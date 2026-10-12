By : Sodiq Omolaoye

President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu is expected to flag off the reconstruction and dualisation of the 376-kilometre Lambata–Bida–Mokwa–Makera–Kontagora Federal Highway in Niger State on Tuesday, October 13.

The project is expected to improve connectivity, facilitate trade and ease the movement of agricultural produce across the region.

The flag-off ceremony, scheduled for noon in Bida, is expected to be attended by the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi; Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago; and other federal and state government officials.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement for the North-Central region, Dr Abiodun Essiet, in a statement on Sunday, described the highway as a major infrastructure project with potential to improve transportation and stimulate economic activities across communities along the corridor.

The planned intervention covers the Lambata–Bida–Mokwa–Makera–Kontagora corridor, linking communities within Niger State and serving as a transportation route for passengers and commercial traffic.

The reported 376-kilometre highway is expected to facilitate the movement of people, agricultural produce and commercial goods across communities along the corridor.

Essiet said improved road infrastructure could enhance farmers’ access to markets, ease the transportation of agricultural products and support businesses that depend on the efficient movement of goods and passengers.

Niger State is an important contributor to Nigeria’s agricultural economy, with improved transport infrastructure expected to support trade and strengthen connections between production centres and markets.

When completed, the project is expected to improve traffic flow, enhance road safety and reduce travel delays along the route.

Essiet said the planned flag-off aligns with the infrastructure development priorities of the Tinubu administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which identifies transportation infrastructure as a key driver of economic growth and national development.

She noted that reliable road networks were essential to connecting communities, supporting the distribution of goods and services, and improving access to commercial destinations.

According to her, the successful execution of the project could strengthen regional connectivity and expand economic opportunities for farmers, traders, transport operators and residents of communities along the highway.

The statement did not provide details of the project’s contract sum, the contractor handling the construction, the implementation timeline or the expected completion date.

Essiet said the project’s success would ultimately depend on the delivery of a durable highway, adherence to engineering standards, timely completion and effective management of public resources.

She also stressed the importance of collaboration among the Federal Government, Niger State authorities and local communities to ensure that the project delivers lasting benefits.

The statement was issued by the Directorate of Infrastructure Mobilisation and Sensitisation of the APC Presidential Campaign Council.

GUARDIAN Newspapers.