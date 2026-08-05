For more than a decade, the prescription for the media industry’s survival has sounded remarkably consistent: go digital. Publishers have been told to innovate or die. Build digital-first newsrooms. Invest in video. Launch podcasts. Create newsletters. Diversify revenue. Understand audiences better. Develop memberships. Host events. Build products instead of merely publishing stories. And now, embrace artificial intelligence.

Across Nigeria, news organisations have responded. Legacy media houses are restructuring operations around integrated, multi-platform newsrooms. Digital-native publishers continue to experiment with new storytelling formats and business models. Editorial teams are learning new skills. Newsrooms are becoming more data-driven, more audience-focused and more technologically sophisticated than at any point in our history.

These changes are necessary. But they are not enough. The conversation about the future of journalism has become disproportionately focused on what publishers must do differently. We speak endlessly about transformation inside the newsroom while paying far less attention to the market outside it. That, in my view, is where the real crisis lies.

The greatest challenge facing Nigerian journalism today is not a lack of innovation. It is a market that increasingly rewards those who distribute information more than those who produce it.

For decades, journalism operated within a relatively straightforward economic model. Newspapers sold copies, attracted advertising and reinvested that income into reporting. Radio and television relied on advertising, sponsorships and, in some markets, public funding. While never perfect, there was at least a recognisable relationship between producing quality journalism and generating revenue. That relationship has steadily weakened.

Today, journalism competes in an information economy dominated by global technology platforms. Search engines determine how stories are discovered. Social media platforms decide how widely they are distributed. Digital advertising is increasingly concentrated in the hands of a few multinational companies whose business models depend on attracting attention rather than producing original reporting.

News organisations continue to carry the costs of journalism. We employ reporters, editors, photographers, videographers, producers, developers and fact-checkers. We maintain bureaux across the country, verify information, defend legal actions and often place journalists in difficult and sometimes dangerous environments to report stories that matter. Yet much of the economic value generated by that work is captured elsewhere.

This is not simply a Nigerian problem. It is a global one. But its consequences are arguably more severe in countries where media markets are smaller, advertising budgets are constrained and independent journalism has fewer institutional sources of support. Artificial intelligence is accelerating this shift.

For years, search engines sent readers to publishers. A reader searched for information, clicked a link and visited the publisher’s website. That visit created opportunities to display advertising, encourage subscriptions, recommend additional stories and build a lasting relationship with the audience. Increasingly, AI systems are changing that journey.

Instead of directing users to publishers, they increasingly provide answers themselves, often synthesising information drawn from multiple news sources. While these tools undoubtedly improve convenience for users, they also reduce the number of people who visit the original publishers that invested time, money and expertise in producing the journalism.

The result is what some industry observers have begun calling the “zero-click” internet, an environment in which readers receive information without ever entering the publisher’s ecosystem. That should concern everyone who values independent journalism.

Traffic has become more difficult to earn. Digital advertising has become harder to sustain. The economics of audience growth are changing once again, even as publishers continue investing heavily in digital transformation.

But technology is only one part of the story. There is another challenge that receives far less attention, particularly in countries like Nigeria. Independent journalism is not always commercially convenient. News organisations exist to hold power accountable. That responsibility inevitably produces uncomfortable reporting. Investigative journalism exposes corruption. Political reporting scrutinises those in government. Business journalism asks difficult questions of powerful corporations. Editorial independence occasionally offends those who control significant advertising budgets. When that happens, commercial consequences can follow. Advertising campaigns may disappear. Government patronage may diminish. Corporate relationships may become strained. Commercial pressure can emerge in subtle ways that are rarely acknowledged publicly but are widely understood within the industry.

Every independent newsroom eventually confronts the same difficult question: should commercial considerations influence editorial judgement?

The answer must remain no. If journalism becomes merely an extension of commercial interests or political convenience, it ceases to serve the public. Credibility is the only lasting asset a newsroom possesses. Once compromised, it cannot easily be rebuilt.

Ironically, the organisations that invest most heavily in accuracy, verification and accountability often face the greatest economic pressures. Producing trustworthy journalism is expensive. Producing misinformation is comparatively cheap. That imbalance should worry society as much as it worries publishers.

Against this backdrop, the industry continues searching for sustainable revenue models. Subscriptions are growing in some markets. Membership programmes are gaining traction. Events, training, research services, branded content, philanthropy, e-commerce, podcasts and video all represent valuable sources of diversification. Some Nigerian publishers, including my own organisation, are investing in these areas alongside broader digital transformation efforts.

These initiatives matter. Indeed, every serious publisher should continue exploring them. But we should resist the temptation to believe that the next revenue model alone will solve journalism’s economic challenges. No subscription strategy can fully compensate for a marketplace where digital advertising is overwhelmingly concentrated elsewhere. No membership programme can completely offset declining referral traffic if audiences increasingly consume journalism through AI-generated summaries rather than original reporting. No amount of newsroom restructuring can, by itself, correct structural imbalances in the digital economy.

Innovation remains essential. But innovation cannot substitute for fairness. The future of journalism will depend not only on how effectively publishers adapt but also on whether policymakers, technology companies, advertisers and audiences recognise the value of independent reporting.

Technology companies should engage more constructively with publishers whose work underpins much of the information circulating on their platforms. Conversations around licensing, attribution and fair compensation for the use of journalistic content, particularly in the age of generative AI, can no longer be confined to Europe, North America or Australia. They matter in Nigeria too.

Advertisers also have a role to play. Supporting credible journalism should not be viewed merely as a commercial transaction but as an investment in the information ecosystem on which businesses, consumers and democracy ultimately depend.

Readers, too, have responsibilities. Every time we choose verified journalism over sensational misinformation, subscribe to a trusted publication or support independent reporting, we reinforce institutions that serve the public interest.

And publishers must continue doing what we have always done best: earning trust.

The future of Nigerian journalism will not be secured by technology alone, nor by yet another fashionable revenue model. It will be secured by organisations that continue producing journalism worthy of public confidence, while collectively advocating for a digital marketplace that recognises and rewards the value of original reporting.

Journalism has survived military rule, economic crises, the collapse of print advertising and the disruptive rise of the internet. It will adapt to artificial intelligence as well. But resilience should not be mistaken for sustainability.

If those who create journalism continue receiving the smallest share of the value it generates, then the real crisis facing Nigerian media will not be digital.

It will remain the market.

Ibrahim Shehu is the Editorial Director of Media Trust Group.

Daily Trust