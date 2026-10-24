File photo: President Bola Tinubu

By

Okiki Adeduyite

President Bola Tinubu has blamed his political opponents for hunger and poverty in Nigeria, saying his administration is working to address the challenges.

Tinubu spoke on Saturday at the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign flag-off rally at Ranchers Bees Stadium in Kaduna State ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“I have an argument. I hear my opponent talking about hunger, poverty. Who created it? They did! They created the hunger, they created the poverty. We are trying to eradicate it,” the President said.

He also defended his administration’s record on salary payments and praised governors for their performance.

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“We pay salaries regularly. Our governors are working. I am proud of them. They are developing,” he said.

Tinubu thanked the people of Kaduna State for their support during the previous presidential election, saying their votes contributed to his victory.

“You gave me joy to remember the victory you gave me to become president. I come again to thank you,” he said.

The President appealed to the electorate to give him another mandate, saying he wanted to sustain his promise of prosperity, continuity, progress and development.

Tinubu also addressed Nigerian children at the rally, describing his administration’s commitment to the country’s future as a promise, although the available transcription ends before he completes the statement.

The rally at Ranchers Bees Stadium, also known as Kaduna Township Stadium, marked the formal launch of the APC’s presidential campaign ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The party chose Kaduna for the flag-off as it began mobilising support for Tinubu’s second-term bid, with party leaders and supporters gathering from across the country.

Okiki Adeduyite

Okiki is a journalist with over seven years experience covering politics, foreign news, society, entertainment and the film industry.

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