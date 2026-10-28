President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja on Thursday for Makkah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to perform Umrah, an Islamic spiritual exercise involving a pilgrimage to the Holy City.

The visit gives the President an opportunity for spiritual reflection, devotion, and prayers for Nigeria’s peace, unity, stability, and continued progress.

While in Makkah, President Tinubu will perform the religious rites associated with Umrah, seeking Allah’s guidance and blessings for Nigeria and its people.

Before leaving Abuja, President Tinubu will commission at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport some equipment acquired by the Nigerian Air Force for its operations.

The President is expected back in the country next week, after completing the spiritual exercise.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

October 28, 2026