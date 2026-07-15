Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi and the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar

I wish the clamouring, I wish the fighting, I wish the politicking, I wish the killings were for a new Nigeria. But they are not. And that’s very sad; very ugly. But a new Nigeria will certainly emerge. There is a seed of hope in all their killings, all their religious wars, all their bickerings - not renewed hope but a certain hope that will see Nigeria become a miracle to behold. Against all odds, against all permutations. Current politicians are seeing it and surely they will not witness it. But it is visible already to those who have eyes.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, playing the usual script that started with his progenitors when they conquered the extensive Hausa kingdoms and became their rulers by falsely claiming a religious purification war, called on President Bola Tinubu to either release enfant terrible Nasir El-Rufai or arraign him in court. The Sultan is not just the king of Sokoto, he is deferred to as the head of all emirs in the north. He is Fulani and he sits on the throne his forefather, Uthman Dan Fodio sat on after he conquered the Hausa. He is the head Fulani in Nigeria. Hausa are saying he’s not the head of Muslims though he is the president of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs in Nigeria.

In the video, though Muslims claim it is not Islamic to bow to any man, Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar was seen sitting on a sprawling cushion chair, a long distance between him and his subjects sitting opposite him and facing him. They came forward in rounds on their knees, both young and old, raising their hands and the latter bowing their heads touching their foreheads to the floor just as Muslims do when they pray to Allah. This is the symbolic reverence given to the Sultan as if he is equal to Allah himself. When he speaks, his voice carries the force of the divine.

The Sultan chose the atmosphere of a religious gathering, an Islamic worship where will sit all ranks of Alfas, Sheikh and Imams and thousands of devotees to deliver his message to the president. The message was for Tinubu to either release Mallam Nasir El-Rufai or arraign him. El-Rufai, a son of the North and a Fulani, had the advantage of Western education, a privilege which was not generally fancied in the North but which promoted a few like El-Rufai to the forefront in Nigeria. El-Rufai by now had been in the detention of the Indepenedent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) for 150 days.

Another northern heavyweight who said publicly that his only desire is to be the Emir of Kano and not the governor of the apex bank, the Central Bank to which he was then appointed, Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi also added his weighty voice to the clamour for the release of Nasir El-Rufai. In the north’s traditional hierarchy, Sanusi is second in rank to the Sultan of Sokoto.

The loud protestations from two heavyweights would look like the shape of the new Nigeria to come but they are not. They made a good request but with the wrong motive and for the wrong person and the wrong purpose. The new Nigeria that must be shaped must be one in which all Nigerians, low and high, poor and rich; of all ethnicities must be equal before our laws.

Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar and Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi are Nigerians, but they are superior to other Nigerians. I have described the worship given to the Sultan as I saw it in a video. Those who have seen Sanusi Lamido Sanusi in his royal regalia with all manner of dogari or palace guards, who are also fellow Nigerians ministering to him; the one who would give him his walking stick as he alights from his Rolls-Royce, some will run before him as his car drives on, one tends his babanriga designed in multiple layers of clothes; will readily acknowledge that he is superior to other Nigerians. Sa’ad Abubakar and Sanusi Lamido Sanusi are gods and they have subjects. You won’t see anything in the 1999 Constitution that says anybody should be that - but that is a law for ordinary mortals and not for the divine ones among us. Yet Sa’ad Abubakar and Sanusi Lamido Sanusi will quote copiously from this document to compel the president to enforce it. They want equality, but they don’t accept equality with the rest of us.

Before their request is granted, before Nigeria can really be one, before all Nigerians accept that we really have a document that binds all of us, Sultan Sa’ad and Sanusi Lamido Sanusi must step down from their thrones and let anybody from the communities they now rule contest election to win and rule those communities. The new rulers will be called Mayor or whatever name is suitable. That is only when we will accept their motivation. This must also be for any traditional ruler who serve others anywhere in Nigeria.

The first benefit of this will be that the agitation of the Hausa for a separate existence will cease. The Hausa don’t want to be slaves, they don’t want to be the dogari in a country they call their own. They don’t want to be second fiddle to anybody. Even the bandits who are Fulani are rebelling against the emirs.

The second benefit will be that the children of Sa’ad Abubakar and Sanusi Lamido Sanusi will sit in the same free education school learning together, no one will feel superior to the other. Each of them will go as far as his heart, hard work and determination can carry him. One will not see Almajiri roaming on the streets and becoming bandits and insurgents risking his life to get Sharia imposed. At the same time, others will not be learning in Harvard and Cambridge. For all, it will be a life more abundant.

Neither Sa’ad Abubakar and Sanusi Lamido Sanusi made any pleadings for Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) who is now serving jail term in Sokoto prison close to the Sultan. They didn’t because he is Igbo, the symbol of those who killed the Premier of the defunct Northern Region, Sir Ahmadu Bello, the symbol of Fulani oligarchy, those who the Fulani will never forgive and must constantly take revenge. But the people of Sa’ad and Sanusi forgot that they also killed Hausa leaders and millions of Hausa in their deceptively contrived Jihad. If they want the Hausa to forgive them, they must come down from their highhorses and accept equality.

Nasir El-Rufai, the man Sultan Sa’ad and Emir Sanusi are agitating for his release by intimidating the president, is himself a symbol of what can happen to the Fulani if they agree to be equal with other Nigerians. El-Rufai went to school, got a first class degree from Ahmadu Bello University and was groomed for service in government. But his Fulani pride did not leave him. He fights to die, either himself or the person in combat with him.

He was so enraged by his fight with Tinubu that he threatened to send him packing from the presidency as if he only constitutes the over 100 million voters in Nigeria. He went to work putting together All Democratic Alliance (ADA) and then African Democratic Congress (ADC) both of which have crumbled before his face. Would he gain humility? Again, the way things are, El-Rufai may not take part in the election because he may remain in detention until January when the elections will be held.

That’s the Fulani fight the Sultan and Emir Sanusi Lamido are putting up. El-Rufai’s travails is an open display before all Nigerians that the Fulani need to be humble. I don’t think Tinubu is deliberately instructing ICPC and the Department of State Services (DSS) to lock El-Rufai up for eternity. Did Tinubu ask him to say on television that he wire-tapped the telephone conversation of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, formerly his friend and a fellow Fulani.

We need a nation that works according to its law. Did Tinubu ask the court to demand that El-Rufai must have one traditional ruler from Kaduna to attest to him for bail? I don’t think so. These judges know how slippery El-Rufai can be and they slammed those conditions. The judges did not know that El-Rufai had ruffled the feathers of these traditional chiefs when he was their governor and so none want to guarantee him in court obviously because they can’t attest to his character.

El-Rufai thus symbolize that which Fulani must put off, the garment of pride and that which they must wear, the garment of equality. God has not made a supreme human. El-Rufai became who is his by virtue of exposure to education. So all northerners, both the rich and plebian must receive education, so none will be greater than the other. The Sultan and Emir Sanusi will not have to plead for any Mr. Special, but all will walk to the court where the judges are all upright because the nation has become a welfare state where all are equal and there is peace, to obtain justice.

That’s the new Nigeria.

Tunde Akande is both a journalist and a Pastor. He earned a Masters degree in Mass Communication from the University of Lagos