By Claire Mom

President Bola Tinubu has returned to Abuja, the nation’s capital, after marking Nigeria’s 66th independence anniversary in Lagos, his home state.

The president spent six days in Lagos after returning to the country on September 29 from his four-week working vacation in Europe.

Tinubu arrived in Abuja on Monday evening at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport and was received by top government officials, including Nuhu Ribadu, national security adviser (NSA).

After delivering his Independence Day speech on Thursday, the president attended the premiere of MKO, a documentary that chronicles the life, political struggle, and legacy of the late Moshood Abiola, winner of the 1993 presidential election, and the June 12 pro-democracy struggle. The event took place at the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts.

On Sunday, Tinubu paid a visit to Rilwan Akiolu, the Oba of Lagos, at his palace on Lagos Island.

TheCable