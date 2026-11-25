Sponsor: Tokunbo Wahab

OPPORTUNITY

Hamzat’s PROMISE: Turning Lagos’ Economic Strength into Jobs, Prosperity

With 23 pledges spanning enterprise, food security, maritime development, culture, technology and public finance, the Opportunity agenda examines how the state’s economic advantages could translate into broader participation and household prosperity.

Lagos has never suffered from a shortage of economic ambition. From its sprawling markets and industrial estates to its financial institutions, technology companies and creative enterprises, the state remains a principal centre of commercial activity in Nigeria. BuyMaps

But behind the impressive concentration of business activities lies a more complicated reality.

The prosperity generated by a major commercial centre does not automatically translate into prosperity for everyone who lives and works within it. A growing economy can coexist with unemployment, inadequate infrastructure, expensive credit and millions of small businesses struggling to survive.

It is this contradiction that gives the Opportunity component of Dr. Hamzat’s manifesto its underlying significance.

Containing 23 pledges across six thematic areas, Opportunity is the largest component of The Lagos PROMISE. It addresses enterprise and investment, food security, the maritime economy, culture and tourism, technology, and the management of public finances.

Its central proposition is that Lagos must not simply accommodate economic activity. It must develop the institutions, infrastructure and policies that enable more residents and businesses to participate productively in that economy.

Enterprise: From Informality to Economic Opportunity

The first four pledges concern enterprise development, industrial expansion, investment and opportunities for women. The Pledge of Investment sets an aspiration to increase annual investment from approximately N1 trillion towards N5 trillion by 2031 through a proposed Invest in Lagos platform and investment pipeline.

Alongside it, the Pledge of the Million seeks to expand the number of formal micro, small and medium enterprises from about 120,000 towards one million, supported by the N10 billion LASMECO financing programme.

The targets are ambitious, but their significance lies in the economic problem they attempt to confront. Many Lagos residents conduct legitimate commercial activities outside the formal business system.

They trade, manufacture, provide services and employ workers, yet often lack access to affordable credit, insurance, structured markets and opportunities to participate in government procurement.

Formalisation could create pathways to these benefits, provided the process does not become another source of administrative charges and regulatory burdens.

The manifesto proposes simplifying business registration, reducing obstacles to permits and addressing multiple levies affecting enterprises.

These are important considerations because the willingness of informal businesses to enter the formal economy depends substantially on whether they can see practical benefits from doing so.

The Pledge of the Parks proposes delivering four industrial parks at Epe, Badagry, Ikorodu and Ojo under the state’s 2025–2030 industrial policy. Industrial parks could support manufacturing by concentrating infrastructure, logistics, power and essential services in designated locations.

However, the effectiveness of such parks would depend on occupancy, transport connections, utility reliability, financing and the extent to which they support sustainable production rather than becoming underused industrial estates.

The fourth undertaking, the Pledge of the Women-Led Floor, reserves at least 50 per cent of beneficiaries in state enterprise programmes for women-led businesses.

Its implementation would raise important questions about eligibility, transparent beneficiary selection and whether participation translates into improved business survival, profitability and access to new markets.

Food Security: The Economics of the Lagos Plate

Food constitutes the second component of Opportunity. This is especially relevant to Lagos because the state combines a large consumer population with relatively limited agricultural land.

The Pledge of the Plate seeks to increase food self-sufficiency from a stated baseline of approximately five per cent through local production, aquaculture and stronger integration with agricultural production elsewhere in Nigeria.

It is classified as an aspiration, reflecting the reality that Lagos cannot independently produce everything its population consumes.

The Pledge of the Cold Chain proposes operationalising the 420-hectare Lagos Food Logistics Hub and expanding refrigerated storage and transportation facilities to reduce post-harvest losses.

The Pledge of Supply commits to sustaining the Produce-for-Lagos offtake programme and the Lagos Bulk Food Company, while expanding mid-level fresh-food hubs across the 20 local government areas.

The economic logic is relatively straightforward. Food prices are influenced not only by the quantity produced on farms but also by the costs of transportation, storage, distribution and wastage.

When produce deteriorates between farms and markets, the losses are eventually reflected in higher prices. When supply chains are inefficient, consumers pay for those inefficiencies.

Improved logistics and storage could reduce some of these costs. But a food-security strategy must also distinguish between greater availability and affordability. Food can be present in markets while remaining beyond the purchasing power of low-income households.

Consequently, the most meaningful measures would include price stability, reduced spoilage, better market access and the proportion of household income spent on food.

