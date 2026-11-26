Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu Photo: State House

By

Solomon Odeniyi

President Bola Tinubu has approved three-bedroom flats in Abuja for the families of military personnel and civilians who died in the October 5, 2026 Nigerian Air Force aircraft crash.

The President also approved ₦100 million each for the bereaved families of the 19 personnel.

Tinubu announced the gestures on Thursday during a memorial service and wreath-laying ceremony in honour of the 25 victims of the NAF ATR 42 aircraft accident.

He said the housing allocation was a demonstration of the nation’s gratitude to the fallen personnel and other victims who lost their lives in the crash.

“​We must also stand by the families who bear the deepest cost of national service. As a tangible expression of the nation, our gratitude, I approve the allocation of three-bedroom flats in the Renewed Hope Housing Project in Abuja to the family of each of the military personnel who lost their lives in this—who lost their lives in this accident.

“No home can ever replace the one you have lost, but they gave their lives for Nigeria, and Nigeria will give their family a home. This honor is extended to the immediate families of the civilians on board,” the President said.

Tinubu added that he had approved 100m each, “In addition to the flats, the deceased officers will get N100m each, ” he said.

The President said the government remained committed to supporting the families beyond the memorial ceremony, noting that their loss was a national tragedy.

He said, “Long after the wreaths have faded, our commitment to these families must remain evergreen.”

Tinubu, who described himself as a father and husband sharing in the grief of the bereaved families, said the October 5 accident claimed 25 lives and left the nation mourning.

He acknowledged the difficulties faced by the families, particularly the inability to recover the remains of some of the victims, saying the development had made their farewell more painful.

The President also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving the welfare, safety and operational capacity of the Armed Forces through modernisation, training and better equipment.

“A nation that asks its sons and daughters to fly into danger must give them the best wings it can build,” he said.

Tinubu, who described himself as a father and husband sharing in the grief of the bereaved families, said the October 5 accident claimed 25 lives and left the nation mourning.

He acknowledged the difficulties faced by the families, particularly the inability to recover the remains of some of the victims, saying the development had made their farewell more painful.

The President also assured Nigerians that the accident would be thoroughly investigated and that the government would strengthen aviation safety standards and institutional accountability.

He urged the bereaved families to remember the deceased for their service and contributions to the country, assuring them that their sacrifices would not be forgotten.

“May Almighty God comfort every grieving heart, grant eternal rest to the departed, and protect all who serve our beloved nation. May their memories be a blessing, and may their sacrifice never be in vain,” the President added.

Solomon Odeniyi

Solomon Odeniyi is a journalist at Punch Newspapers with over six years of professional experience. He has covered key national beats including the judiciary, military, and police, and currently reports on anti-corruption and related issues. Solomon’s work reflects a strong commitment to development-oriented reporting, public interest journalism, and accountability.

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