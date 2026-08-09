A video clip with an accompanying short essay is currently circulating on social media. This is obviously part of the propaganda with which Preident Bola Tinubu and his acolytes are pushing forward to fight the coming 2027 election. It featured about 20 students said to be from the Yobe State University who were in a very happy mood celebrating the restoration and payment of their NELFUND upkeep allowances after it was suspended.

I have received it twice now. At first I was swept off my feet when I watched the video. Here were young Kanuri students jubilating singing a Yoruba song praising Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Though their Yoruba may be difficult to decipher for those of us who are Yoruba, you will no doubt see their joy. Are we getting to the Nigeria of our dreams where Kanuris, Fulani, Kare-Kare, Ngizim, Bade, and Bolewa in Yobe State and the entire North will celebrate a man who is not from their tribe who is the president? Are we getting over our tribalism? Is President Tinubu’s student loan scheme by the NELFUND he set up truly working miracles

I decided to watch it again for a second time. It was then it became clear I had been scammed by a propagandist. We are in the season of election and octopus Bola Tinubu is featuring, asking Nigerians to return him for a second and final time.

The Catholic Bishops had also just visited the president during which they reminded him of the hard realities of Nigerian life. What they said was not new to all Nigerians but that it came from clerics who live very close to Nigerians they shepherd and therefore know intimately gives their visit a certain measure of authority more than whatever anybody had said or written on the issue before.

One of the Bishops, His Eminence, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, Catholic Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja had been very bitterly truthful in his assessment of the poor state of affairs in the nation. Nigerians have become poorer since 2023 when the president took office and the truth is there on the streets, he told Tinubu frontally. The Archbishop spoke with his characteristic candour and boldness.

The presidency’s media team did not spare the Archbishop either. Their reaction was followed by a gale of propaganda, one of which was this video of some Yobe State University students rejoicing over their upkeep allowance of N20,000 per month which the writer had described in glowing terms as if the allowance was 20 million naira monthly. Twenty thousand naira after Tinubu’s policies had reduced the naira to not more than a piece of tissue paper will not fetch the student transport cost for more than three days to their campus if they are off campus as many state universities are.

Why the restoration in the first place? The propagandists would have us know that it was suspended because of a delay in “a digital wallet issue.” That is an obvious cover up for a deliberate lapse perhaps caused by the inability of the government to fund the budget since year 2025. The students jubilating were not “massive”; they could not be more than twenty and that would not qualify for the highly emotional word “massive.”

The propagandist said “history was being made in Yobe” but that is not true because student’s loan has a long history that began in the days of General Yakubu Gowon’s military administration that gave Nigeria’s higher institutions students loan they didn’t need just because Gowon had so much money and he did not know what to do with it. And because the students did not need any loans because university tuition including hostel accommodation were virtually free, they ended up squandering the loan on buying electronics and motorcycles which killed some of them as they rode them dangerously on campuses and in the cities.

Chief Bisi Akande, former governor of Osun State, a man who rose from grass to grace by dint of hard work and self-development, wrote in his autobiography, My Participation, that Tinubu loves to follow the American pattern of doing things and that he used to moderate him on them. Like General Gowon, the president has inflicted another American pattern needless loan on the students because he simply cannot run a disciplined government where every available naira will be mobilized to give Nigerians a free education at all levels.

It is lazy thinking to say there is no resource to provide free education to Nigerians even now. There never will be such a time when there will be enough money as it is in the mind of these lazy thinkers to do whatever is necessary. So it was told Obafemi Awolowo of the defunct Western Region that he would need another seven years to give free education to the people of the old Western Region. Awolowo, a hard worker and a hard thinker, insisted on starting immediately and the headstart the Yoruba enjoy till today is the effect of that free education policy.

Awolowo had a saying then which I recommend to President Bola Tinubu and his colleagues: “Where there is a will, there is a way.” But those who will do this will not buy SUVs for themselves as official cars, will not award huge contracts to their proxies in order to make a private gain for themselves, will not engage in white elephant projects, will not live in grandiose accommodations, will not dine as if they throw parties every day off tax payers money and will curtail expensive and frequent junketings abroad. They will stay home because it is their home, and proffer solutions to the problems they were elected to solve.

Why were the students of Yobe State University jubilating? They may have been induced by some politicians who want to deceive the nation that President Bola Tinubu has a popular rating all over the country. But much more than that, the students were following the pattern of their progenitors. They had been spending the money on frivolities before, and when it resumed, and it was N60,000 at a go for three months, they had more money to drink beer, smoke cigarettes and visit the cafeteria. Some of them will spend theirs on drugs which have overtaken the campuses. I hear the cafeteria of those days have disappeared from the universities and have given way to dirty “bukateria” now. Still the student have places to squander the freebies from the government.

Anybody who wants to study the current state among the students should interview the parents who bear the burden of the prohibitive increase in financing students in the universities now. I’m one of such parents. The list before me for ‘our baby of the house,” who will graduate in a few months, is staggering. Things that were not part of university fees in our time have found their way in by a government that could not supervise its universities. I have legacy fee, sign out T-shirt and black jeans, project, suit to attend the project defense and probably another one for graduation. My wife and I are not illiterates, we also attended higher institutions. My wife said we would not pay. I countered that we would have to because we don’t have to exclude our son from what is going on.

Cardinal John Onaiyekan,had told Tinubu the raw and painful facts on the sad faces Nigerians now wear everywhere, if nobody has told him again, let him remember what a young boy told him two years ago as he passed through Idumota in Lagos, his primary constituency, ‘ebi npawa’,(we are hungry). Nigerians are really hungry. Renewed hope should not just be huge money put in the hands of a few who failed at the polls to run around with propaganda or some political jobbers who are eager to cross over to the APC. I hear a close associate of Governor Seyi Makinde in Ibadan who couldn’t make the governorship nomination crossed over recently with a rumoured N120 million Renewed Hope Agenda bribe. This fetched the APC two billboards (front and back) between Bode and Idi Arere in Ibadan. Another bigwig allegedly collected 4 billion naira to be Renewed Hope Agenda ambassador and to buy Ankara fabrics for all Renewed Hope Agenda events in Oyo State. This is how our scarce resources are squandered in Nigeria.

Tunde Akande is both a journalist and a Pastor. He earned a Masters degree in Mass Communication from the University of Lagos