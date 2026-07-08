Guest Columnist By ERIC TENIOLA

Eric Teniola

If we assume that kidnapping, insurgency and other security problems are politically motivated, then the solution is political not military and we must tackle these challenges through dialogue.

Politics

As Sir Winston Churchill, the former British Prime Minister once said, “to jaw-jaw is always better than to war-war”. The phrase simply means that it is always better to negotiate and talk things out than to result to conflict. But then the initiative must come from the government itself especially the President.

I am not referring to dialogue between the people and the kidnappers, the terrorists and the militants, I am referring to a dia-logue between the government and the opposition leaders.

Every effort must be made by our leaders to bring about peace in this country. Like every other society, we need peace and our leaders must show example that they too want peace.

At present we have three bodies that must be encouraged to bring about the desired peace. We have the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC), the National Peace Committee (NPC) and the National Council of State (NCS).

Demographics

The National Council of State is an organ created by the Constitution. Its functions include advising the executive on policy making. The Council has no executive power, however plays an important advice and consent role in government operations.

The idea of the National Council of State was first introduced by General Murtala Muhammed GCFR (8 November 1938 – 13 February 1976) on 30 July 1975 in a broadcast to the nation after deposing General Yakubu Gowon GCFR (92):

“The structure of government has been re-organised. There will now be three organs of Government, at the Federal level namely: The Supreme Military Council, The National Council of State, and the Federal Executive Council.”

The council has responsibilities in advising the President in the exercise of his/her powers with respect to the following: na-tional population census and compilation, publication and keeping of records, prerogative of mercy, awarding of national honours, the appointment of members of the Independent National Electoral Commission, the appointment of members of the National Judicial Council (other than ex-officio members of that Council), and the appointment of members of the National Population Commission.

ExecutiveBranch

It also advises the President whenever requested to do so on the maintenance of public order within the Federation or any part thereof and on such other matters as the President may direct.

The most recent National Council of State (NCS) meeting was held on October 9, last year presided over by President Bola Tinubu GCFR. It was the second council meeting since he assumed office in May 2023.

The members of the council at present are—President Bola Tinubu GCFR, Alhaji Kashim Shettima GCON, Chief Lateef Olasunkanmi Fagbemi (SAN), the Attorney General of the Federation, Chief Godswill Akpabio GCON, Honourable Tajudeen Abbas GCON, Chief Justice of the Federation, Honourable Justice Kudirat Motonmori Olatokunbo KEKERE-EKUN GCON, former President Goodluck Jonathan GCFR, former President Olusegun Obasanjo GCFR, former head of state, General (rtd.) Abdul-salami Abubakar GCFR, former head of state, General (rtd.) Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida GCFR and former head of state, Gen-eral (rtd.) Yakubu Gowon GCFR. Other members of the Council are all former Chief Justices of the Federation and all the Gov-ernors of the 36 states of the Federation.

The National Peace Committee (NPC) is a non-governmental initiative conceptualized in 2014 in response to emerging threats occasioned by the 2015 general elections. It is an initiative made up of eminent elder statesmen who undertake efforts to support free, fair and credible elections as well as intervene in critical issues of national concern through high-level mediat-ed and alternative dispute resolution mechanisms. At inception, the NPC had an urgent, broad-based mandate to make modest contributions towards a smooth and peaceful conduct of the 2015 elections, devoid of any breakdown of law and order before, during and after the electioneering process.

Members of the committee are Gen. Abdulsalami A. Abubakar (rtd), GCFR – Chairman, Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe(rtd.)—Vice Chairman, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III – The Sultan of Sokoto, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Mr. Sam Amuka Pemu, Dame Priscilla Kuye, Prof. Ameze Guobadia, Prof. Ibrahim A. Gambari, Alhaji Mahmud Yayale Ahmed, Honourable Justice Roseline Ukeje (rtd.), Mr John Momoh, Dr. Kabiru Adamu, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah – NPC Convener, Ms Idayat Hassan, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, Gen. Martins Agwai (rtd), Fr Atta Barkindo – Head, NPC Secretariat and Mr Femi Otedola.

Members of the Committee met last in Ado-Ekiti for the last gubernatorial election in Ekiti state.

The third body is the inter-religious council. The Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) is a voluntary Association that was made up of fifty (50) Members, (25 Christians and 25 Muslims) formed by the representatives of the two principal Religions – that is Christianity and Islam in Nigeria, on the 11th day of September, 1999. This figure was however reviewed in March 2019 to give room to accommodate more women and youth. The membership now stands at thirty (30) Christians and thirty (30) Muslims, making a total number of sixty (60).

The establishment of NIREC was occasioned by the incessant ethno-religious crisis which punctuated the sociopolitical land-scape of Nigeria as a country. NIREC, also known as a Council, is a permanent and independent Body established to provide Religious Leaders and Traditional Rulers with a variable forum to promote greater interaction and understanding among the leadership and their followers as well as lay foundations for sustainable peace and religious harmony in the country.

The council was co-ordinated by the then Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Ufott Ekaette (17 April 1939- September 25, 2019), my then boss. Till today, the council is under the office of the SGF. I remember in August1999, when we had communication problem, Chief Ekaette instructed me to fly to Sokoto to meet with the late Sultan, Alhaji Muhammad Mac-cido Abubakar III (20 April 1928 – 29 October 2006, CFR, with a letter, on the details of the establishment of the council.

The Council from inception was Co-Chaired by their Eminences, Alhaji Muhammadu Maccido, CFR, and the then President General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and Dr. Sunday Mbang, CON, the then Primate of Methodist Church of Nigeria/Archbishop J. Akinola, CON, who were one-time Presidents of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) respec-tively.

Supported and encouraged by President Olusegun Obasanjo GCFR, who saw the Body as a wonderful Project emanating from the Leadership of both major Faiths. NIREC was inaugurated on the September 29, 1999 by President Olusegun Obasanjo GCFR. The foundation National Coordinator/Executive Secretary of the Council was the then Villa Chaplain, Rev. Professor Yusuf A. Obaje.

The Federal Government under the leadership of the then President, late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua GCFR and later President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan GCFR, like their predecessor continued with the policy of support for NIREC since 2007. Under that dispensation, NIREC was initially Co-Chaired by His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, NSCIA, and His Grace, Dr. John Onaiyekan, CON, Catholic Archbishop of Abuja and National President, CAN. Professor Is-haq Oloyede, the then Vice Chancellor of University of Ilorin, became the National Coordina-tor/Executive Secretary. His grace, Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, CFR a former CAN President was a Co-Chair of the Council from: Jan-uary, 2011 to 2016 while His Eminence Rev. Dr. Samson Olasupo A. Ayokunle CON was President from 2016 to June 2022.

At present His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General NSCIA and His Eminence Archbishop Daniel Okoh National President CAN Co-Chair the meeting, while Fr. Prof Cornelius Afebu Omonokhua is the Executive Secretary.

All the meetings of the Council from inception were held in Abuja. However, when the present Council was reconstituted in 2007, members resolved that the meetings of the Council should rotate in the Six Geo-Political Zones of the country on quarter-ly basis to impart positively among adherence of the two Principal Religions to further promote religious tolerance, peaceful co-existence, ethical values and good governance in the country.

At such meetings, all Traditional Rulers/Religious Leaders as well as the Governors and Opinion Leaders in the Zone were expected to attend the Formal Opening Ceremony and interactive session with the Council. The Host Governor normally sends invitation to invite the above leaders as well as his colleagues, Honorable Ministers and Members of the National Assembly from the Zone.

In inaugurating the council, President Obasanjo said “It is regrettable that in spite of our religiosity, Nigerian society is highly prone to unacceptable behaviours of various shaded and colouration In other words, our religiosity is devoid of genuine spirituality. Nigeria, indeed, is a country of diversity not only of religion but also of culture and even of natural resources.

However, this diversity is not and should not be a disservice but one that can be judiciously explored and exploited to pro-mote national harmony, progress and prosperity. Our religious diversity, in particular, is not a curse; rather, it is a blessing if we are determined to make it one. Neither Christianity nor Islam preaches anything other than belief in one God and love of fellow human beings. The mutual co-existence of these two principal faith in Nigeria is, therefore, not only a theoretical nut also a practical reality.

Government will be counting at all times on your wisdom and rich experience to provide positive leadership to the adherents of your respective religious faiths, a leadership which will enhance societal harmony and promote high standards of behav-iour and civic responsibility among the people.

Nigeria must not only be a haven of peace and progress but also a society of hardworking, honest, fair-minded and patriotic citizens. Let this country be a land of love, discipline, mutual respect, hope and fulfilment for all its citizens”.

Inspite of the establishments of the three bodies, there is nothing stopping the President from calling for a meeting with all Presidential candidates and their running mates before or after the coming election. Afterwards, all of them are friends. The proposed meeting will reduce tension. No price is too high to be paid for peace in the country.

In 1979, President Usman Aliyu Shehu Usman Shagari faced a similar problem. He was elected in controversial circumstances but he wanted peace to reign supreme. He knew there was no need for an accord in a Presidential system of Government, in fact the dispute over his election ended in the Supreme Court and the court gave a ruling in his favour just five days before his inauguration on October 1, 1979 at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos. but he reached out to all other parties to form an all-embracing government. Only the NPP answered his call.

