By Daniel Ayantoye

The family of the first military Head of State in the country, the late Maj. Gen. Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi, has expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, and other dignitaries for honouring the late military leader during activities marking the 60th anniversary of his assassination.

In a statement signed by the son of the late Head of State and former Minister of Defence, Thomas Aguiyi-Ironsi, the family described the commemoration as a solemn tribute to the late military ruler’s enduring legacy of patriotism, discipline, integrity and national unity.

July 29, 2026, marked 60 years since Aguiyi-Ironsi was assassinated during the military counter-coup in Ibadan.

He was killed alongside the late Lt. Col. Adekunle Fajuyi.

The family appreciated Tinubu, who was represented by the Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, for urging Nigerians to renew their commitment to national unity and patriotism, values they said Aguiyi-Ironsi exemplified throughout his life.

It also commended Obasanjo for attending the memorial in Umuahia despite his busy schedule, while acknowledging former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, for sending a goodwill message.

The family further appreciated Otti for hosting the event and creating what it described as an enabling environment for its success.

Daniel Ayantoye

Daniel, well versed in print and multimedia journalism with about 10 years experience, is also a videographer, photographer, cinematographer, video editor, and website developer

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