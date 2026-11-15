•Vows to return IDPs to their ancestral homes

• Gov Mutfwang: Tinubu met Nigeria in intensive care unit

• Massive turnout reflects North-Central’s confidence in Tinubu’s leadership, says information minister

Deji Elumoye, Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and Yemi Kosoko in Jos

President Bola Tinubu yesterday asked families affected by the deadly attacks in Anguwan Rukuba in Jos North Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State that left many killed and several injured in March 2026, to forgive him for not visiting the communities.

He stated that his administration was taking stern security measures against those carrying out the dastardly acts in the state.

This is just as Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State said President Tinubu met Nigeria in an intensive care unit when he assumed office but has gradually moved the country into recovery through his administration’s policies.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has attributed the large turnout of party faithful and supporters at yesterday’s rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jos to what he described as growing public appreciation of the achievements of President Tinubu’s administration by the North-Central over the past three years.

Speaking at the ruling APC presidential campaign rally in Jos, Tinubu said too many lives had been lost to attacks in Plateau since 2001.

“When I last visited the other time, I was limited to the airport. Forgive me if you didn’t see me in the hinterland. But I saw the devastation; I got the report from the governor. I saw horror in the faces of our people.

“But since then, that has changed; we are forging together,” he explained.

He, however, assured residents that their communities would be rebuilt for those displaced to return home.

Tinubu pledged the reconstruction of conflict-ravaged communities, the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their ancestral homes and accelerated economic development across the region.

Recalling his previous visits to the state, the president said the state had suffered years of violent attacks that resulted in loss of lives, destruction of homes and displacement of thousands of residents.

He expressed sympathy to victims of violence and IDPs, pledging that the federal government would rebuild affected communities and support their safe return to their ancestral homes.

He said the government had intensified security measures to tackle insecurity, including training 1,000 forest guards and deploying surveillance technology to strengthen intelligence gathering and rapid response capabilities.

“Crises and attacks have inflicted deep wounds on Plateau. Too many lives have been lost, homes destroyed, communities displaced.

“To every bereaved family, every survivor and everyone unable to return home, I offer my heartfelt condolences for your loss and pray that only God will console you.

“We are one single family created by the same God Almighty. We are just living in different rooms, speaking different languages and behaving in different ways, but living in different rooms and speaking different languages does not make us enemies of one another.

“We have to live together. We have to farm together. We have to build this Plateau and this country together. It is our responsibility to behave as brothers and sisters”, he further said.

The president promised that the 2027 general election would be peaceful, warning individuals and groups plotting to unleash violence or intimidate voters that his administration would not tolerate any attempt to undermine the democratic process.

He also appealed for electoral support for APC candidates at all levels, encouraging voters to support the party in the presidential, governorship, National Assembly and state House of Assembly elections.

Tinubu said he had directed security agencies to intensify operations against those responsible for violent attacks and ensure lasting peace across Plateau State.

“What we should be getting is prosperity, not havoc, not crisis. Our government is not elected to inflict wounds on one another or to bury people. We have to lift people from adversity to prosperity”, he added.

The president said the security arrangements would target threats facing rural communities, where farmers and other residents had been forced to abandon their homes and livelihoods.

“Crises and attacks have inflicted deep wounds on the state. Too many lives have been lost, homes destroyed, communities displaced.

“To every bereaved family, every survivor and everyone unable to return home, I offer my heartfelt condolences for your loss and pray that only God will console you”, he said.

He urged Plateau residents to embrace peaceful coexistence and resist attempts to exploit their ethnic, religious or political differences.

“We are one single family created by the same God Almighty. We are just living in different rooms, speaking different languages and behaving in different ways, but living in different rooms and speaking different languages do not make us enemies of one another.

“We have to live together. We have to farm together. We have to build this Plateau and this country together. It is our responsibility to behave as brothers and sisters”, he declared.

On economic development, Tinubu announced plans to collaborate with the Plateau State Government to transform the Jos airport into an agro-cargo hub that can facilitate the direct export of agricultural produce to international markets.

He said the proposed project would enable farmers in Plateau and surrounding states to export vegetables, potatoes, and other agricultural commodities, expanding market access, creating economic opportunities, and improving farmers’ incomes.

“From that, you will be able to export vegetables and potatoes abroad directly. The economy will improve. Development and prosperity will grow this economy”, he said.

