After 28 years of operating skeletal telecoms services under the umbrella, Swift Telephone Network (STN) has become a full-fledged telecoms operator after being granted the Universal Access Service License (UASL) to offer voice and data services in Nigeria. The development, no doubt, poses a big but surmountable task for STN in navigating a competitive telecoms market, writes Emma Okonji

The beginning was humble. The desire to provide quality telecommunications services, no matter how austere, propelled Swift Telephone Network (STN) to initiate certain moves in the telecoms space under a makeshift arrangement, even though nobody gave the company the desired chance.

But with dogged zeal and determination, it navigated storms and hills with resilience that is out of this world. Today, this never-backpedaling company has been granted a Universal Access Service License (UASL) by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), to offer Nigerians quality data and voice services.

For many, business must start big with venture capital. For Swift Telephone Network, the beginning was humble and small: an umbrella, a table, and a single telephone. But it has since grown into a major telecoms operator providing voice and data services to millions of Nigerians across the country.

The Humble Beginning

It dates back to 1998, before the advent of GSM telephony in 2001, when telecommunications in Nigeria was a scarce service, and there were endless queues at offices of the Nigerian Telecommunications Limited (NITEL), which operated a monopolistic telecoms market at that time, and access to telecoms services was reserved for the privileged few.

That was when STN opened a modest business centre to support the National University Games (NUGA Games) at the University of Lagos, Akoka, Yaba.

That small setup—founded by the late Mrs. Clara Adetuyi- laid the foundation for one of the nation’s most resilient telecom stories. Driven by an unwavering belief that “impossible” was not an option, she refused to despise small beginnings, fuelling the enterprise with a clear, ambitious vision.

Nearly three decades later, STN has been granted a Unified Access Service Licence (UASL) by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). This milestone represents more than regulatory approval; it is the culmination of setbacks, pivots, and an abiding belief that world-class institutions can be built right here in Nigeria.

Pioneering Access

Under Mrs. Adetuyi’s initial leadership, STN operated as a modest call service, but the underlying mission was always broader: expanding access and bringing people together. By 1999, the business introduced voicemail services to the University of Lagos community—a novel offering on a Nigerian campus at the time.

A breakthrough arrived in 2003, when STN became the first provider of digital landline services in Yaba through a franchise agreement with Independent Telephone Network (ITN). At a time when neither NITEL nor the emerging GSM operators had deployed digital telephony in the area, STN connected local homes, schools, and enterprises.

That same year, STN helped develop and power the infrastructure behind WAEC Direct. This landmark platform enabled millions of Nigerian students to check their examination results via scratch card instead of waiting in line at regional offices. Soon after, STN was providing mission-critical connectivity to high-stakes institutions, including the Nigerian Military, the World Health Organisation, and key public agencies across Yaba.

Navigating Independence and Adversity

Growth inevitably forces tough choices. When ITN entered acquisition talks with Visafone, STN’s initial franchise agreement drew to a close. Rather than being absorbed into a larger corporate structure, STN chose independence, trading initially as YOBOC & Co. Ltd while applying directly to the NCC for its own operating licences.

By 2005, the company secured its independent regulatory approvals and formally transitioned to Swift Telephone Network Limited in 2008. To protect its customer base during the shift, the NCC allocated the numbering prefix 01343XXXX, allowing subscribers to retain their lines uninterrupted.

Yet, as with many Nigerian enterprise stories, severe headwinds soon tested its success. In 2009, shortly after securing growth funding, STN faced boardroom disputes, ownership shifts, and devastating infrastructure damage. Operations ground to a halt by November 2010.

Rebirth and Transformation

What seemed like the end proved to be a pause. In February 2017, the company reopened its doors under the leadership of Oluwole Adetuyi, the founder’s son. Rebuilding meant addressing significant legacy hurdles: the original operating licence had expired in 2015, and years of regulatory obligations remained outstanding.

Joined by Yetunde Okafor, the duo set out to restore the company. In 2018, they confronted the backlog directly, clearing tax liabilities and operational levies accrued between 2010 and 2016. Convinced by their compliance and commitment, the NCC officially reinstated STN’s operating licence in 2019, paving the way for a full operational launch by September of that year.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, corporate reliance on traditional office landlines and Private Branch Exchange (PBX) systems plummeted. Recognising that the future of telecom lay in integrated mobile, broadband, and data services, STN adapted once again. On February 22, 2022, the company formally applied for the NCC’s Unified Access Service Licence (UASL).

The Next Chapter

Now officially granted, the national UASL empowers STN to operate fixed, mobile, voice, and data services across Nigeria.

As STN prepares for its national rollout, leadership has outlined several core commitments to create local value: Talent Development: Training Nigerian engineers and digital specialists to build technical capacity locally.

Domestic Partnerships: Prioritising local vendors, contractors, and SMEs across network deployment and maintenance.

Knowledge Transfer: Partnering with international technology providers while keeping intellectual property and skills rooted in Nigeria.

Digital Inclusion: Expanding infrastructure into underserved regions to bridge the digital divide. Enterprise & Job Creation: Driving employment through distribution networks, customer support, and value-added service roles.

The Rollout Plans

Chief Executive Officer of STN, Oluwole Adetuyi, said: “This UASL is not just a licence. It is a new chapter. It represents where we started, what we have endured, how we have evolved, and where we are going. We are building in Nigeria, for Nigeria.”

Reflecting on STN’s resilience, Adetuyi said the milestone would reinforce a larger truth: Nigerian businesses can stand the test of time.

“Telcos can evolve, compete globally, and build institutions of lasting value from Nigeria. At a time when the digital economy is central to national growth, STN is proof that local ambition, backed by resilience, can deliver world-class infrastructure”, said Adetuyi.

According to him, as STN enters the new phase, the company is committing to building a truly Nigerian telecommunications ecosystem.

“Our ambition is simple: to help build Nigeria’s digital economy from the ground up. This licence gives us the platform. Nigerian talent, Nigerian partners, and Nigerian innovation will give us the momentum,” Adetuyi further said, adding that STN will, in the coming weeks, announce strategic partnerships, infrastructure rollout plans, and programmes to engage investors and stakeholders as it begins commercial operations under the UASL.

From a single campus telephone stand in 1998 to a nationally licensed operator today, STN’s trajectory reflects the persistent spirit of Nigerian enterprise. Led by Oluwole Adetuyi, Yetunde Okafor, and the management team, the company enters its next phase honouring the legacy of its late founder, carrying forward the principle that no hurdle is insurmountable.

THISDAY Newspapers Ltd