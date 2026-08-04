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President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Team Nigeria for their historic outing at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, telling the athletes and officials that they represented the country with “honour”.

In a statement on Tuesday, presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga said the Nigerian contingent performed with courage.

“Whether on the podium or through courageous performances in the competition, every member of Team Nigeria has represented our nation with honour, dignity, and pride,” the statement read in part.

“On behalf of the Government and the people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I express profound appreciation to our athletes, coaches, technical officials, medical personnel, administrators, and all those whose dedication and sacrifice made Nigeria’s participation at the Games possible.”

President Tinubu said his government is committed to investing in sports development and creating more opportunities for the country’s athletes to excel.

“My administration remains steadfast in its resolve to invest in sports development, strengthen our sporting institutions, improve training facilities, and create greater opportunities for our talented athletes to excel on the continental and global stage,” he said.

Team Nigeria won 24 medals—10 gold, 7 silver, and 7 bronze—in the competition, which ended on Saturday. The feat ensured Team Nigeria finished 7th on the overall medal table and ended as Africa’s highest-ranked nation in the Commonwealth Games.

The outing is one of the country’s best performances at the Commonwealth Games, a feat Tinubu described as a testament to the contingent’s “hard work and perseverance”.

Tinubu said that the experience gained by every athlete will serve as a strong foundation for greater accomplishments in future international competitions and inspire many young Nigerians to embrace the values of commitment and national service.

He praised the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) and the National Sports Commission (NSC) for their continued commitment to the development of sports and support for athletes. The president urged the athletes to remain focused and continue reaching for excellence.

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