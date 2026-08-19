The new head of service, Abel Enitan Photo: Presidency

By Gilbert Ekugbe

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Abel Enitan as the new Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, effective August 27, 2026.

Enitan will succeed Didi Esther Walson-Jack, who is due to retire from the Federal Civil Service after attaining the statutory retirement age of 60.

Enitan, an indigene of Osun State, is currently the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Education and the most senior Permanent Secretary in the Federal Civil Service.

He has served as a Permanent Secretary for seven years and seven months, with postings to the Ministry of Police Affairs, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and the Office of the Vice President.

Announcing the appointment in a statement on Wednesday, the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said Enitan brings extensive institutional experience and a deep understanding of the Federal Civil Service to the position.

“Mr Enitan, from Osun State, is the most senior Permanent Secretary in the Federal Civil Service.

“He brings considerable institutional experience and a deep understanding of how the Federal Civil Service works to his new responsibility,” the statement read.

Tinubu thanked Walson-Jack for her service to the country and the reforms and innovations recorded in the Civil Service during her tenure.

The president wished her “a fulfilling and successful life after service” and conveyed the nation’s gratitude for her years of dedicated and impactful public service.

Tinubu charged the incoming Head of the Civil Service to consolidate the reforms and innovations already underway, deepen professionalism and efficiency across the service, and build a more effective and responsive Civil Service capable of delivering on his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The president further urged Enitan to lead a Civil Service that is “professional, merit-driven, accountable, innovative, and responsive to Nigerians’ needs and aspirations.”

Enitan was born on December 12, 1966.

He had his secondary education at Ajibode Grammar School, Ibadan, and the College of Arts and Science, Ile-Ife.

He attended the University of Lagos, where he graduated in 1988 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and Banking.

In 2015, he obtained a Master of Science degree in Public Policy Analysis from Nasarawa State University, Lafia.

Enitan will formally assume office on August 27, 2026, following Walson-Jack’s retirement.

Gilbert Ekugbe

Gilbert Ekugbe is a journalist at Punch Newspapers with over a decade of experience reporting on business and economic affairs. He covers markets, corporate developments, finance, and Nigeria’s broader economic landscape. His reporting is informed by extensive newsroom experience and a strong commitment to accuracy and responsible journalism, helping readers understand complex business issues.

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