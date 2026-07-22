By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the establishment of a new Nigerian Army battalion in Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, as part of efforts to strengthen security in the state.

The development was disclosed in a statement issued by the Deputy Chief Press Secretary to the Kwara State Governor, Mashood AbdulRafiu Agboola.

The new military formation is expected to enhance security operations, particularly in parts of Kwara State affected by banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq commended President Tinubu for approving the battalion, saying the move would reinforce security efforts with additional personnel and military assets.

He also appreciated the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, for the prompt processing of the state’s request for increased military presence.

According to the governor, the new battalion will strengthen the response of security agencies to threats posed by bandits, terrorists and other criminal elements.

“On behalf of the people and government of our state, I wholeheartedly thank Mr. President for yet another promise kept to the state. We are confident that the new battalion will greatly strengthen counter-terrorism and anti-kidnapping operations across various areas,” the statement quoted the governor as saying.

AbdulRazaq also acknowledged the contributions of the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), the Nigerian Armed Forces, the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies in ongoing efforts to combat insecurity in the state.

He added that government would continue to support coordinated security operations aimed at tackling kidnapping and other violent crimes, while ensuring the safety of residents across Kwara State.

Vanguard Media Limited, Nigeria