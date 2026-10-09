By : Rotimi Agboluaje

Oyo State Police Command

The Oyo State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of three staff members of the Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria (CRIN) while inspecting crops on a farm within the institute’s premises.

The command, in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Olayinka Ayanlade, said it had commenced efforts to secure the victims’ safe rescue and apprehend those responsible for the incident.

According to the police, the three workers were abducted while carrying out crop inspection duties on the farm.

The command said a manhunt had been launched, adding that operational efforts were ongoing to ensure the victims’ safe return and bring the perpetrators to justice.

It reassured members of the public that all necessary measures were being taken to resolve the situation.

The police also appealed to anyone with credible information that could assist the ongoing operation to report to the nearest police station or contact the command through its established emergency channels.

The incident comes amid continuing security concerns over kidnapping and the safety of residents and workers in parts of Oyo State.

The command urged the public to cooperate with security agencies by providing useful information that could aid the rescue operation.

GUARDIAN Newspapers.