The manifesto also proposes a Food Intelligence System to monitor prices, availability and supply risks. Such a system could help anticipate disruptions, although its usefulness would depend on reliable data and the government’s ability to respond to emerging shortages.

The Blue Economy: Turning Water into Productive Assets

Lagos possesses geographical advantages that extend beyond conventional land-based commerce. Its coastline, lagoon, ports, creeks and inland waterways support substantial opportunities in transport, logistics, fisheries, tourism and maritime services.

Yet, much of the economic potential associated with water remains insufficiently integrated into the state’s wider development strategy.

The Opportunity agenda addresses this through three pledges. The Pledge of the Waterways proposes expanding the Lagos State Waterways Authority ferry network and the OMI EKO partnership.

The Pledge of the Seafarer Development Pathway seeks to train, certify and create international placement opportunities for Lagos residents in maritime occupations.

The Pledge of Value, classified as an aspiration, proposes retaining more shipping, maritime services, aquaculture and fisheries-related economic value within Lagos. These commitments go beyond passenger ferry operations.

A functioning maritime economy requires ship maintenance, logistics services, navigation, insurance, port support, fisheries processing, training and other professional activities.

It also requires a deliberate connection between transport infrastructure and the communities surrounding it.

A ferry terminal, for example, can function as more than a passenger facility. When properly planned, it can support retail businesses, hospitality services and other economic activities.

The manifesto’s proposal to examine five potential mini-ports in Badagry, Ikorodu, Epe, Lekki and Lagos Central is relevant in this regard.

But maritime development also involves significant federal regulatory responsibilities. Port administration, maritime safety and international shipping cannot be governed independently by the state. This makes federal-state cooperation indispensable.

The potential economic benefits must also be balanced against environmental protection, the livelihoods of existing fishing communities and the cost of establishing viable infrastructure.

Culture and Tourism: The Economy Beyond Entertainment

Three pledges address culture, heritage and tourism. The Pledge of the Stage proposes a Lagos Creative Economy financing window and supporting infrastructure for film, music and fashion.

The Pledge of Heritage seeks to preserve cultural assets and establish a structured cultural calendar involving major traditions such as Eyo and Gelede.

The Pledge of Tourism proposes strengthening the Lagos Tourism Board and developing cultural resources into commercial visitor experiences. The importance of these proposals lies in the recognition that culture is simultaneously an expression of identity and a source of employment.

Lagos already has an established creative ecosystem, particularly in film, music and fashion. Yet, the economic benefits extend far beyond performers and producers.

The creative economy supports technicians, transport operators, hospitality businesses, event organisers, designers, marketers and numerous other service providers.

Developing this economy would require more than festivals and promotional campaigns. It would involve suitable venues, professional training, reliable electricity, safe transport, intellectual property protection and financing arrangements that enable smaller operators to grow.

Heritage preservation also demands sensitivity. Commercial development should not undermine the cultural ownership, historical significance or traditional institutions associated with the festivals and sites being promoted.

The wider test would be whether culture-driven investment produces sustainable employment and revenue while protecting the identity of the communities involved.

Technology: Producing Innovation Rather Than Merely Consuming It

The technology component, known as IMO, contains seven pledges and is one of the most detailed parts of the Opportunity agenda. Its Pledge of Training proposes equipping one million young people with technology-related skills over four years and connecting training to employment opportunities.

The Pledge of Connectivity addresses broadband access, fibre infrastructure and digital connectivity for schools, hospitals, businesses and underserved communities.

The manifesto also seeks to expand the state’s fibre network from about 2,700 kilometres to 6,800 kilometres. These proposals recognise that digital participation increasingly influences access to education, employment, finance and public services.

However, training numbers should not be confused with employment outcomes. The real test would be how many participants complete their programmes, gain recognised qualifications and secure sustainable work or establish viable businesses.

The Pledge of the Builder expresses an aspiration to make Lagos a leading location for establishing technology companies through research financing and government procurement opportunities.

The Pledge of Sovereignty proposes a cybersecurity centre and a framework for protecting public data. The Pledge of the First Buyer seeks to allocate 10 per cent of relevant government procurement towards innovations developed in Lagos.

This last undertaking is economically significant. For many start-ups, the difficulty is not merely developing a product but obtaining an initial customer willing to adopt it.

Government procurement can help bridge that gap, provided public contracts remain competitive, transparent and based on demonstrable value.

The Pledge of the Innovation Legal Entity proposes developing the Lagos State Science, Research and Innovation Council into a more substantial innovation agency, supported by legislation, matching grants and mechanisms for commercialising research.