As a result, Chief Edwin Ume-Ezeoke (8 September 1935 – 1 August 2011) from Nnewi in the present Anambra state, an NPP member was made Speaker of the House of Representatives and Mr. John Wash-Pam, an NPP member also was made deputy Senate President.

After his inauguration, he issued a proclamation to the then Clerk of the National Assembly, Alhaji Gidado Idris for the first sitting of the National Assembly which was held on October 9, 1979. It was during the sitting that Chief Ume-Ezeoke defeated Mr. Hamza M. Ngadiwa of the GNPP, from Biu Local Government Area of Borno state, by 245 votes to 201 votes.

As for the deputy Senate President, Mr. John Wash Pam of the NPP from Plateau state defeated Alhaji Barkin Zuwo (PRP) from Kano North Central, Kano state by 51 votes to 43 votes.

Senator Jaja Nwachukwu (NPP) from Aba nominated Senator John Wash-Pam while Alhaji Uba Ahmed from Bauchi East se-conded the nomination. Alhaji Usman Alto Dambatta (PRP) from Kano North Central nominated Senator Barkin-Zuwo while Senator David Oke (UPN) Ondo West seconded the nomination.

Senator John Wash Pam was born in 1940. He attended the Vom Primary School and Boys Secondary School, Gindiri from 1956-1960. Later, he attended Kings College, Lagos, where he did his Higher School Certificate. He became a Clerical Officer in the Office of the late Prime Minister, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, of blessed and historic memory, from 1962-1963. He later attended the Ahmadu Bello, University, Zaria from 1963-1966 where he graduated B.A. (Hons.) Second Class in Interna-tional Relations, after which he gathered a number of experiences. He was an Administrative Officer in the Political Division, Secretary to the Military Governor’s Office, Kaduna from 1966 to 1967.

Then, he joined the Foreign Service and was the Press Secretary in the Office of the High Commission of Nigeria in Freetown from 1968 to 1969. On returning home, he became an Administrative Officer in the Statutory Corporations Service Commis-sion, Lagos. Later he worked in the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Mines and Power. Again, he changed from bu-reaucratic services to a different line and joined the Nigeria Industrial Development Bank, Lagos, from 1972-1975 where he was the Personnel Manager.

In 1983, Alhaji Sabo Barkin-Zuwo was elected governor of Kano state

The following NPP Ministers were appointed by President Shehu Shagari. Mr. Paul Unongo, Professor Ishaya Audu, Mr. Demo-la Thomas, Mrs. Janet Akinrinade and others.

On December 27, 1979, President Shehu Shagari sent letters to political party leaders for a meeting to hold on January 8, 1980.

On January 5, 1980, Chief Obafemi Awolowo GCFR said he doubted the genuineness of the motives of the motives behind President Shehu Shagari’s convening of a meeting of leaders of the five registered political parties on January 8. In a letter to the President, Chief Awolowo said as far as he was concerned, the President has destroyed the efficacy of the meeting by mak-ing the intention for the meeting public. He said he would nevertheless attend the meeting in spite of what he called “the President’s political stunts.”

Chief Awolowo, the leader of the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) said it was clear that President Shagari or his advisers were out to score a political advantage. Chief Awolowo said when he studied the President’s letter of invitation to the meeting, he (Chief Awolowo) read no ulterior motive of politicking into it. This, he added, was because the letter which was marked ‘secret’ spoke of ‘security’ checks ordered by the President and a desire to establish a forum for a regular consultation at the highest political level.

Besides, he said matters relating to the nation’s security and the preservation of law and order were usually discussed secretly. The UPN leader said his impression of the letter was that the President was convening an informal private meeting of political leaders to discuss matters affecting the security of the nation. The motive being to arrest immediately any deteriorating securi-ty situation which might be factually identified and verified and to establish a private and informal forum for similar action in future, he said.

According to Chief Awolowo, a portion of President Shahgari’s new year message belied his impression. He said the twice re-peated public utterances of the President on the grave issue of the preservation of law and order made it clear that the presi-dent or his advisers were out to score a political advantage. He quoted a reported speech of the President that reads: “The pro-vision of fundamental human rights in our constitution is an act of faith and I am determined to uphold it to the letter, and de-scribed it as excellent politics. He said that the President was entitled to make such statements but said the duty the President claimed was vested in the judiciary.

Chief Awolowo noted that it was nonetheless difficult in the Nigeria context to discern where the functions of the executive ended and those of the judiciary began.

