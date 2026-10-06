• Orders probe, directs flags flown at half-mast nationwide

•Defence minister, senate c’ttee, others mourn

•Keyamo pledges ministry’s cooperation as service activates search, rescue

•NSIB, NCAA extend condolences

•Aiyedatiwa orders full support for rescue operations

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha, Sunday Aborisade, Linus Aleke, Kasim Sumaina in Abuja and Fidelis David in Akure

President Bola Tinubu yesterday mourned the death of 32 passengers onboard the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) ATR-42 Jet that crashed near a naval base in Igbokoda area of Ondo State, instructing that a probe into the crash should be conducted, and ordering a three-day national mourning period for the deceased. TrackExec Orders

Also, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, has announced his ministry’s total cooperation and assistance in the ongoing search and rescue efforts of the crashed Military aircraft in Ondo State.

This was as the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), said it has commended the swift activation of search and rescue and the efforts of first responders at Igbokoda, urging the public to rely exclusively on official updates from the Nigerian Air Force on the rescue operation and on any investigation.

Besides, the Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa (rtd), has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic crash of the military aircraft with tail number NAF 931, involving the dedicated personnel of the Armed Forces.

At the same time, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), stood ready to provide technical expertise and assistance as may be required to support the ongoing search and rescue operations. BuyMaps

Nevertheless, the Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has directed the immediate mobilisation of state emergency and health agencies to support the ongoing search and rescue operation.

A military Jet yesterday crashed in Igbokoda, headquarters of Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State – killing 25 airmen and their families, seven crew members who were on board.

The incident, which occurred in the morning, reportedly crashed into a swampy terrain opposite the Naval Base in Igbokoda, throwing residents of the coastal community into panic.

Although the identity of personnel on board had yet to be officially confirmed, military gear was reportedly recovered from the crash site.

Chairman of Ilaje Local Government Area, Mr Maurice Oripelaye, who confirmed the incident in a telephone conversation with journalists, said the aircraft had been burnt to rubble.

Oripelaye said, “We have confirmed that a jet crashed in the area, but we cannot ascertain the number of people that were on board yet. Military gear was found at the scene, but the jet had burnt to rubble.”

However, the Ondo State Police Command through the Police Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Abayomi also confirmed the incident, urging members of the public, particularly residents of Igbokoda and adjoining communities, to remain calm and refrain from circulating unverified information, assuring that the public would be duly informed as soon as further credible information became available.

Meanwhile, Tinubu, in a release by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed that having been briefed by the Chief of Air Staff, directed the Nigerian Air Force to immediately commence a thorough investigation into the cause of the crash to prevent future occurrences.

The President, in a release issued by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga also directed that flags should be flown at half-mast nationwide as a mark of respect to the officers and ordered a three-day national mourning period.

“I commend the Nigerian Air Force for activating an immediate Search and Rescue operation following the accident. I pray for the repose of the souls of the gallant officers and for Almighty God to grant their families and the Nigerian Air Force the fortitude to bear the unfortunate loss.

“I assure the Nigerian Air Force of the continued support of our administration as they continue their vital role in securing our nation. I also commend the swift response of first responders and the Ondo State Government at the crash site”, Tinubu said.

The President expressed profound sadness over the crash of the aircraft which was on a routine mission from Benin to Lagos when the accident occurred.

Tinubu extended his deepest condolences to the family of the 25 passengers and seven crew members involved, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, and all officers, airmen and airwomen of the Nigerian Air Force.

“This is a painful moment for our Armed Forces and for the entire nation. Our Air Force personnel put their lives on the line every day to secure Nigeria. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten,” he stressed.

However, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), while confirming the incident, said it had activated an immediate search-and-rescue operation.

In a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF Headquarters, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, the Air Force said the aircraft involved was an ATR-42 which was on a routine mission from Benin to Lagos when the accident occurred.

The NAF said, “Search and Rescue operations, in coordination with relevant authorities and emergency response agencies, are currently ongoing,” adding that it remained committed to ensuring the success of the ongoing rescue efforts.

“The aircraft was on a routine mission from Benin to Lagos when the accident occurred. Search and rescue operations, in coordination with relevant authorities and emergency response agencies, are currently ongoing,” the NAF spokesperson said.

The NAF said it was committed to ensuring the success of the ongoing search and rescue efforts, adding that further details would be communicated in due course.

Keyamo Pledges Ministry’s Cooperation in Search, Rescue

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo has announced his ministry’s total cooperation and assistance in the ongoing search and rescue efforts of the crashed Military aircraft in Ondo State.

Keyamo, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Tunde Moshood, said: “I regret to inform the general public that Air Traffic Controllers have informed me of the disappearance of a military aircraft with tail number NGR 931, enroute Lagos from Benin at 0913 hours earlier today. All efforts to reach the aircraft on radio proved abortive.

