Iyobosa Uwugiaren argues that President Bola Tinubu’s decision to retain Vice President Kashim Shettima as his running mate ahead of the 2027 general election reinforces an image he has carefully cultivated throughout his political career—that of a leader who rewards steadfastness rather than convenience and places enormous value on loyalty.

ExecutiveBranch

When President Bola Tinubu finally put months of speculation to rest by retaining Vice President Kashim Shettima as his running mate for the 2027 presidential election, he did more than settle an internal party debate. He sent a powerful political message about loyalty, trust and the kind of leadership he intends to project as he seeks a second term.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) formally unveiled the Tinubu-Shettima ticket after weeks of intense lobbying, rumours of a possible replacement and fierce regional calculations. For political observers, the announcement was not merely an administrative requirement ahead of the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) nomination deadline. It represented one of the most consequential political decisions of Tinubu’s presidency, closing the chapter on months of uncertainty over the future of his deputy.

Government

In a political environment where alliances are often temporary and political friendships frequently dissolve under the weight of ambition, retaining a running mate is rarely guaranteed. Vice presidents and deputy governors have historically occupied some of the most precarious offices in the country’s political architecture, often becoming victims of shifting political interests before second-term elections.

Tinubu’s decision therefore stands out because it appears to reject a familiar pattern in favour of continuity. For many political analysts, the decision is less about electoral arithmetic than about rewarding unwavering loyalty.

To be sure, throughout Tinubu’s political journey to the presidency, Shettima has been among his most dependable allies. As the former governor of Borno State and later senator representing Borno Central, Shettima emerged as one of Tinubu’s strongest northern advocates during the APC presidential primaries. At a time when several northern political heavyweights were backing alternative aspirants, Shettima openly campaigned for Tinubu, describing him as the candidate best equipped to govern Nigeria. His support did not diminish after the ticket was secured.

As Vice President, Shettima has consistently defended President Tinubu’s policies, represented the President at numerous international and domestic engagements, and largely avoided the public disagreements that have historically strained relationships between presidents and their deputies.

Not many political observers doubt that political loyalty is often celebrated in speeches but rarely rewarded in practice. Tinubu appears to have changed that narrative. His decision suggests that personal trust remains one of the strongest currencies within his political philosophy. Indeed, those familiar with Tinubu’s political career frequently note that he places enormous value on loyalty, often standing firmly behind allies who have demonstrated commitment over many years.

Politics

Retaining Shettima therefore reinforces an image Tinubu has carefully cultivated throughout his political career—that of a leader who rewards steadfastness rather than convenience.

The announcement is particularly significant because it follows months of intense speculation that the President was under pressure to replace Shettima with another northern politician, possibly a Christian from the North-Central region, in an effort to broaden electoral appeal and address lingering criticisms of the Muslim-Muslim ticket that dominated public discourse ahead of the 2023 election.

Those speculations gained momentum after reports emerged of internal disagreements within the APC and perceived attempts by some influential stakeholders to promote alternative names. Party meetings in the North-East were reportedly marked by tension, while supporters of the Vice President repeatedly mobilised to defend his position amid rumours that he could be dropped from the ticket.

Against that backdrop, Tinubu’s decision becomes even more politically significant. Rather than yielding to competing interests, the President has effectively demonstrated that confidence in his deputy outweighs external pressure.

For Shettima himself, the announcement appears to represent political vindication. For months, he maintained public silence despite persistent media reports questioning his political future. He neither openly confronted those promoting replacement narratives nor engaged in public lobbying to retain his position. Instead, he continued performing his official duties while allowing the President to make the final decision. That strategy appears to have paid off.

Yet beyond questions of loyalty lies a deeper political calculation. Tinubu may have concluded that changing his running mate would introduce more political risks than benefits. Replacing Shettima could have alienated significant sections of the APC in the North-East, where the Vice President commands considerable influence.

