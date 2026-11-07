By Tom Jones Usen

Tinubu_Signing

President Bola Tinubu has approved the proposed Ibom Deep-Sea Port and the upgrade of the Victor Attah International Airport in Akwa Ibom State to international airport status.

The President announced the approvals while addressing residents of the state at a rally held in his honour at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, on Friday

He had made a similar promise during his 2023 presidential campaign rally at the same stadium, pledging to establish a deep-sea port in Akwa Ibom. He cited the Lekki Deep Sea Port, developed during his tenure as Lagos State Governor, as a model for the proposed project.

Tinubu urged eligible voters to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and participate in the electoral process.

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“I heard from my friend, my governor, my pastor, on behalf of the people and leadership of Akwa Ibom, a request for Ibom’s deep-sea port. Ibom Deep-Sea Port. It’s approved,” Tinubu said.

The approval came after Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, pledged that the state would deliver two million votes for Tinubu’s re-election in 2027 if the Federal Government approved and facilitated the delivery of the Ibom Deep-Sea Port project.

“Give us Ibom Deep Seaport, we will deliver two million votes. This deep seaport is capable of unlocking the economy of the state, the South-South region and Nigeria at large,” Eno said.

On infrastructure, the President disclosed that he had approved the request by the state leadership for the Victor Attah International Airport to attain international airport status.

He promised a better future for the people of Akwa Ibom, pledging investments in education, skills development, job creation and economic growth.

He said his administration would support the development of economic opportunities in the state, particularly through the cultivation and processing of palm produce.

“There is no reason why Akwa Ibom cannot use the value of palm trees and the palms here. There is no reason that we cannot create skills, developmental skills, that are enduring and everlasting,” he said.

The President said the port would generate economic value and promote development in the state.

He stressed that development must be inclusive and capable of creating tangible economic benefits for the people.

Tinubu also urged residents to support the state governor, encouraging them to follow his leadership and heed his guidance.

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