Finally, the Pledge of What We Invent proposes a Lagos Patent Bank to support the protection and commercialisation of intellectual property created within the state. Such an institution would require careful coordination with Nigeria’s existing intellectual property laws and international obligations.

The broader objective is to create stronger links between research institutions, entrepreneurs, investors and markets, so that locally developed technologies have pathways to commercial success.

Public Finance: The Treasury Behind the Promises

The final three Opportunity pledges concern public finance. The Pledge of Revenue proposes expanding internally generated revenue through a broader tax base rather than higher tax rates.

The Pledge of Restraint commits to borrowing within sustainable debt-service limits and publishing the use of borrowed funds.

The Pledge of One Treasury proposes keeping financing instruments within a consolidated treasury framework, subject to audit and public scrutiny. These commitments are central to the credibility of the wider manifesto.

Infrastructure, healthcare, education, housing and economic development all require substantial resources. Without adequate financing, even carefully designed programmes can become difficult to deliver. Yet, raising more revenue does not necessarily require imposing higher rates on existing taxpayers.

Reducing leakages, improving compliance, simplifying payment systems and widening legitimate participation in the tax system can potentially improve collections.

Borrowing also has a legitimate place in financing long-term infrastructure, but repayment obligations must remain consistent with the state’s capacity to service debt.

The proposed treasury framework would therefore need to provide information on project costs, borrowing terms, debt-service commitments and independently verified expenditure.

The Difference Between Growth and Prosperity

The 23 pledges under Opportunity bring together several economic questions that are often discussed separately. How does Lagos attract investment while improving conditions for small businesses? How can food logistics help reduce costs?

How does maritime infrastructure generate employment? How can technology training produce actual jobs? And how can government finance all these undertakings without imposing unsustainable obligations? The common thread is productivity.

Economic expansion becomes more meaningful when businesses operate at lower costs, workers earn sustainable incomes, producers gain access to markets and public resources are deployed efficiently.

But these outcomes cannot be established by investment announcements or programme enrolment figures alone. They require evidence of enterprise survival, employment creation, rising productivity, improved incomes and greater participation across different communities.

Opportunity represents more than a programme for attracting investment. Its eventual public significance would depend on whether the wealth associated with Lagos’ commercial strength becomes more widely reflected in the economic circumstances of the people who sustain it.

THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD

Sponsor: Tokunbo Wahab

OPPORTUNITY

Hamzat’s PROMISE: Turning Lagos’ Economic Strength into Jobs, Prosperity

With 23 pledges spanning enterprise, food security, maritime development, culture, technology and public finance, the Opportunity agenda examines how the state’s economic advantages could translate into broader participation and household prosperity.

Lagos has never suffered from a shortage of economic ambition. From its sprawling markets and industrial estates to its financial institutions, technology companies and creative enterprises, the state remains a principal centre of commercial activity in Nigeria.

But behind the impressive concentration of business activities lies a more complicated reality.

The prosperity generated by a major commercial centre does not automatically translate into prosperity for everyone who lives and works within it. A growing economy can coexist with unemployment, inadequate infrastructure, expensive credit and millions of small businesses struggling to survive.

It is this contradiction that gives the Opportunity component of Dr. Hamzat’s manifesto its underlying significance.

Containing 23 pledges across six thematic areas, Opportunity is the largest component of The Lagos PROMISE. It addresses enterprise and investment, food security, the maritime economy, culture and tourism, technology, and the management of public finances.

Its central proposition is that Lagos must not simply accommodate economic activity. It must develop the institutions, infrastructure and policies that enable more residents and businesses to participate productively in that economy.

Enterprise: From Informality to Economic Opportunity

The first four pledges concern enterprise development, industrial expansion, investment and opportunities for women. The Pledge of Investment sets an aspiration to increase annual investment from approximately N1 trillion towards N5 trillion by 2031 through a proposed Invest in Lagos platform and investment pipeline.

Alongside it, the Pledge of the Million seeks to expand the number of formal micro, small and medium enterprises from about 120,000 towards one million, supported by the N10 billion LASMECO financing programme.

The targets are ambitious, but their significance lies in the economic problem they attempt to confront. Many Lagos residents conduct legitimate commercial activities outside the formal business system.

They trade, manufacture, provide services and employ workers, yet often lack access to affordable credit, insurance, structured markets and opportunities to participate in government procurement.

Formalisation could create pathways to these benefits, provided the process does not become another source of administrative charges and regulatory burdens.

The manifesto proposes simplifying business registration, reducing obstacles to permits and addressing multiple levies affecting enterprises.

