities, older residents and informal-sector workers within the wider conversation about economic opportunity, social protection and equitable governance.

In a city as large and diverse as Lagos, development cannot be measured solely by the scale of public investment or the sophistication of its infrastructure.

A modern transport system may exist without being accessible to persons with disabilities. An expanding economy may generate impressive investment figures while leaving thousands of informal traders unable to obtain affordable credit.

New public facilities may be concentrated in developed neighbourhoods while underserved communities continue to struggle with basic services.

These contradictions illustrate one of the central challenges of governing a rapidly expanding megacity: ensuring that the benefits of development extend beyond those already well-positioned to receive them.

This is the concern addressed by Inclusion, the fifth pillar of Dr. Hamzat’s governorship manifesto.

Containing 16 pledges across six thematic areas, the agenda deals with women’s economic participation and safety, youth development, disability rights, the welfare of older residents, child protection, informal enterprise and social diversity.

Its underlying proposition is that economic growth and public investment must be accompanied by deliberate measures to reduce exclusion.

Women’s Economic Participation and Safety

The first component, Obìnrin Èkó, contains two pledges. The Pledge of Safety proposes strengthening the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency and Family Support Units to improve protection for women.

The Pledge of Agency seeks to expand women-led enterprise through existing financing programmes, including the N10 billion LASMECO facility and the Employment Trust Fund, with at least half of beneficiaries in relevant enterprise programmes reserved for women-led businesses.

These undertakings address two different but related dimensions of women’s participation in society. Economic opportunity can improve independence and household welfare, but women must also have access to safe environments in which to live, work and participate in public life.

For women operating small businesses, access to finance remains an important concern. Yet, the provision of credit alone does not guarantee sustainable economic empowerment.

Loan conditions, business training, market access and the ability to manage repayment obligations all influence the usefulness of financial assistance. Similarly, support for survivors of domestic and sexual violence requires more than institutional visibility.

Effective intervention depends on confidential reporting, prompt medical assistance, legal support, survivor protection and coordination between relevant agencies.

The significance of Obìnrin Èkó would therefore be reflected in improved safety, genuine access to opportunities and measurable economic participation, rather than programme enrolment alone.

Youth: Converting Population into Productive Capacity

The second component, Ọmọ Èkó, concerns youth employment and sports development. Its Pledge of Work proposes expanding employment and enterprise opportunities through the Graduate Internship Placement Programme and the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund.

The Pledge of the Field addresses sports facilities, stadium renewal and grassroots sports development across the five divisions. These commitments recognise that young people represent a substantial part of the state’s population and productive potential.

But a large youth population becomes an economic advantage only when education, skills and employment opportunities keep pace with demographic change. The relationship between training and employment is particularly important.

Young people may complete vocational or professional programmes without securing sustainable work if the training does not correspond to market demand.

For this reason, the employment component should be evaluated through actual placements, job retention, earnings and enterprise survival.

The inclusion of sports development introduces another dimension. Sports can create professional opportunities, support physical wellbeing and provide constructive recreational spaces for communities.

However, grassroots development requires more than renovated stadiums.

Neighbourhood playing fields, qualified coaches, organised competitions and clear pathways for talented athletes are essential if sporting opportunities are to reach young people outside established professional structures.

The wider question is whether a young person in Badagry, Epe or Ikorodu would enjoy meaningful access to opportunities comparable to those available in more developed parts of the state.

Disability Rights and the Dignity of Ageing

Three pledges address persons with disabilities and older residents under the Iyì Èkó and Àgbà Èkó programmes. The Pledge of Rights proposes strengthening the Lagos State Office for Disability Affairs and relevant legal protections.

The Pledge of Universal Design seeks to incorporate accessibility into public buildings, infrastructure and transport systems. The Pledge of the Elder addresses healthy ageing, pension delivery and welfare services for older citizens.

The importance of these undertakings becomes clearer when accessibility is understood as a basic condition for participating in society. A person with mobility challenges may be unable to use a public transport terminal without ramps or appropriate boarding facilities.

A resident with impaired vision may encounter difficulties navigating buildings without suitable signage and guidance systems.

An older person may be unable to access essential government services when the process requires prolonged standing, repeated journeys or complicated digital applications.

