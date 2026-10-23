Vote for results, not empty promises, urges

ABBA DUKAWA

Democracy delivers little when citizens are unsafe, hungry and unable to find work. As Northern Nigeria approaches the 2027 general elections, voters face a choice that goes beyond party loyalty, regional identity or campaign rhetoric: whether to continue rewarding promises or demand measurable performance.

The central question is whether political leaders can demonstrate that they have improved people’s lives and present credible, practical plans for addressing the region’s persistent challenges. Security, the cost of living, employment, education and economic opportunity must become the principal tests of leadership, supported by clear targets, realistic timelines and public accountability.

From insurgency and displacement in the North-East to banditry in the North-West and poverty and unemployment across the North-Central, millions of people face challenges that cannot be resolved through campaign speeches. Families struggle with rising food and transportation costs, farmers face threats to their livelihoods, young people confront limited opportunities, and communities continue to question the government’s ability to protect them.

Across parts of Northern Nigeria, bandits, kidnappers and insurgents continue to threaten communities, killing and abducting civilians, disrupting economic activities and forcing families to abandon their homes. These conditions raise serious questions about the effectiveness of security measures and the accountability of those entrusted with public office.

The 2027 elections should therefore be treated as a performance review. Voters must ask which leaders have improved security, eased economic hardship, expanded opportunities and strengthened public services—and which candidates can explain, in practical and financially credible terms, how they intend to do better.

Fuel Subsidy: A Debate About Survival. Since the removal of Nigeria’s petrol subsidy in May 2023, households and businesses have faced higher transportation and operating costs. Although the government has defended the reform as necessary to ease fiscal pressure and redirect public resources towards development, many Nigerians continue to ask when its promised benefits will become evident in their daily lives.

In Northern Nigeria, where long distances separate farms, markets, schools and healthcare facilities, higher fuel prices have consequences far beyond the filling station. Transportation becomes more expensive, food distribution costs rise, farmers face higher production expenses, and small businesses struggle to remain profitable.

Low-income households, particularly those dependent on informal employment, small-scale trading and subsistence agriculture, are especially vulnerable. The combined costs of food, transportation, healthcare and education leave many families with little money for other essential needs.

Fuel subsidy removal is therefore likely to remain a major electoral issue in 2027. Opposition politicians may promise cheaper petrol, the restoration of subsidies or alternative forms of economic relief, while the ruling party may defend the policy as a difficult but necessary reform.

Voters must look beyond these competing arguments and examine the practical consequences of each proposal. The economic debate should focus not only on whether subsidy, removal has improved government finances but also on whether the resulting savings and additional public resources have translated into meaningful relief for households and businesses.

The government should explain how the fiscal benefits of its reforms are being converted into better infrastructure, agricultural support, affordable transportation, quality education, accessible healthcare and effective social protection. It should also provide transparent information about public spending and the measurable benefits delivered to vulnerable households.

Opposition parties, meanwhile, must demonstrate that their alternatives are economically credible and financially sustainable. Promising to restore subsidies or reduce petrol prices without explaining how the policies would be funded, implemented and sustained offers voters little basis for making an informed decision.

Ultimately, economic reform should be judged by whether it improves living standards, expands productive opportunities and strengthens household financial security—not merely by increases in government revenue or improvements in economic indicators.

Insecurity: The North’s Most Urgent Challenge. If rising fuel prices threaten household welfare, insecurity threatens lives and livelihoods. Across parts of Northern Nigeria, banditry, kidnapping, insurgency and communal violence have displaced families, disrupted agriculture and trade, and weakened public confidence in the government’s ability to protect its citizens.

Farmers abandon their land or risk their lives to cultivate it. Traders face dangerous roads, businesses struggle to operate, and parents worry about the safety of their children. Families lose breadwinners, children miss school, and displaced people struggle to rebuild their lives.

Insecurity also worsens economic hardship. Agricultural production suffers when farmers cannot safely access their fields, food becomes more expensive when transportation routes are unsafe, and investment declines when businesses face persistent threats of violence. The resulting poverty and lack of opportunity can further expose vulnerable communities to criminal exploitation and recruitment.

The security debate ahead of 2027 must move beyond declarations of commitment and announcements of military operations. Voters need evidence that interventions are producing lasting improvements in community safety.

Political leaders should be assessed on whether attacks and kidnappings are declining, abducted victims are being rescued, displaced families can return home voluntarily and safely, and farmers can cultivate their land without fear. The public also deserves credible information about investigations and prosecutions involving serious crimes.

Candidates should explain how they intend to improve intelligence gathering, strengthen coordination among security agencies, protect vulnerable communities and transportation routes, and provide security personnel with the equipment, training and logistical support necessary to perform their duties.

Community engagement must also form part of the strategy. Traditional rulers, local authorities, community organisations and residents can help identify emerging threats, provided their involvement operates within the law and includes safeguards against abuses and reprisals.

Security performance should not be measured solely by arrests, weapons recovered or operations announced. The ultimate test is whether people are safer and can resume their normal activities without fear.

Candidates must therefore present clear security priorities, realistic implementation timelines and measurable indicators of progress. They should also explain how they intend to address underlying vulnerabilities, including poverty, youth unemployment, educational exclusion and weak local institutions.

For Northern voters, the question is not simply which candidate promises to defeat insecurity, but which has a credible, lawful and accountable plan to protect lives, restore livelihoods and prevent violence from recurring.

