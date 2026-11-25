STATEHOUSE PRESS RELEASE

PRESIDENT TINUBU FELICITATES ADC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE ATIKU ABUBAKAR AT 80

I extend my warmest congratulations to former Vice President and African Democratic Congress Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on his 80th birthday today, November 25, 2026.

I commend Atiku Abubakar’s contributions to national progress and development over the years.

Of particular note are the many years of political engagement and undying commitment to democratic pluralism that I share with him, including my support for his 2007 presidential bid under the defunct Action Congress platform.

That support reflected my conviction that democracy thrives when political actors can participate freely, present alternative visions, and contribute to the national conversation on leadership and governance.

My political philosophy has consistently emphasised the need to deepen democracy, strengthen political institutions, respect divergent opinions and sustain an environment where political competition serves the larger interests of Nigerians.

I have always advocated politics without bitterness and leaving room for reconciliation after differences or disagreements with political opponents.

Despite our different political affiliations and occasional disagreements, Nigeria’s democracy must continue to benefit from citizens who remain committed to democratic engagement, national development, and the rule of law.

Atiku’s contributions to education, entrepreneurship and the private sector are also remarkable. I note his involvement in business development and investments that have created economic opportunities and jobs for our people. Of particular significance is Atiku’s establishment of the American University of Nigeria, Yola, which has expanded access to quality higher education and strengthened human capital development.

Although the former number two citizen and I now travel different paths and hold contrasting views on national issues, our shared commitment to Nigeria’s unity and democratic stability must remain paramount.

Therefore, as the former vice president joins the Octogenarian Club, I wish him good health, renewed strength and many more years of service to the nation and humanity.

Happy 80th birthday, Your Excellency.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu

President & Commander-in-Chief

Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

November 25, 2026.