Universal design attempts to anticipate these needs from the planning stage rather than treating accessibility as an afterthought. This approach can be more effective than attempting costly modifications after infrastructure has been completed.

The proposed strengthening of disability-rights institutions would also require meaningful enforcement. Standards are of limited value if public agencies and private service providers can disregard them without consequences.

For older residents, the concerns extend to healthcare, social protection, mobility and financial security.

The manifesto’s focus on pensions and welfare services consequently raises questions about timely payments, administrative efficiency and access for people who may find conventional service procedures difficult.

Child Protection: Making Responsibility Clear

One of the more institutionally specific components of Inclusion concerns the protection of children. Its three pledges propose a system in which responsibilities are clearly assigned and safeguarding procedures coordinated.

The Pledge of the Named Owner seeks to establish a dedicated legal institution with an identifiable executive responsible for child protection.

The Pledge of the Single Front Door proposes a multi-agency safeguarding centre with a 24-hour reporting mechanism and joint assessment of cases within 48 hours.

The Pledge of the Safe Institution provides for annual audits of schools and childcare institutions, alongside criminal background checks. These proposals respond to a persistent difficulty in child protection: fragmentation.

A child experiencing abuse, neglect or exploitation may encounter separate institutions responsible for health, welfare, law enforcement and legal intervention. When these institutions do not communicate effectively, cases may be delayed or mishandled.

A coordinated safeguarding framework could improve the identification of risks, reduce duplication and establish clearer responsibility.

However, creating a new agency would not automatically resolve the problem.

Its powers would need to be defined by law, its relationship with existing institutions clarified and its personnel equipped with specialist training.

The proposed background checks and institutional audits would also require appropriate safeguards to protect children, ensure confidentiality and prevent arbitrary treatment.

For the public, the most meaningful outcomes would be faster intervention, safer institutions and effective support for children and families at risk.

The Informal Economy: Recognising Those Who Already Work

Three pledges address informal traders, artisans, market operators and micro-enterprises. The Pledge of Formalisation proposes making business registration more attractive through incentives and simplified procedures.

The Pledge of the Fair Levy seeks to address charges that disproportionately burden petty traders and small enterprises. The Pledge of the Modern Market focuses on improving market infrastructure, sanitation and safety.

These commitments are important because the informal economy is not a peripheral feature of Lagos. It is central to the everyday functioning of the city.

Market traders distribute food and household goods. Artisans provide essential technical services. Small transport operators, service providers and neighbourhood businesses sustain commercial activity across communities.

Yet, many operate under conditions characterised by inadequate infrastructure, limited financing and unpredictable regulatory demands. Formalisation could help improve access to finance, public contracts, insurance and business support. But it must be accompanied by incentives.

If registration merely increases the number of agencies collecting charges from small businesses, the policy could become counterproductive.

Similarly, market modernisation should not be measured only by the construction of new buildings. It should consider affordability of stalls, adequate sanitation, fire safety, accessibility and the protection of existing traders from unnecessary displacement.

An upgraded market that becomes too expensive for its original occupants may improve the physical environment while worsening economic exclusion.

One Lagos: Development Across Communities

The final three Inclusion pledges appear under One Lagos. The Pledge of Pluralism, classified as an aspiration, addresses the protection of cultural, ethnic and religious diversity.

The Pledge of the Margin proposes extending public services and development programmes to riverine, lagoon-side and informal-settlement communities.

The Pledge of the Diaspora seeks to strengthen engagement with Lagos residents and communities living abroad. These proposals reflect the social complexity of Lagos.

The state is both historically rooted in distinct indigenous communities and shaped by continuous migration from other parts of Nigeria and beyond. Its diversity contributes substantially to its commercial and cultural character.

However, protecting pluralism requires institutions and policies that apply public rules fairly, safeguard lawful participation and reduce discrimination.

The emphasis on underserved communities is equally consequential. Geographical exclusion can persist even when state-wide development figures appear impressive.

An increase in the number of healthcare facilities, for example, does not necessarily demonstrate improved access for residents of difficult-to-reach riverine communities.

The manifesto proposes publishing performance data across the five administrative divisions. Such reporting could improve accountability, although more detailed community-level information would be needed to expose inequalities within individual divisions.

Diaspora engagement, meanwhile, could support investment, professional partnerships, knowledge exchange and cultural connections.