The region has remained an important electoral stronghold for the ruling party, and disturbing existing political structures could have created avoidable internal fractures at a time when the APC seeks unity ahead of what promises to be a fiercely contested election.

Many observers also argue that continuity offers strategic advantages. The Tinubu-Shettima partnership has already governed together for nearly a full presidential term. Their working relationship is established, communication channels are familiar and policy coordination requires little adjustment. Introducing a new running mate would inevitably require rebuilding political chemistry while simultaneously managing expectations among supporters of both camps.

That process could become a distraction in an election season likely to be dominated by debates over economic reforms, inflation, insecurity, unemployment and the rising cost of living.

However, rewarding loyalty alone may not satisfy voters. Ultimately, Nigerian elections are decided less by internal party calculations than by public perception. Many Nigerians are likely to judge the Tinubu-Shettima ticket not on personal loyalty but on the administration’s record in office.

Supporters, however, argue that continuity offers stability during difficult economic reforms. They contend that changing vice presidents for political convenience would signal uncertainty rather than confidence. They also believe retaining Shettima demonstrates institutional maturity by avoiding unnecessary political drama.

Critics, however, may interpret the decision differently. Some argue that retaining the same ticket misses an opportunity to broaden political inclusion or address concerns about religious balance that dominated debates during the last election cycle. Others believe the administration should have prioritised electoral expansion over personal loyalty.

Whether those criticisms resonate with voters remains uncertain. Interestingly, the decision also reflects Tinubu’s broader style of political management. Unlike leaders who frequently reshuffle alliances to satisfy competing interests, Tinubu has historically built long-term political relationships. Many of his closest associates have remained within his political circle for decades, often surviving periods of intense political pressure. That pattern appears consistent in his treatment of Shettima.

To Tinubu, loyalty may represent not simply a personal virtue but an essential ingredient of political stability. In that sense, retaining the Vice President reinforces the President’s reputation as someone who values dependable partnerships above temporary political expediency. Still, politics is rarely driven by loyalty alone. The APC leadership will now shift attention from internal cohesion to convincing Nigerians that continuity deserves another mandate.

The opposition is unlikely to focus on the identity of the vice-presidential candidate. Instead, it will concentrate on the government’s performance, particularly on the economy, insecurity and the everyday realities facing ordinary citizens. Those issues—not internal party loyalty—are likely to dominate campaign conversations.

Nevertheless, symbolism matters in politics. Tinubu’s decision sends a signal throughout the APC that loyalty is recognised at the highest level of government. That message may strengthen discipline within party ranks by assuring political allies that commitment is not easily forgotten. Whether that strengthens the ruling party’s electoral prospects remains to be seen.

For Shettima, the decision also transforms his political future. Had he been replaced, his national political trajectory might have suffered a major setback despite years of service. Instead, he now enters the 2027 campaign with renewed legitimacy and a reaffirmed partnership with the President.

His political survival is no longer based on speculation but on presidential endorsement.

Ultimately, Tinubu’s retention of Shettima reflects a leadership choice that combines personal trust with political calculation. It is both a reward for loyalty and an assertion of presidential authority. By resisting months of speculation, the President has demonstrated that the final decision belonged solely to him. In doing so, he has reaffirmed a principle that has defined much of his political career: loyal allies deserve loyalty in return.

For now, however, one conclusion appears difficult to dispute. In an era when political alliances often collapse under pressure and loyalty is frequently sacrificed on the altar of expediency, Tinubu has chosen consistency over experimentation. The Tinubu-Shettima ticket is no longer simply a continuation of the 2023 partnership; it has become a statement about the President’s understanding of power, trust and political reward.

The campaign ahead will determine whether Nigerians see that decision as evidence of strong leadership or merely the preservation of an existing political arrangement. Either way, by retaining Shettima, Tinubu has made one thing unmistakably clear: in his political universe, loyalty still carries immense value—and, at least in this instance, it has been rewarded.

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