On January 6, 1980, the President, Alhaji Shehu Shagari replied Chief Obafemi Awolowo and said he was not scoring any po-litical point by announcing his intention to meet with party leaders. “I hasten to acknowledge with thanks the receipt of your letter of January 5, 1980 in which you expressed some misgivings over the real motive behind the proposed meeting of politi-cal party leaders at State House, Ribadu Road, on Tuesday, January 8, 1980.

“While noting with pleasure your misgivings, you have not altered your earlier position to attend, I feel obliged to disabuse your mind about the existence of any motive other than the genuine desire to find a political solution to what essentially is a political problem affecting security as well as preservation of law and order.

“As stated in the letter of invitation, I feel concerned about the reports of victimization and intimidation on political grounds reaching me from all over the country and naturally felt duty- bound to bring the serious development to the notice of all party leaders with whose co-operation and understanding the deterioration situation can be arrested before it gets out of hand.

“The fact that I issued my invitation letter under ‘secret’ mark should not of necessity suggest that every arrangement would be secretly conducted. It is, as you very well know, common practice in government to initiate action on such delicate and explo-sive matters under secret cover to prevent leakage which will frustrate the efforts being made or may lead to outright failure. I felt obliged to inform interested members of the public about the meeting I had the awaited response from the five leaders including your goodself agreeing with my proposed course of action to tackle the worrying problem together.

I might not have the public announcement about the meeting if I had received any discordant voice, and happily, members of the public received the news with acclaim. The very fact that we have agreed to meet is a credit not to me alone but to all of us and it is important that you view the matter from this angle as well.

On the question of scoring political point, I wish to reiterate my belief that the subject of discussion at the meeting transcends partisan politics and that it is the duty and indeed, in the interest of all of us to ensure that peace and tranquility prevailed in Nigeria in the year 1980 and beyond.

May I remind you that I took and subscribed to the oath of office during which I pledged that to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the constitution. In view of this, any effort to steer the path of constitutionality is not to my mind, beyond the bounds of my responsibility.

I sincerely hope that I have erased any shred of doubt in your mind about my genuine desire to bring about peace and har-mony in our country as being the only motive behind this all important meeting with you and all other political party leaders who along with the chief executives of the twenty governments in the federation share the same aspiration to evolve truly democratic government in Nigeria.

It remains for me to say that I very much look forward to meeting you on Tuesday morning for frank and cordial discussions which will demonstrate to your conviction, my genuine intention in the matter. Be reassured that I do not seek to serve the per-sonal interest of any particular person or community lesser than Nigeria.

Once more, I like to wish you a happy and prosperous New Year.”

On January 8, the five political parties in the country met. The President informed the meeting that he had received a report from various parts of the country about political or politically-motivated acts of victimization and injustice suffered by mem-bers of opposing parties in all the states. The meeting reviewed the report exhaustively and came to the conclusion that there was no real cause for anxiety about the security of the country. It agreed that reports of this nature should be made available from time to time to the party leaders and the governors by the President.

Earlier in his address, the President had said that he was not happy that barely three months after the inception of the Presi-dential System of government, there were people infringing on the rights of political opponents in all parts of the country. Alhaji Shehu Shagari stressed that everyone must recognize that the solidity of the nation transcends political partisanship. The meeting was attended by Alhaji Waziri Ibrahim of the Great Nigeria People’s Party, GNPP; Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe of the Ni-gerian People’s Party, NPP; Mallam Aminu Kano of the People’s Redemption Party, PRP; and Chief Obafemi Awolowo of the Unity Party of Nigeria, UPN. Each party leader was accompanied by five advisers.

All the five political parties in the country agreed on the need for co-operation amongst themselves and creating a forum for the exchange of views on matters of public importance. A communique issued at the end of the meeting between President Shehu Shagari and the leaders of the five political parties in Lagos expressed the agreement of all sides to the continuation of this dialogue. It said an all-party summit meeting comprising the President, Vice-President and leaders of the five parties will be held as and when necessary. The party delegations would also include all the State governors and one other delegate.

The communique said the meeting agreed that public attention should be drawn to the existence of the public complaint commission of all the States of the Federation, so that all aggrieved person could make effective use of them. It emphasized that all public media should give full and fair coverage to all political parties and the entire mass media should be temperate and exercise discretion in their comment on public issues and national institutions. The meeting also expressed its full adherence to the Constitution of the country, and noted with pleasure the determination of the President and Government to uphold the Constitution.

I look forward to the time when the power to love will replace the love of power in this country. If we want peace in Nigeria, we must search for peace. Establishing a lasting peace should the main concern of our leaders at this hour.

We must device a system in which peace is more rewarding than war. Nigeria is a beautiful country and all of us must play our part in bring about the deserved peace in our fatherland.

I think we need each other.

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