These are important considerations because the willingness of informal businesses to enter the formal economy depends substantially on whether they can see practical benefits from doing so.

The Pledge of the Parks proposes delivering four industrial parks at Epe, Badagry, Ikorodu and Ojo under the state’s 2025–2030 industrial policy. Industrial parks could support manufacturing by concentrating infrastructure, logistics, power and essential services in designated locations.

However, the effectiveness of such parks would depend on occupancy, transport connections, utility reliability, financing and the extent to which they support sustainable production rather than becoming underused industrial estates.

The fourth undertaking, the Pledge of the Women-Led Floor, reserves at least 50 per cent of beneficiaries in state enterprise programmes for women-led businesses.

Its implementation would raise important questions about eligibility, transparent beneficiary selection and whether participation translates into improved business survival, profitability and access to new markets.

Food Security: The Economics of the Lagos Plate

Food constitutes the second component of Opportunity. This is especially relevant to Lagos because the state combines a large consumer population with relatively limited agricultural land.

The Pledge of the Plate seeks to increase food self-sufficiency from a stated baseline of approximately five per cent through local production, aquaculture and stronger integration with agricultural production elsewhere in Nigeria.

It is classified as an aspiration, reflecting the reality that Lagos cannot independently produce everything its population consumes.

The Pledge of the Cold Chain proposes operationalising the 420-hectare Lagos Food Logistics Hub and expanding refrigerated storage and transportation facilities to reduce post-harvest losses.

The Pledge of Supply commits to sustaining the Produce-for-Lagos offtake programme and the Lagos Bulk Food Company, while expanding mid-level fresh-food hubs across the 20 local government areas.

The economic logic is relatively straightforward. Food prices are influenced not only by the quantity produced on farms but also by the costs of transportation, storage, distribution and wastage.

When produce deteriorates between farms and markets, the losses are eventually reflected in higher prices. When supply chains are inefficient, consumers pay for those inefficiencies.

Improved logistics and storage could reduce some of these costs. But a food-security strategy must also distinguish between greater availability and affordability. Food can be present in markets while remaining beyond the purchasing power of low-income households.

Consequently, the most meaningful measures would include price stability, reduced spoilage, better market access and the proportion of household income spent on food.

The manifesto also proposes a Food Intelligence System to monitor prices, availability and supply risks. Such a system could help anticipate disruptions, although its usefulness would depend on reliable data and the government’s ability to respond to emerging shortages.

The Blue Economy: Turning Water into Productive Assets

Lagos possesses geographical advantages that extend beyond conventional land-based commerce. Its coastline, lagoon, ports, creeks and inland waterways support substantial opportunities in transport, logistics, fisheries, tourism and maritime services.

Yet, much of the economic potential associated with water remains insufficiently integrated into the state’s wider development strategy.

The Opportunity agenda addresses this through three pledges. The Pledge of the Waterways proposes expanding the Lagos State Waterways Authority ferry network and the OMI EKO partnership.

The Pledge of the Seafarer Development Pathway seeks to train, certify and create international placement opportunities for Lagos residents in maritime occupations.

The Pledge of Value, classified as an aspiration, proposes retaining more shipping, maritime services, aquaculture and fisheries-related economic value within Lagos. These commitments go beyond passenger ferry operations.

A functioning maritime economy requires ship maintenance, logistics services, navigation, insurance, port support, fisheries processing, training and other professional activities.

It also requires a deliberate connection between transport infrastructure and the communities surrounding it.

A ferry terminal, for example, can function as more than a passenger facility. When properly planned, it can support retail businesses, hospitality services and other economic activities.

The manifesto’s proposal to examine five potential mini-ports in Badagry, Ikorodu, Epe, Lekki and Lagos Central is relevant in this regard.

But maritime development also involves significant federal regulatory responsibilities. Port administration, maritime safety and international shipping cannot be governed independently by the state. This makes federal-state cooperation indispensable.

The potential economic benefits must also be balanced against environmental protection, the livelihoods of existing fishing communities and the cost of establishing viable infrastructure.

Culture and Tourism: The Economy Beyond Entertainment

Three pledges address culture, heritage and tourism. The Pledge of the Stage proposes a Lagos Creative Economy financing window and supporting infrastructure for film, music and fashion.

The Pledge of Heritage seeks to preserve cultural assets and establish a structured cultural calendar involving major traditions such as Eyo and Gelede.

The Pledge of Tourism proposes strengthening the Lagos Tourism Board and developing cultural resources into commercial visitor experiences. The importance of these proposals lies in the recognition that culture is simultaneously an expression of identity and a source of employment.

