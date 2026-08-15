By Mohammed Bello Doka

The question that should worry every strategist in the All Progressives Congress today is simple but frightening: with barely five months to Nigeria’s presidential election, where is the political mobilisation in the North that we have come to associate with a sitting APC president seeking re-election?

Where are the massive grassroots engagements? Where are the sustained empowerment programmes? Where are the high-level political consultations, community interventions and visible campaign structures that traditionally signal that a ruling party is preparing to return its president to power?

These are not questions that can be dismissed as the impatience of opposition politicians. INEC has fixed January 16, 2027 for the presidential and National Assembly elections. The clock is therefore no longer theoretical. It is ticking.

And yet, across much of the North, there is a political atmosphere that feels strangely different.

This is particularly significant because the North remains indispensable to any serious presidential coalition in Nigeria. The region is not merely another electoral bloc. It contains enormous voting populations and some of the country’s deepest concentrations of poverty, insecurity and social deprivation.

The National Bureau of Statistics’ 2022 Multidimensional Poverty Index found that 63 percent of Nigerians — about 133 million people — were multidimensionally poor, with deprivation particularly concentrated in northern Nigeria.

The question, therefore, is not whether the North needs government attention. It desperately does.

The question is whether the APC has successfully convinced northern voters that the Tinubu administration understands the urgency of their situation.

That is where the trouble begins.

A North That Is Hurting

Northern Nigeria is confronting a combination of problems that no political campaign can wish away.

Kidnapping and banditry have continued to disrupt communities, agriculture, education and commerce. Between July 2024 and June 2025, one recent assessment cited by The Guardian recorded nearly 4,722 people kidnapped in 997 incidents across Nigeria.

The consequences are not measured merely in statistics.

Farmers abandon their farms.

Parents keep children away from school.

Businesses close earlier.

Communities pay ransom to recover relatives.

Villagers relocate.

And families increasingly organise their lives around the possibility that somebody they love may become the next victim.

The economic pain has compounded the insecurity. Tinubu’s reforms — particularly fuel-subsidy removal and naira liberalisation — have been defended by the administration as necessary restructuring, but they have also imposed substantial short-term costs on households. Reuters reported this month that millions of Nigerians continue to struggle with food and fuel prices despite improvements in some macroeconomic indicators.

This is the uncomfortable reality facing the APC: a government cannot campaign on macroeconomic reform alone when the ordinary voter is measuring government performance through the price of food, the safety of his village, the cost of transport and whether his children can attend school safely.

And in the North, insecurity makes every economic problem worse.

That is why the political elite are watching.

And they are watching carefully.

Where Is the Political Energy?

Under President Muhammadu Buhari, whatever one’s assessment of his administration, there was a conspicuous political machinery around the North. Government programmes, political appointments, grassroots mobilisation and a constant stream of political engagement created a sense that the region was at the centre of the administration’s political universe.

Today, the question is whether that same political energy exists for Tinubu.

This is not to say that there are no federal projects, appointments or interventions in the North. There certainly are.

Nor is it to suggest that every northern APC politician has abandoned the President.

The problem is subtler.

The political atmosphere is different.

The northern political class appears increasingly preoccupied with protecting its own political survival.

And that is understandable.

Politicians are beginning to ask a question that politicians everywhere eventually ask when an election approaches:

What happens to me if I spend everything defending the President and the President loses?

That calculation may explain the relative caution.

The political elite are not necessarily becoming anti-Tinubu. Many are becoming self-preservationists.

They are looking at their Senate seats.

Their governorship ambitions.

Their House of Representatives seats.

Their ministerial prospects.

Their local political structures.

Their relationships with governors.

Their future within the APC.

And perhaps most importantly, they are trying to determine whether loyalty to Bola Tinubu is still a safe political investment.

That is where Nasir El-Rufai enters this story.

The El-Rufai Question

Few events have sent a stronger message to northern political elites than the treatment of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

The argument here is not that El-Rufai should be above investigation. He should not.

If there is credible evidence of corruption, abuse of office or any other criminal offence, the appropriate institutions have every right — indeed, a duty — to investigate and prosecute.

And it is important to acknowledge the government’s position: the ICPC has repeatedly maintained that El-Rufai’s detention was authorised by court orders and that he was being investigated and prosecuted according to law. The commission later arraigned him on nine amended charges, to which he pleaded not guilty.

That is precisely why the political question is more complicated.

The issue is not simply whether El-Rufai is innocent or guilty.

The issue is what his treatment communicates to everyone else who once stood beside Tinubu.

El-Rufai was not an outsider to the political project that produced the Tinubu presidency.

In June 2022, he publicly defended the decision of northern APC governors to support a transfer of presidential power to the South, saying that 12 of the 14 northern APC governors constituted a supermajority and that the decision was binding politically.

During the 2023 campaign, he was also among the senior APC figures who stood beside Tinubu at Chatham House and answered questions on the candidate’s behalf.

And in February 2023, when the naira redesign crisis threatened to disrupt the APC’s presidential campaign, El-Rufai publicly alleged that the policy was being used to undermine Tinubu’s electoral prospects.

More recently, MURIC’s Ishaq Akintola went even further, publicly arguing in March 2026 that El-Rufai played a major role in delivering the presidency to the South and deserved better treatment. MURIC’s account also described its own efforts to build a bridge between Yoruba Muslim leaders and northern political actors around Tinubu’s candidacy.

So the political memory is not imaginary.

The northern political class remembers who stood where.

And that produces an uncomfortable question:

Does loyalty matter in Nigerian politics, or does loyalty matter only until political convenience changes?

The Lesson of Sunday Igboho

Then there is Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

The comparison is not about the merits of the two cases. They are legally and politically different.

It is about perception.

Igboho was placed on the Federal Government’s wanted list after the 2021 DSS/Army operation at his Ibadan residence amid allegations linked to arms and the Yoruba Nation agitation. He subsequently remained outside Nigeria for years.

In January 2026, however, Igboho returned to Nigeria after his name was removed from the Federal Government’s wanted list following interventions by prominent Yoruba traditional rulers, according to reports.

That creates a politically uncomfortable contrast for northern observers.

A man who had been pursued by the Nigerian security establishment could eventually benefit from reconciliation and traditional intervention.

El-Rufai, meanwhile, became the subject of detention, investigation and criminal proceedings under the same federal administration.

Again, this does not establish that one man is guilty and the other innocent.

But politics is not conducted only in courtrooms.

Politics is also conducted in the minds of voters and political elites.

And what they see is what they interpret.

What About the Fake Presidential Agency?

Then came perhaps one of the most embarrassing institutional scandals of the Tinubu administration: the alleged Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council.

The State House itself confirmed that the organisation was fictitious and had no legal basis, presidential approval or lawful instrument establishing it. President Tinubu directed the ICPC to investigate the matter.

The scandal was extraordinary.

A supposedly nonexistent agency reportedly found its way into the federal budget, secured government premises and operated with the appearance of an official institution. The Financial Times reported that the fictitious body had received a ₦1.3 billion budget allocation and that allegations also implicated Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila, who has denied wrongdoing.

This raises a question that Nigerians are entitled to ask:

How can an allegedly fictitious presidential agency penetrate the machinery of government deeply enough to obtain budgetary recognition and official space before being exposed?

And when allegations subsequently touched senior political figures, including Gbajabiamila, the mechanism was investigation and clarification.

That is perfectly legitimate.

But it reinforces the larger question:

Is the standard of justice perceived to be the same when the person under scrutiny is politically useful to the administration and when he has become a political opponent?

That is the perception problem the government has not adequately solved.

The Lere Olayinka Question

The same problem emerged in the controversy involving Lere Olayinka, a media aide to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike.

Olayinka published screenshots containing the voter-registration information of actor Emeka Ike, prompting INEC to investigate an alleged unauthorised access to its Continuous Voter Registration database.

INEC later said its investigation with the police found that the screenshots had been shared with Olayinka by an electoral officer in the Abuja Municipal Area Council.

Again, this is not an argument that Olayinka should have been arrested without investigation.

Quite the opposite.

The point is that Nigerians notice how the state responds to alleged wrongdoing.

They notice who gets investigated.

Who gets invited.

Who gets detained.

Who gets defended.

Who gets appointed.

Who gets politically rehabilitated.

And who suddenly becomes an enemy of the state.

That is how confidence in institutions is either built or destroyed.

Then Came Osun

Perhaps nothing better illustrates the political contradictions confronting the Tinubu administration than what happened in Osun in August 2026.

The EFCC obtained a court order freezing the accounts of the Osun State Government. The commission said it had been investigating alleged financial misconduct involving about ₦11 billion in ecology funds, intervention funds and FAAC allocations.

Then President Tinubu intervened.

On August 6, the State House announced that the President had directed the EFCC to return to court and vacate the freezing order. Tinubu said he was concerned not about the EFCC exercising its lawful mandate, but about the timing of the action, coming shortly before the Osun governorship election.

That intervention may have had a legitimate democratic justification: no federal institution should create the impression that it is trying to influence an election.

But politically, the contrast is unavoidable.

If presidential intervention was possible when the timing of an EFCC action threatened to create the appearance of political interference in Osun, why has there not been an equally visible presidential intervention in the case of El-Rufai when northern traditional and religious leaders raised concerns about due process?

The question becomes even more uncomfortable because the Sultan of Sokoto publicly urged that El-Rufai either be formally arraigned or released on bail while investigations continued. The ICPC responded that El-Rufai’s detention was based on valid court orders.

The law may ultimately settle the El-Rufai case.

But politics is asking a different question:

Why does the President appear capable of intervening when political consequences are immediate and visible, but less willing to intervene when an important northern political constituency believes one of its most prominent sons is being treated unfairly?

That question will not disappear simply because lawyers are arguing in court.

The Sultan Factor

This is where the matter moves beyond El-Rufai personally.

When the Sultan of Sokoto speaks on a matter of national importance, northern political leaders listen.

When traditional rulers speak, communities listen.

When religious leaders begin asking whether a former governor should either be charged or released, politicians take notice.

The administration can legitimately say that criminal justice cannot be dictated by political pressure.

That is correct.

But there is another principle that is equally important:

Justice must not only be done; Nigerians must be able to see that it is being applied consistently.

That is the real political challenge.

If a northern political leader who helped build the coalition that produced the President believes — rightly or wrongly — that loyalty offered no protection when political circumstances changed, other politicians will learn from that experience.

And politicians are exceptionally good at learning from examples.

The Price of Loyalty

This may ultimately become the most important political question of 2027:

What is the price of loyalty to Tinubu?

Northern politicians are asking it privately.

They may not say it publicly.

They may attend meetings.

They may praise the President.

They may appear at rallies.

They may defend the administration on television.

But politics is ultimately about risk.

And every political actor is asking himself:

If I stand with Tinubu today and become inconvenient tomorrow, what happens to me?

El-Rufai has become the living case study.

The lesson some politicians may draw is not necessarily that Tinubu is unjust.

It may simply be that political loyalty has no permanent insurance value.

If that perception spreads, it will change how APC politicians campaign.

They may campaign for themselves first.

They may defend their constituencies first.

They may preserve relationships with opposition figures.

They may keep quiet rather than take controversial positions on behalf of the presidency.

They may wait to see which way the political wind blows.

And that is precisely why the APC should be worried.

The North Is Not Merely Looking for Money

There is another misconception the APC must avoid.

The North is not simply waiting for bags of rice, cash handouts or campaign empowerment.

Those things may matter during elections, but the deeper question is trust.

People want security.

They want functioning schools.

They want roads.

They want farmers to return to their farms.

They want electricity.

They want affordable food.

They want their children to survive kidnapping.

They want a government that responds when communities are attacked.

They want to know that their political representatives matter in Abuja.

And above all, they want to believe that the government they support will not abandon them when political convenience changes.

This is why the recent pattern of insecurity matters so much.

When 39 pupils and six teachers were abducted in Oyo State in May 2026, the presidency responded with visible urgency. Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila led a Federal Government delegation to meet community leaders and families, while Tinubu approved the recruitment of 1,000 forest guards following the abduction.

That response was appropriate.

But the northern voter can reasonably ask:

Why does a security crisis sometimes produce immediate presidential attention, high-level delegations and visible institutional urgency, while communities in the North have endured years of mass kidnapping, banditry and displacement?

The question is not whether Oyo deserved the response.

It did.

The question is why northern communities have so often felt that their suffering has become normalised.

That is a dangerous political feeling.

The North Remembers

The North has suffered from insecurity for years.

The World Bank has repeatedly identified conflict, displacement, food insecurity and weak human security as major dimensions of Nigeria’s fragility, with northern states particularly affected by insurgency and banditry.

Yet poverty statistics tell only part of the story.

The real political damage is the psychological effect of prolonged insecurity.

When a farmer cannot cultivate his land, he does not care about GDP.

When a parent cannot send a child to school because kidnappers may strike, he does not care about foreign-exchange liquidity.

When a community loses its young men to banditry, its women to displacement and its farms to fear, macroeconomic stability becomes an abstraction.

The political question becomes brutally simple:

Who is protecting us?

And that is precisely the question the APC must answer before 2027.

The Silent Political Calculation

There is therefore a danger in assuming that because northern APC politicians remain in government, the North remains politically enthusiastic about Tinubu.

Those are not necessarily the same thing.

A minister may remain in cabinet because he has no better option.

A senator may defend the government because his political survival depends on the party.

A governor may maintain cordial relations with Abuja because federal cooperation is essential to his state.

But behind the official smiles, political calculations may be changing.

The elite are watching El-Rufai.

They are watching what happened to Sunday Igboho.

They are watching the PFIPC scandal.

They are watching the Lere Olayinka controversy.

They are watching the President’s intervention in Osun.

They are watching the government’s response to insecurity.

And they are asking themselves whether political loyalty is rewarded as a principle or merely tolerated as long as it remains useful.

That distinction could become decisive.

The Ghost of 2027

This is why El-Rufai may become more than an individual defendant in a criminal case.

He may become a political symbol.

For supporters of the administration, he is a former governor facing legitimate allegations who should answer them before the courts.

For his supporters and sections of the northern political establishment, he is a man who helped build a political bridge to the South, defended Tinubu when it mattered and was subsequently discarded when political interests changed.

Both narratives can coexist.

And elections are won and lost not only on facts, but on which narrative voters believe.

That is why the APC cannot afford to dismiss the El-Rufai question as merely a personal dispute.

It is becoming a question about trust.

And trust is much harder to prosecute, detain or silence.

Why Rebuilding Confidence May Already Be Nearly Impossible

The APC can still campaign. It can still organise rallies. It can still deploy enormous financial and political resources. It can still point to infrastructure, economic reforms, security operations and other achievements of the Tinubu administration.

But rebuilding the kind of confidence that once existed in the North may now be next to impossible.

The problem is that political trust, once damaged, cannot simply be repaired with another round of empowerment programmes or a few months of campaign visits.

The political class has already seen the consequences of loyalty.

The electorate has already experienced the consequences of insecurity and economic hardship.

Traditional rulers have already raised concerns.

Religious leaders have already spoken.

And El-Rufai’s case has become a reference point through which many political actors are interpreting their own relationship with power.

The administration may therefore face a problem far deeper than the absence of campaign structures.

It may face a credibility deficit.

If northern politicians believe that standing too firmly with the President can leave them politically exposed when circumstances change, they have little incentive to put their entire political futures behind his re-election.

If northern voters believe that Abuja responds more dramatically to crises outside their region than to the insecurity they have endured for years, they may become increasingly indifferent to presidential appeals.

If communities believe that government intervention is determined by political calculations, public confidence in the administration becomes difficult to restore.

And if traditional and religious authorities believe their appeals receive less attention than political considerations elsewhere, the administration risks losing another important layer of influence.

This is why the problem is so difficult.

Tinubu cannot simply campaign his way out of a trust deficit.

He would have to convince people that the underlying experience that produced the distrust has changed.

That is a much harder task.

There is also the question of time.

With the election approaching, the window for repairing political relationships is narrowing. Every month spent without a convincing northern political mobilisation campaign, without a dramatic improvement in security, without visible grassroots engagement and without resolving the perception of unequal treatment makes the task more difficult.

The APC may still command formidable political machinery.

But machinery without enthusiasm can become mechanical.

And a political structure that exists largely to protect individual seats rather than passionately defend the President’s mandate is not the same thing as a movement seeking to renew a national mandate.

The danger for Tinubu is therefore not that the North will suddenly announce that it has rejected him.

The more serious danger is quiet withdrawal.

Politicians become less enthusiastic.

Party structures become less energetic.

Community leaders become less invested.

Voters become less emotionally attached.

And those who once campaigned aggressively begin to calculate their own survival.

That kind of political erosion is difficult to detect in opinion polls or official party statements.

But it can become devastating on election day.

The Final Question ❓

So the final question for the APC is not simply whether President Bola Tinubu has enough money, enough political allies or enough institutional machinery to run a formidable 2027 campaign.

The darker question is this:

Has the Tinubu administration already lost too much of the trust it needs to win the North back — and is there still enough time to recover it?

The answer, at present, does not look encouraging.

The North is facing insecurity on a scale that has transformed everyday life.

Poverty remains deeply entrenched.

The cost of living has strained households.

Farmers are afraid to return to their fields.

Parents fear for their children.

Communities have watched kidnapping become almost routine.

And against this background, the political class is looking for evidence that the President is willing to invest the same urgency in northern problems that he has demonstrated when politically sensitive crises emerge elsewhere.

Then there is El-Rufai.

His case may ultimately be decided by the courts, and it should be.

But the political meaning of his treatment will not be decided by the courts.

That meaning is being decided in the minds of northern politicians, traditional rulers, religious leaders and ordinary voters.

They are asking whether the man who helped build the bridge to the South was rewarded with reciprocity or abandoned when he became inconvenient.

They are asking whether Sunday Igboho’s eventual political rehabilitation says something about the power of ethnic and regional negotiation.

They are watching how the government handled the PFIPC scandal.

They are watching the allegations surrounding senior officials.

They are watching the Lere Olayinka controversy.

They are watching the President’s intervention in Osun.

They are watching the response to kidnappings.

And they are quietly comparing all of these events with the treatment of El-Rufai.

That comparison may be politically unforgiving.

Because once political actors begin to believe that ethnic, regional or political usefulness matters more than loyalty, they stop taking loyalty for granted.

They hedge.

They negotiate.

They preserve alternative alliances.

They protect their own political futures.

And they wait.

That is precisely the nightmare scenario for a sitting president approaching re-election.

The APC may still have the structures.

It may still have the governors.

It may still have the money.

It may still have the federal machinery.

But elections are not won by structures alone.

They are won by trust, enthusiasm, mobilisation and the belief that tomorrow will be better than today.

And if the North enters 2027 with a wounded sense of trust, a frightened population, exhausted communities, cautious political elites and a lingering belief that loyalty to the President offers no guarantee of reciprocity, then the APC will be facing something far more dangerous than an opposition campaign.

It will be facing political disengagement from the very constituency it needs most.

That is why rebuilding confidence may be nearly impossible.

Not because the APC has no resources.

But because resources can buy mobilisation; they cannot easily buy back trust.

And that may be the ghost waiting for the APC in 2027.

Not El-Rufai himself.

Not the opposition.

Not even the economy alone.

The ghost is the memory of what happened to those who were loyal — and the fear among those still deciding whether loyalty is worth the price.

Mohammed Bello Doka can be reached via bellodoka82@gmail.com.

Abuja Network News