“Subsequently information however confirmed that the military aircraft has crashed close to the Naval Base in Igbokoda, Ondo State. The wreckage has been located and search and rescue operations are ongoing. Preliminary information suggests that there were 25 passengers and 7 crew members on board.”

According to Keyamo, “Whilst the control and regulation of military aircraft are completely outside the authority of the Ministry of Aviation, and Civil Aviation Authority, I have just spoken to the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke. Further information on this unfortunate incident will be made available subsequently.

On its part, the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) confirmed that Search and Rescue operations have been activated and were ongoing, in coordination with relevant authorities and emergency response agencies.

The Bureau, in a statement by its Director General, Capt. Alex Badeh Jr., extended its condolences to the Nigerian Air Force, and to the families and colleagues of all those on board.

“Our thoughts are with them, and with the Search and Rescue teams working at the site.The NSIB stands ready to assist the Nigerian Air Force, at its request, with whatever technical support may be required.

“That support can include the deployment of investigators and the use of the Bureau’s Flight Safety Laboratory for the recovery, readout and analysis of flight recorder data. As this occurrence involves a military aircraft, investigative responsibility rests with the Nigerian Air Force. The Bureau will provide assistance upon a formal request from the Air Force,” it said.

The NSIB said it has commended the swift activation of Search and Rescue and the efforts of first responders at Igbokoda, and urged the public to rely exclusively on official updates from the Nigerian Air Force on the rescue operation and on any investigation.

Badeh said further comment from the Bureau would be issued only as appropriate, and in consultation with the Nigerian Air Force.

Similarly, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) said it received with deep concern the press release by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development regarding the crash of a Nigeria Air Force NGR931 aircraft at Igbokoda, Ondo State, with approximately 32 persons on board.

A statement by its Director-General, Capt. Chris Najomo, noted that the Authority was deeply saddened by this development and extended its thoughts and prayers to the personnel of the Nigeria Air Force, the occupants of the aircraft, their families and all those affected by this distressing incident.

Najomo added that while military aviation operations were outside the regulatory oversight and operational mandate of the Authority, the NCAA remained committed to supporting the national response to this incident.

“Accordingly, the NCAA stands ready to provide such technical expertise and assistance as may be required to support the ongoing search and rescue operations.

“The NCAA is closely monitoring developments and will continue to cooperate with the relevant authorities and agencies in accordance with established national emergency response protocols.

“At this difficult time, the Authority stands in solidarity with the Nigeria Air Force and all those directly affected by this incident. We remain hopeful for a positive outcome and pray for the safety and successful rescue of all involved,” Najomo said.

Aiyedatiwa Orders Full Support for Rescue Operations

In the same vein, the Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has directed the immediate mobilisation of state emergency and health agencies to support the ongoing search and rescue operation.

Reacting to the development, Aiyedatiwa expressed deep sadness over the incident, extending his condolences to the Chief of Air Staff, officers and personnel of the Nigerian Air Force, as well as the families of those aboard the aircraft.

The governor said the state stood in solidarity with the affected families at the difficult moment, noting that his thoughts and prayers were with them.

Aiyedatiwa, according to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan, has been in contact with the leadership of the Nigerian Air Force, the Chairman of Ilaje Local Government Area, Hon. Maurice Oripelaye, and security agencies deployed to the scene.

To strengthen the emergency response, the governor directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Ministry of Health and relevant security agencies to immediately mobilise and provide full logistical and human support to the Nigerian Air Force and other agencies involved in the search and rescue operation.

He also ordered that the crash site and its immediate surroundings be cordoned off and adequately secured to ensure that rescue personnel could carry out their operations without hindrance.

The governor urged residents of Igbokoda and neighbouring communities to remain calm, cooperate with emergency responders and avoid spreading unverified information about the incident.

The statement added that the Ondo State Government would continue to monitor developments and provide further updates as more information becomes available from the Nigerian Air Force.

Aiyedatiwa, therefore, prayed for the safety of the officers involved in the operation and expressed hope for the success of the ongoing rescue efforts.

No Survivors, Bodies, Wreckage Found in Swamp, Eyewitnesses Say

One of the eyewitnesses, who visited the scene of the crash, has described a grim situation at the swampy crash site, saying human remains, aircraft parts and personal effects were scattered across the area.

The eyewitness, Oluboyo Olusola, said some bodies were also found inside the water, while the difficult terrain initially prevented residents from reaching the crash site until naval personnel assisted in gaining access to the area.

Olusola, who said the incident occurred at about 10am, explained that he did not witness the aircraft go down but was alerted by a deafening sound that sent residents rushing towards the scene.

“We heard a loud noise like thunder and rushed to the scene, only to discover that it was an aircraft crash. Initially, we thought it was a helicopter but later understood it was an aircraft,” he said.

According to him, the condition of the crash site and what was recovered there raised fears that there might be no survivor.

“It was difficult to access the terrain, but with the assistance of some naval officers, we were able to get there and saw the remains of the aircraft, as well as human remains, clothes, shoes and other personal effects.

“Some of the bodies were also inside the water. From what I saw, it appeared that there was no survivor,” Olusola added, stressing that the difficult terrain and waterlogged nature of the area posed a major challenge to those trying to reach the wreckage.

The Olu of Igbokoda, Oba Afolabi Odidiomo, who also spoke on the incident, said he was in court when the crash occurred and immediately directed some palace aides to proceed to the scene to ascertain what had happened.

The monarch said he initially feared the aircraft could have been a commercial passenger plane, which would have resulted in an even higher number of casualties.

“I was worried because it must not be a plane, because the number of casualties would be just too high,” he said.

Oba Odidiomo said if the crash had occurred within the town, such an occurrence could have resulted in a major tragedy.

“Our first thanks to Almighty God is that it did not happen inside the town otherwise, the casualties would have been too many,” he said, sympathising with the families of those involved.

Describing the crash site, the monarch said: “The aircraft crashed into the river and a swampy area. It was raining when the incident happened, and the place was waterlogged. The aircraft did not catch fire, but a substantial part of it has gone into the water.”

He said authorities were still working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the crash, adding that, based on information gathered so far, there appeared to be no survivor.

“We cannot describe the exact situation for now, but from my investigation and what we have gathered so far, there was no survivor,” he said.

PDP Faction Condoles With Victims

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) last night said that it was deeply saddened by the crash of a Nigerian Air Force ATR-42 aircraft near a naval base in Ondo State, South-West Nigeria, yesterday.

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, the party described the air crash as a sad event, lamenting there were no survivors among the 32 persons on board.

Reacting to the incident, the National Chairman of the Party, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, said: “Our service personnel have given so much for the unity and survival of this country, and news of their deaths is deeply painful.

“On behalf of the PDP family, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the Nigerian Air Force and the families of the fallen. We pray that such tragedies do not recur.”

The party urged a thorough and transparent investigation into the cause of the crash and prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed.

Defence Minister Mourns, Prays for Families

The Minister of Defence, Gen. Musa (rtd), has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic crash of a military aircraft with tail number NAF 931, involving dedicated personnel of the Armed Forces.

In a statement he personally signed, Musa noted that the painful incident claimed the lives of brave officers and airmen who were engaged in a routine flight mission while serving the nation with courage, unwavering devotion and selfless patriotism.

The loss of these valiant patriots, he said, is an irreparable blow not only to the military high command and their comrades-in-arms, but also to the entire nation.

The minister said these fine officers and men exemplified the highest standards of military professionalism, loyalty and commitment to the defence of Nigeria.

“On behalf of the Ministry of Defence, I extend our heartfelt condolences to His Excellency, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR; the leadership of the Armed Forces; and, most especially, the immediate families, loved ones and colleagues of our fallen heroes.

“We share in your immense grief and stand shoulder-to-shoulder with you during this tragic hour.Our hearts also go out to the families of the civilians on board the ill-fated aircraft. We share your grief.”

He, however, disclosed that a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate crash had been ordered to ascertain its cause and ensure that all necessary operational safety protocols are reinforced across military aviation units.

“We pray that the Almighty God grants the souls of the departed eternal repose and gives their families, the military community and all Nigerians the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” he prayed.

Yar’Adua: Fallen Personnel Answered Nation’s Call with Courage

Besides, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, Senator Abdulaziz Yar’Adua, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Nigerian military personnel in a helicopter crash in Ilaje, Ondo State, describing the incident as a “sad day” for the nation’s Armed Forces.

Yar’Adua, a retired military officer, condoled with the Nigerian Military, the Nigerian Air Force and the families of the personnel who lost their lives in the crash, saying the fallen officers and personnel paid the ultimate price in service to the country.

In a statement issued on Monday, the senator said the tragedy had plunged the entire military family into mourning, while assuring the Armed Forces of the Senate Committee on Army’s continued support for efforts aimed at improving the safety and welfare of troops.

Yar’Adua said, “As a retired military officer, I understand the pain and weight of this loss.

“These brave men and women answered the call to serve our nation with courage, dedication, and honour, and their sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

The Senate committee chairman also commiserated with the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of Air Staff and the entire Armed Forces of Nigeria over the tragic incident.

He said, “We commiserate with the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of Air Staff, and the entire Armed Forces of Nigeria at this difficult time.

“This is indeed a sad day for the entire military family and for the nation as a whole,” he stated.

Yar’Adua extended his condolences to the bereaved families, praying for divine strength for them to cope with what he described as an “irreparable loss.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. We pray that Almighty Allah grants the souls of the departed eternal rest and gives their families the strength to bear this irreparable loss,” he said.

The senator assured the military that the Senate Committee on Army would continue to support initiatives designed to honour personnel who lose their lives in the line of duty and strengthen the safety and welfare of serving troops.

“The Senate Committee on Army stands with the Nigerian Military and will continue to support all efforts to honour our fallen heroes and improve the safety and welfare of our troops,” Yar’Adua added.

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