Lagos already has an established creative ecosystem, particularly in film, music and fashion. Yet, the economic benefits extend far beyond performers and producers.

The creative economy supports technicians, transport operators, hospitality businesses, event organisers, designers, marketers and numerous other service providers.

Developing this economy would require more than festivals and promotional campaigns. It would involve suitable venues, professional training, reliable electricity, safe transport, intellectual property protection and financing arrangements that enable smaller operators to grow.

Heritage preservation also demands sensitivity. Commercial development should not undermine the cultural ownership, historical significance or traditional institutions associated with the festivals and sites being promoted.

The wider test would be whether culture-driven investment produces sustainable employment and revenue while protecting the identity of the communities involved.

Technology: Producing Innovation Rather Than Merely Consuming It

The technology component, known as IMO, contains seven pledges and is one of the most detailed parts of the Opportunity agenda. Its Pledge of Training proposes equipping one million young people with technology-related skills over four years and connecting training to employment opportunities.

The Pledge of Connectivity addresses broadband access, fibre infrastructure and digital connectivity for schools, hospitals, businesses and underserved communities.

The manifesto also seeks to expand the state’s fibre network from about 2,700 kilometres to 6,800 kilometres. These proposals recognise that digital participation increasingly influences access to education, employment, finance and public services.

However, training numbers should not be confused with employment outcomes. The real test would be how many participants complete their programmes, gain recognised qualifications and secure sustainable work or establish viable businesses.

The Pledge of the Builder expresses an aspiration to make Lagos a leading location for establishing technology companies through research financing and government procurement opportunities.

The Pledge of Sovereignty proposes a cybersecurity centre and a framework for protecting public data. The Pledge of the First Buyer seeks to allocate 10 per cent of relevant government procurement towards innovations developed in Lagos.

This last undertaking is economically significant. For many start-ups, the difficulty is not merely developing a product but obtaining an initial customer willing to adopt it.

Government procurement can help bridge that gap, provided public contracts remain competitive, transparent and based on demonstrable value.

The Pledge of the Innovation Legal Entity proposes developing the Lagos State Science, Research and Innovation Council into a more substantial innovation agency, supported by legislation, matching grants and mechanisms for commercialising research.

Finally, the Pledge of What We Invent proposes a Lagos Patent Bank to support the protection and commercialisation of intellectual property created within the state. Such an institution would require careful coordination with Nigeria’s existing intellectual property laws and international obligations.

The broader objective is to create stronger links between research institutions, entrepreneurs, investors and markets, so that locally developed technologies have pathways to commercial success.

Public Finance: The Treasury Behind the Promises

The final three Opportunity pledges concern public finance. The Pledge of Revenue proposes expanding internally generated revenue through a broader tax base rather than higher tax rates.

The Pledge of Restraint commits to borrowing within sustainable debt-service limits and publishing the use of borrowed funds.

The Pledge of One Treasury proposes keeping financing instruments within a consolidated treasury framework, subject to audit and public scrutiny. These commitments are central to the credibility of the wider manifesto.

Infrastructure, healthcare, education, housing and economic development all require substantial resources. Without adequate financing, even carefully designed programmes can become difficult to deliver. Yet, raising more revenue does not necessarily require imposing higher rates on existing taxpayers.

Reducing leakages, improving compliance, simplifying payment systems and widening legitimate participation in the tax system can potentially improve collections.

Borrowing also has a legitimate place in financing long-term infrastructure, but repayment obligations must remain consistent with the state’s capacity to service debt.

The proposed treasury framework would therefore need to provide information on project costs, borrowing terms, debt-service commitments and independently verified expenditure.

The Difference Between Growth and Prosperity

The 23 pledges under Opportunity bring together several economic questions that are often discussed separately. How does Lagos attract investment while improving conditions for small businesses? How can food logistics help reduce costs?

How does maritime infrastructure generate employment? How can technology training produce actual jobs? And how can government finance all these undertakings without imposing unsustainable obligations? The common thread is productivity.

Economic expansion becomes more meaningful when businesses operate at lower costs, workers earn sustainable incomes, producers gain access to markets and public resources are deployed efficiently.

But these outcomes cannot be established by investment announcements or programme enrolment figures alone. They require evidence of enterprise survival, employment creation, rising productivity, improved incomes and greater participation across different communities.

Opportunity represents more than a programme for attracting investment. Its eventual public significance would depend on whether the wealth associated with Lagos’ commercial strength becomes more widely reflected in the economic circumstances of the people who sustain it.

THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD