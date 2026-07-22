CEO of Nigerian Postal Service, Tola Odeyemi

When President Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT entrusted us with the mandate to deliver Nigeria’s National Digital Alphanumeric Postcode System, the assignment was never simply about creating postcodes. It was about giving every addressable location in Nigeria a place on the nation’s digital map.

From the outset, the Honourable Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani @bosuntijani , was clear on the standard we had to meet. This was not going to be another desktop exercise. The objective was to build a trusted digital location infrastructure that truly reflects the reality on the ground, one that serves every Nigerian, whether in the heart of our cities or in the most remote communities.

That is why delineation alone was never enough.

Maps can tell part of the story. People tell the rest.

Over the past few weeks, our dedicated staff and thousands of ad-hoc field personnel have travelled across Nigeria, validating communities, identifying buildings and ensuring that what is captured digitally reflects what exists physically.

Here are videos from Ebonyi, Jigawa. From Jigawa and

Niger State, the largest state in Nigeria by landmass, covering more than 76,000 square kilometres and stretching across terrains that remind us daily of the scale of this assignment, we have remained committed to one principle: no community is too remote, no settlement too small, and no Nigerian too far away to count.

Every journey reinforces something profound.

Nigerians are remarkably warm, welcoming and hopeful. In many of the communities we have visited, people have told us they have never witnessed government teams coming specifically to identify their homes, understand their communities and ensure they are visible within a national digital infrastructure.

There is dignity in being found.

There is inclusion in being counted.

There is trust when government makes the effort to reach every citizen, not just those who are easiest to reach.

The Digital Postcode System is far bigger than mail delivery.

It is foundational digital public infrastructure.

It means an ambulance can find a patient faster.

A security agency can respond with greater precision. Fire services can reach emergencies without relying on verbal directions.

Businesses can deliver products more efficiently.

Small enterprises in rural communities can participate more confidently in e-commerce.

Governments can plan schools, hospitals, roads and public services using accurate location intelligence rather than estimates.

Financial institutions can strengthen address verification and expand financial inclusion.

Census exercises, elections and disaster response can all benefit from more reliable location data.

But perhaps what excites me most is what we cannot yet fully imagine.

Just as mobile phones became the platform for innovations few predicted twenty years ago, a trusted national location layer will become the foundation upon which future innovations are built.

Entrepreneurs will develop services we have not conceived today.

Logistics companies will optimise deliveries with unprecedented efficiency.

Drones, autonomous systems, precision agriculture, smart cities, digital insurance, AI-powered public services and entirely new business models will all depend on one fundamental capability: knowing exactly where something is.

That is what we are building.

Every building we validate, every community we map and every postcode we assign is another block in Nigeria’s digital future.

This work is demanding.

It requires patience, precision and thousands of kilometres on the road.

But nation-building has never been about choosing the easy path.

It is about ensuring that every Nigerian, everywhere, has a place in the future we are creating together.

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Tola Odeyemi on X

Omotola Odeyemi is a Nigerian engineer, public administrator and Postmaster General & chief executive officer of the Nigerian Postal Service.