For the arrangement to become productive, its objectives and outcomes would need to be clearly defined.

6

…THE KOH MANIFESTO SERIES…

SECURITY AND RESILIENCE

Hamzat’s PROMISE: Securing Lagos Against Crime, Disaster & Climate Threats

The Security and Resilience agenda extends the meaning of public safety beyond crime prevention to include coastal protection, emergency preparedness, cybersecurity and the management of risks confronting a growing megacity.

Security is one of the most fundamental responsibilities of government. Yet, the threats confronting a major urban centre such as Lagos have become considerably more complex than conventional criminal activity.

A city may experience relatively low levels of organised violence and still remain vulnerable to devastating floods, building collapses, industrial accidents, market fires, cyberattacks and other emergencies capable of disrupting lives and economic activities.

For Lagos, the concentration of people, businesses, infrastructure and valuable assets makes effective risk management an increasingly important feature of public administration.

This is the broader context of the Security and Resilience component of Dr. Hamzat’s governorship manifesto.

Containing 13 pledges distributed across four thematic areas, the agenda combines community safety, climate adaptation, emergency response and smart-city technology.

Its underlying proposition is that a safer Lagos must be capable not only of preventing crime but also of anticipating threats, responding quickly to emergencies and recovering effectively when disruptions occur.

Community Safety and the Limits of State Authority

The first three pledges concern community safety, technology-supported policing and the welfare of security personnel. The Pledge of Community Safety proposes strengthening the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Agency and deepening citizen participation in public safety.

The Pledge of Smart Policing addresses the deployment of CCTV systems, drones, command facilities and predictive-policing technology.

The Pledge of the Officer seeks to improve welfare, accommodation and professional training across security and emergency services.

These undertakings recognise the importance of prevention and intelligence in managing urban security. But they also encounter an important constitutional reality.

Policing remains principally a federal responsibility under Nigeria’s existing constitutional arrangements. Consequently, the state cannot independently determine all operational aspects of law enforcement.

The manifesto acknowledges this limitation and proposes continued cooperation with federal security institutions.

Lagos already operates institutions such as the Lagos State Security Trust Fund and the Neighbourhood Safety Agency, which provide different forms of support within the security architecture.

The proposed expansion of their activities would require clear coordination with the Nigeria Police Force and other relevant authorities.

Community participation could improve early identification of security risks, particularly when residents have confidence that information will be handled responsibly.

However, public safety interventions must also guard against arbitrary enforcement, profiling and abuse of authority. Technology presents similar opportunities and challenges.

CCTV cameras and other monitoring systems can assist investigations and emergency response. But their effectiveness depends on reliable operation, trained personnel and appropriate legal safeguards.

Predictive-policing systems require particular scrutiny because inaccurate or biased data can produce unfair outcomes.

The challenge is therefore to improve security capabilities without compromising the rights and freedoms that public safety institutions are expected to protect.

Coastal Protection: Preparing for Environmental Risks

The second thematic area, Resilient Lagos, contains two pledges. The Pledge of the Coast proposes strengthening coastal defences and flood protection along the state’s approximately 180-kilometre Atlantic frontage, with particular attention to lagoon-side and low-lying communities.

The Pledge of Clean Air, classified as an aspiration, addresses air-quality improvement, urban greenery and tree planting across the five administrative divisions. These interventions reflect the environmental conditions confronting Lagos as a coastal megacity.

Flooding, shoreline erosion, sea-level changes and increasingly intense rainfall present risks to housing, roads, without bringing home ownership within the reach of ordinary workers. This distinction between economic performance and household welfare provides the context for Everyday Dignity, the seventh and final pillar of Dr. Hamzat’s manifesto, The Lagos PROMISE.

Containing 12 pledges across three thematic areas, Everyday Dignity addresses housing, public transportation and the cost of living.

Its significance lies in attempting to connect the broader promises of development with the economic circumstances of individuals and families.

Housing: The Challenge of Affordability

The first component, Home for Lagos, contains five pledges. The Pledge of the Roof proposes expanding affordable housing through the Ministry of Housing, the Lagos State Development and Property Corporation, the Lagos Building Investment Company and other arrangements.

The manifesto specifically identifies opportunities for additional LagosHOMS developments in Badagry, Epe and Ikorodu, alongside further housing investment in Ikeja and Lagos Island.