The Economy: Beyond Government Statistics: Economic performance will be another decisive factor in the 2027 elections. Government officials may point to economic growth, increased investment or reforms designed to strengthen public finances. While these developments matter, national economic growth does not automatically translate into improved living conditions for every household.

For many Northern Nigerians, economic performance is measured by whether families can afford food, graduates can find jobs, traders can restock their shops and farmers can earn reasonable profits after paying for fertiliser, transportation and labour.

Northern Nigeria continues to face widespread poverty, inadequate infrastructure, educational disadvantages and limited employment opportunities. Addressing these challenges requires sustained investment in agriculture, manufacturing, healthcare, education, transportation and small businesses.

Agriculture remains particularly important to the region’s economy. However, farmers cannot maximise productivity when insecurity prevents access to their land, agricultural inputs are unaffordable, irrigation infrastructure is inadequate and transportation costs consume a substantial share of their earnings.

Candidates should explain how they intend to improve agricultural productivity, expand access to affordable financing, strengthen rural infrastructure and create conditions in which small and medium-sized businesses can grow and employ more people.

They must also demonstrate how vocational training will translate into actual jobs and how public spending will benefit communities beyond state capitals.

Government projects should be evaluated by their functionality, accessibility and impact rather than the funds allocated to them or the ceremonies held to inaugurate them. Roads, schools, healthcare facilities, irrigation systems and rural electrification programmes must deliver tangible benefits to the communities they are intended to serve. The 2027 elections should provide an opportunity for serious debate about practical economic solutions rather than competing interpretations of government statistics.

Education, Youth Unemployment and the Future; Northern Nigeria’s large young population offers enormous potential, but that potential may be lost when young people lack access to quality education, employable skills and realistic economic opportunities.

Children who are out of school face severely limited prospects, while unemployed graduates may become increasingly frustrated by their inability to secure meaningful work. Educational exclusion also weakens the region’s long-term economic prospects by limiting the skills and knowledge available to its workforce.

Addressing these challenges requires qualified teachers, functional classrooms, well-equipped vocational institutions, digital skills training, apprenticeships and accessible higher education. It also requires an economic environment in which businesses can invest, expand and create jobs.

Education and employment cannot be addressed in isolation from poverty and insecurity. Children cannot learn effectively when their families are hungry, their communities are unsafe or their schools are inaccessible. Similarly, young people cannot contribute meaningfully to economic development when they lack the skills and opportunities required to participate in the workforce.

Candidates seeking public office should explain how their policies will improve school enrolment, attendance and learning outcomes, expand vocational training and create pathways to productive employment. They should also identify realistic targets against which their performance can be assessed.

Northern Nigeria cannot afford a future in which millions of young people remain excluded from education and economic opportunity while political leaders continue making promises about development.

The region’s young population should be treated as an asset to be developed through investment, effective policies and meaningful employment opportunities—not merely as a demographic challenge to be discussed during election campaigns.

Will 2027 Be Another Election of Empty Promises? The greatest danger is that political parties will discuss these problems extensively during their campaigns but do too little to address them after winning office. Nigerians have heard promises of affordable fuel, secure communities, millions of jobs, agricultural transformation and improved education. Yet many communities continue to experience serious hardship.

Campaign speeches, political rallies and defections are not evidence of good governance. Voters must examine candidates’ records, scrutinise their proposals, demand realistic implementation timelines and insist on transparent reporting of results.

They must also reject attempts to exploit religious, ethnic or regional loyalties to avoid public scrutiny and accountability.

Northern Nigeria is not a uniform electoral bloc. The security challenges facing Borno differ from the agricultural concerns of Kebbi, just as the employment challenges confronting young people in Kaduna and Kano may differ from those experienced elsewhere.

The priorities of rural farming communities may also differ from those of urban residents, traders, civil servants and young graduates. Effective policies must recognise these differences and respond to the specific needs of individual communities.

Candidates should therefore demonstrate an understanding of local realities rather than assume that religious affiliation, regional identity or party loyalty will automatically secure electoral support.

Voters should also assess the performance of state and local governments, not just the federal administration. Education, primary healthcare, rural infrastructure and local economic development depend on effective governance and coordination across different levels of government.

Each administration must be held accountable for the responsibilities within its control. Disagreements between federal and state authorities should not become excuses for poor performance.

Ultimately, democracy becomes meaningful when citizens judge leaders by their achievements, integrity and ability to deliver results rather than their rhetoric or capacity to mobilise supporters.

The Verdict: Performance Must Replace Propaganda; The 2027 elections will feature debates about fuel subsidy removal, insecurity, economic hardship, education and competing claims about political performance. The importance voters attach to each issue will depend on their experiences and priorities.

For some, security will be paramount. Others will prioritise the cost of food, fuel and transportation, while many young people will be more concerned about education, employment and the prospect of building a decent future.

These concerns are interconnected. A secure community needs a functioning economy, while sustainable economic development depends on education, infrastructure and reliable public institutions. Neglecting any of these areas will undermine progress in the others.

Northern Nigerians should therefore demand evidence, clear targets and transparent reporting from candidates. Every serious contender should explain what they intend to achieve, how their proposals will be funded, when results should be expected and how the public will assess their performance.

Political office is a public trust, not a reward for party loyalty or an opportunity for personal enrichment. The ballot must be an instrument for securing better governance, not merely a ritual repeated every four years.

Dukawa writes from Abuja. He can be reached at abbahydukawa@gmail.com.

THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD