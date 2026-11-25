By Gloria Ume-Ezeoke

President Bola Tinubu has forwarded a compilation of Nigeria’s revised and updated laws to the Senate for consideration.

According to the President’s letter, which was read during plenary by the President of the Senate, Tinubu explained that the review exercise, which commenced in 2024 through a committee established under the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, is aimed at updating and consolidating the country’s laws to reflect current realities.

President Tinubu also noted in the correspondence that the last comprehensive review and updating of Nigeria’s laws took place in 2004, more than two decades ago.

Meanwhile, some lawmakers immediately demanded that a thorough examination of the document be conducted before deciding whether to accept or reject it.

Senator Yahaya Abdullahi described the exercise as a step in the right direction but underscored the need for closer scrutiny of the various volumes to ensure accuracy and completeness.

The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, corroborated this by stating that the need for the analysis is a process embedded within the Senate’s rules and established legislative procedures.

Further aligning with the submissions, Senate President Godswill Akpabio noted that the compilation comprises several volumes and would therefore require considerable time to review.

He said the National Assembly would compare the revised compilation with laws previously passed by the legislature and assented to by the President to identify discrepancies and establish their accuracy.

He added that a summarised report should subsequently be presented to the chamber for consideration.

The exercise is subsequently referred to the committees on judiciary, human rights and legal matters, and rules and business alongside the management of the National Assembly for further action.

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