The Pledge of the Mortgage proposes a home-ownership financing pathway requiring a 10 per cent initial deposit and single-digit interest rates.

The Pledge of the Plan addresses orderly and climate-resilient urban development. The Pledge of the Long-Resident seeks to protect established communities during urban renewal. The Pledge of the Fair Rent proposes working with private developers to increase the supply of more affordable housing.

Together, these undertakings address one of Lagos’ most persistent structural problems: the difficulty of securing adequate accommodation at a cost consistent with household income.

The challenge is not simply the availability of residential buildings. It also concerns land prices, construction costs, access to finance, infrastructure provision and the relationship between housing locations and employment centres.

A residential development may offer relatively affordable accommodation but become less attractive if occupants must spend substantial sums travelling to work. Consequently, housing policy cannot be separated from transport planning.

The proposed expansion into Badagry, Epe and Ikorodu is definitely considering employment opportunities, transport connections, schools, healthcare and other services. Without these complementary facilities, the cost of living in a supposedly affordable housing estate may remain high.

The Mortgage Question

The proposal for mortgages requiring 10 per cent equity and single-digit interest deserves particular attention. For many prospective homeowners, the initial deposit represents a substantial obstacle.

Reducing the deposit requirement could potentially make home ownership more accessible. But lower initial deposits must be accompanied by repayment terms that borrowers can realistically sustain.

Mortgage affordability depends on the purchase price, interest rate, repayment duration and the borrower’s income.

Single-digit interest rates may improve affordability, but such financing does not arise automatically in an economy where commercial lending rates can be substantially higher.

The manifesto acknowledges the importance of cooperation with the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria and the Nigeria Mortgage Refinance Company. This dependence makes implementation more complicated than the wording of the pledge might initially suggest.

A credible financing structure would need to explain how concessionary interest rates would be achieved, whether government subsidies or guarantees would be required, and which income categories would qualify.

The published manifesto does not establish a definitive numerical target for the total number of affordable homes to be delivered. That is an important omission from the standpoint of measuring results.

Without a clear housing-output target, it would be difficult to determine whether expanded financing arrangements were sufficient to make a meaningful contribution to the state’s housing needs.

Urban Renewal Without Displacement

The Pledge of the Long-Resident introduces a different dimension to the housing discussion.

Urban renewal can improve infrastructure, eliminate unsafe structures and support more efficient land use.

Yet, it can also disrupt established communities. As land values increase, long-standing residents may face rising rents or displacement from neighbourhoods they have occupied for generations.

The manifesto’s emphasis on consultation therefore raises important questions about the social consequences of redevelopment. Consultation should be meaningful rather than ceremonial.

Affected residents need clear information about proposed developments, their legal rights, possible relocation arrangements and mechanisms for addressing grievances.

Where displacement is unavoidable and lawful, appropriate safeguards and compensation arrangements become essential. The objective should be to improve urban conditions without unnecessarily transferring the social costs of redevelopment to vulnerable households.

Lagos in Motion: Making Transport Work as One System

The second component of Everyday Dignity contains five pledges addressing rail, buses, ferries, integrated ticketing and transport terminals.

The Pledge of Rail, classified as an aspiration within this component, refers to completing the Blue Line to Okokomaiko, linking the Blue and Red lines at the National Theatre and pursuing financing for the proposed Green Line.

The Pledge of the Bus proposes expanding and reforming Bus Rapid Transit and wider bus services across the five divisions.

The Pledge of the Ferry specifically provides for 11 additional electric ferries within the OMI EKO programme. The Pledge of One Ticket seeks to integrate rail, bus and ferry services under a common payment arrangement.

The Pledge of Terminals proposes additional bus terminals across the administrative divisions. These commitments address a major economic burden experienced by residents: the cost of moving around Lagos.

Transport expenses influence household budgets directly. But the economic consequences of commuting extend beyond fares. Time spent in traffic has an opportunity cost. Long journeys reduce the time available for productive work, family responsibilities, education and rest.

For businesses, congestion affects delivery schedules, labour availability and operating expenses.

The manifesto’s emphasis on integrated transportation therefore represents an attempt to improve the performance of the overall network rather than treating each mode as an isolated project.

To be continued

ThisDay Newspapers Ltd