He urged Nigerians to obtain and safeguard their Permanent Voter Cards ahead of the 2027 elections, describing the PVC as a vital instrument for democratic participation and prosperity.

Gov Mutfwang: Tinubu Met Nigeria in Intensive Care Unit

In his welcome address, Governor Mutfwang said President Tinubu met Nigeria in an intensive care unit when he assumed office but had moved the country into recovery through his administration’s policies.

The governor pledged Plateau State’s support for Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The governor said, “You met Nigeria in the intensive care unit, and through the policies you have administered, like a drug, you have been able to bring Nigeria out of the intensive care unit. We are now in recovery.”

“We are confident that if you continue, we will not only recover but prosper as well. That is why we are determined that in the 2027 election, there is no alternative for us. We will stick with you and go with you.”

He described Tinubu as a friend of Plateau State and the North-Central region, citing the federal government’s interventions in road infrastructure, education and healthcare.

According to him, students in tertiary institutions across the state had benefited from the Nigerian Education Loan Fund scheme, while strategic federal road projects had improved connectivity and economic prospects.

The governor pledged overwhelming support for Tinubu in the 2027 election, insisting that the people of Plateau had resolved to reciprocate what he described as the President’s goodwill towards the state.

Earlier, the Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Abdul’Aziz Yari Abubakar, declared that Plateau and the North-central zone remained firmly behind Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Yari said the administration’s achievements in security, infrastructure and economic management had strengthened public confidence in the APC government, adding that the President had demonstrated commitment to fulfilling the party’s manifesto.

Yilwatda Charges North-central Governors, Candidates to Unite for Tinubu’s Victory

Speaking at the event, the National Chairman of APC, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, urged the party’s governors and governorship candidates in the North-central to unite all stakeholders in their states and mobilise massive support for President Tinubu.

He also urged Plateau people to translate the rally’s enthusiasm into votes, insisting the state must deliver a record-breaking victory for Tinubu.

The chairman described Tinubu as a promise-keeper who has fulfilled his commitments to Plateau State, saying the administration’s record of delivery provides a strong basis for renewed public confidence.

“All political leaders in Plateau State are now united, 100 per cent, behind the President,” Yilwatda said, assuring Tinubu that the ballot box would reflect the people’s overwhelming support.

Yilwatda specifically charged governors, candidates and leaders across the region to close ranks, bring every stakeholder on board and establish a united front behind Tinubu.

The chairman emphasised that the North-Central must approach the elections with a common purpose, stressing that personal interests and political differences must give way to the collective objective of securing victory for the APC.

Massive Turnout Reflects North-Central’s Confidence in Tinubu’s Leadership, Says Information Minister

Meanwhile, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Idris, has attributed the large turnout of party faithful to what he described as growing public appreciation of the achievements of President Tinubu’s administration by the North-Central over the past three years.

Speaking at the rally, the minister said the enthusiastic participation of party faithful and supporters reflected, in his assessment, confidence in the administration’s reform agenda and its efforts to reposition the country for sustainable economic growth and development.

“The turnout we are witnessing here today is a clear demonstration of the confidence Nigerians have in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the direction his administration is taking the country. The people can see the efforts being made to address longstanding challenges, strengthen the economy and create a better future for our country,” Idris said.

Idris said the administration remained focused on consolidating the gains of its reforms and ensuring that their benefits translated into tangible improvements in the lives of citizens across the country.

“President Tinubu remains committed to staying the course and ensuring that the decisions being taken today deliver lasting benefits for Nigerians. What is important is that we continue to build on the progress made and work towards a stronger, more prosperous nation,” he said.

The minister also urged opposition political parties to embrace issue-based campaigns and demonstrate greater organisational preparedness rather than relying on political rhetoric and criticism of the government.

He maintained that Nigeria’s democratic process would be better served by constructive political engagement, credible alternatives and robust debates on policies and programmes that directly affect the welfare of Nigerians.

Idris further emphasised the importance of responsible political conduct as the country approaches the 2027 general elections, noting that political parties have a collective responsibility to promote peaceful participation and strengthen public confidence in the democratic process.

Also speaking at the rally, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, underscored the strategic importance of the North-Central geopolitical zone to Nigeria’s political stability, economic growth and national development.

He highlighted the region’s enormous potential, particularly in solid minerals and other productive sectors, and stressed its significance to the country’s broader economic transformation.

THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD