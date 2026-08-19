Gov Ademola Adeleke/Facebook

My friend, Tunde Ishamuko, is an Ijesha man. He typifies what most Yoruba know about Ijesha people: they are business-minded and stubborn. When you owe an Ijesha money, no matter who you are, be sure he will collect it. His method is simple but effective. He will stay with you, embarrassing you at every turn until you wear out. It is called the -osomalo- debt-collection system. Osomalo crouches before the debtor for as long as necessary to recover the debt.

A few days before the just-concluded Osun governorship election, Tunde Ishamuko sought advice on our common WhatsApp platform, which he set up for friends who are equally stubborn. He wanted to know if he should travel from Ibadan to Ilesha to vote. I told him to go. No matter the reported violence in Osun, he must exercise his franchise.

About two or three days to the election, he posted that he had received a call from his uncle, a -Kabiyesi- in a prominent town in the state. The uncle advised him not to travel home to vote. “I don’t want to lose you,” he said. Around the same time, Tunde said his ATM card had gone missing. He suspected someone in his household had hidden it to prevent him from having money to travel. Fear was rife that Osun would go up in flames.

I immediately reviewed my first advice. If a Kabiyesi had warned him not to go, and if a member of his household, possibly his wife, had hidden his ATM to stop him from traveling, he should consider it wise not to travel. I don’t think he did.

The Osun election has been concluded — though INEC says so, while the APC is threatening to go to court. It had all the trappings of an election that could end Nigeria’s fledgling democracy. Governor Ademola Adeleke, whom the APC wants out of power, warned that if the APC used federal power to manipulate the election, the 1983 post-election violence that helped bring down the Shagari administration and terminate Nigeria’s Second Republic would be “child’s play.”

A few days before the election, INEC said about 40 persons had been murdered on both sides of the divide, APC and Accord. On the eve of the election, scheduled for August 15, it was rumoured that the contractor who designed and printed Accord party face caps had been killed in Ilesha, and that his young family had been moved to another town for safety.

Almost all police commissioners in the 36 states were deployed to Osun to join the state commissioner and take charge of security. There were 25,000 security personnel across the state. Even with that, none of the combatants trusted INEC, the election umpire, or the police. Nigerians across the country stayed glued to their television sets for live coverage. Luckily, apart from a member of the State House of Assembly reportedly arrested with 146 voter cards, there was no major incident. The election went on peacefully under the watchful eyes of the electorate.

The APC marshaled its federal might and deployed a lot of money to crush Ademola Adeleke. It used propaganda to psyche people in and out of the state. It accused the sitting governor of not being serious enough to govern. The APC said he was always dancing and therefore incapable of governing a resource-constrained state in need of urgent attention.

APC leaders imported from the federal level accused Adeleke of neglecting to tar the road into Osogbo, the state capital, from Ibadan. When Senate President Godswill Akpabio said the road that brought him to Osogbo from Ibadan was full of potholes and that Adeleke should be punished, he forgot that it is a federal road and that he is part of the federal team that should take the blame. Akpabio could forget, but Osun citizens who ply that road daily and have lost relatives to accidents did not. They punished the APC with their votes.

The people’s awareness of the issues in their state and who was responsible for what was further demonstrated when they booed the visiting APC governors as they left the state at night after the election. Citizens were captured on camera deriding these governors as they sped out in glittering SUVs.

We must draw lessons from that election for the rest of the country. Nigerians can no longer be taken for granted in political sophistication. Even where formal education is low, political awareness has grown over the years. The North, where citizens have been tied down by various forms of deception and religious fanaticism, should take note. As Osun showed, the people are aware. Through social media they know what is happening in other parts of the country, and they can rise against the leadership of their state. The consequences of a revolt would be devastating for the North.

Osun people were directly affected by 12 years of APC misrule: unpaid salaries and the arbitrary sack of civil servants. When they saw a difference under Adeleke, they decided not to return to the “slavery” of APC. They said it on social media, discussed it in their homes, and voted accordingly. They monitored their votes.

They stood with the man they believed liberated them. Osun shows that issue-based politics is gaining ground in Nigeria. For the first time, we saw a campaign dominated by issues, not abuse and mudslinging — a campaign that gave account of policies.

The election also saw the downfall of men and women who had long dominated the state’s political space.

Former Osun State governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola was rejected even by his people in Ilesha. A politician I met a week before the election noted the absence of the usual crowd at Aregbesola’s house. “I saw about seven cows tied, but the usual dining crowd was absent,” he told a political discussion group I belong to. The group thought it might be because Aregbesola was more in Abuja due to his new role in the ADC, the opposition party he was helping to build after defecting from APC.

But the result in Aregbesola’s polling unit in his Ilesha home tells the truth: it is no longer time to rabble-rouse people with songs by failed politicians. The time and style of Aregbesola and his type have ended in Nigerian politics. He was beaten — he lost in his polling unit and in his town. As a former governor, he failed to serve the people, and they did not forget.

Olagunsoye Oyinlola, also a former governor of Osun who was drafted into the APC after traversing virtually all political parties in the country, was trounced in his polling unit in Okuku. Oyinlola danced and spoke deep proverbs, but the people refused to listen. They went with the man they thought served them better, the man who paid salaries and pensions.

Iyiola Omisore made no impact in Ife, his town. It was not because the APC denied him the governorship ticket. It was because citizens knew his record as former deputy governor, chronicled in the autobiography of Chief Bisi Akande, the governor with whom Omisore served. And though President Bola Tinubu covered for him, and so did former APC Chairman Abdullahi Adamu, the people of Osun knew what led to his removal as APC National Secretary. They were not willing to entrust such a character with their affairs again.

In the Osun election, we see a new Nigeria forming. No more intimidation by an octopus presidency. No tolerance for an indolent INEC. Zero tolerance for a partisan security apparatus. President Tinubu had to call an overzealous EFCC to order after it froze accounts a few days to the election — apparently in fear of the people’s wrath. The wrath was withdrawn, but it is waiting for any president, governor, minister, or local government chairman who will toy with the interest of Nigerians henceforth.

Tunde Akande is both a journalist and a pastor. He earned a master's degree in mass communication from the University of Lagos