By

Baba Martins

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has nominated four new national commissioners and two new resident electoral commissioners to fill vacancies at the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC).

This was disclosed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy in a statement on Friday.

Onanuga said their appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

Dr Bala Bila, the national commissioner representing North East, was reappointed.

The Presidency gave the names of the new national commissioners as Professor Mustapha Aliu, who will replace Professor Abdullahi Zuru as the North West representative; and Bashir Muhammed Umar, who will replace Professor Muhammad Adamu as the North Central representative.

President Tinubu recommended Mrs Oluwatoyin Babalola, the resident electoral commissioner in Osun, as the new South West national commissioner.

She will replace Professor Cornelius Ajayi, whose tenure expires on October 24.

The two new resident electoral commissioners are retired permanent secretary Dr Samuel Akinjide Akinleye, to represent Ekiti State, and Zahradden Basiru Sanusi, from Jigawa, who will replace Professor Saidu Ahmed Babura.

President Tinubu urged the Senate to expedite the nominees’ confirmation in view of the forthcoming General elections next January.

Daily Trust