Tony Elumelu and the Graduate Traineee

I’m very convinced now that the Nigerian culture is very strong and will win over all our inferiority complexes. For a very long time our culture has been assailed from all corners and all foreign countries. But it seems Nigerians are rising to the occasion to take back that which is ours. The recent encounter between the outgoing Chairman of the octopus United Bank of Africa (UBA), Tony Elumelu and a young girl who was part of the bank’s graduate trainee scheme is my joy.

During a graduation ceremony for UBA’s Graduate Management Accelerated Programme (GMAP) in Lagos, a young female trainee stood up to speak and addressed the billionaire businessman as “Tony.”

Tony Elumelu immediately stopped her and said, “You will not call me that. Address me as Chairman or Mr Elumelu. I don’t subscribe to that kind of Oyinbo life.”

It gives me joy not because the girl received a public correction for her cultural indecorum but because the man who gave the public correction was also one of the men who at his younger age helped create that foolishness. In handing out correction to the girl who had called him by his first name, Tony Elumelu publicly said he did not subscribe to that “Oyinbo thing.” If you are not a Nigerian and you don’t know who are “Oyinbo”; they are the ones that colonized us and insisted we must imitate their culture in all things. Eat like them, squeeze our noses to speak like them, wear their suits even when it is steaming hot here, govern ourselves as they govern themselves, practice their democracy even when democracy has failed in their own land and everywhere.

Nigerians took it up on both the mainstream media and social media and gave thorough justice to the discussion. The adults who were custodians of our culture told the youths that the way of the girl was not the right way of African ladies and young men. This was after Tony Elumelu had by a stern correction made the girl to recant her imprudence .

As a young bank owner, as the story goes, Tony Elumelu and his colleagues at the new generation banks after courses at Harvard University in the United States of America returned to their banks to tell their staff about a new culture. They must call everybody by their first name. However old and no matter how advanced the staff may be, they must be addressed by their first name henceforth. I heard the case of a woman, married, who resigned at UBA then because she couldn’t put up with such indignity.

She is married and part of the respect that goes with that is that she must be addressed as Mrs. She will not allow another man who is not her husband to call her by her first name and give the impression that he is her husband. Her husband and the society will think she is having an affair with that other man. She resigned.

The fire caught on from one new generation bank to another. Even some older generation banks who had settled on the Nigerian culture began to change too. One is the Union Bank where a friend of mine worked till he retired. He said that when the indignity was introduced in Union Bank, it was the senior ones in the Bank that rose against it until it was stopped.

Elumelu and his colleagues like Jim Ovia, Herbert Wigwe, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Fola Adeola etc entered banking with bright and brilliant ideas. They wanted to reach for the sky, they wanted to do things their progenitors never dared to do. In no time, Elumelu’s Standard Trust Bank, which was small, bought the giant UBA. But for the regulatory watch of the Central Bank, Elemelu would have changed the UBA which is a brand known worldwide to Standard Trust Bank, which would have had unsalutory effect on the economy. The CBN reportedly stopped him.

Aigboje Imoukhuede and his co-founder at Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe, were restless. They reached the sky and it was not their limit. Wigwe, who took over control of Access when Imoukhuede retired, continued an acquisition spree that amazed watchers. Wigwe’s nickname in banking circles was “Fearless”; nobody has really clarified what that means, whether it means fearless in doing good or fearless in doing evil. But it is known that our bankers have indeed been fearless in manipulating the economy that no regulation can catch up with them.

In no time, Wigwe built what tech experts call a smart house in Oyinkan Abayomi in Ikoyi, Lagos. It was also reported that he owns about 106 properties in the UK and a university in Nigeria, where the fees are the most expensive, and whose motto is also “fearless.” He barely lived in the Ikoyi house before the cold hand of death snatched him away in an air crash in the US.

As new generation banks rose, banking in Nigeria declined, and so did our broader culture. They wanted to do everything as they were done in the West. Ladies in some banks were reportedly given condoms to aid them in collecting deposits from rich men, top civil servants and politicians. Back then the prevailing banking culture was the end justifies the means. Fortunately correction came through Tony Elumelu. Elumelu has obviously come of age. He is said to be in his 60’s now and he was leading UBA as Chairman. He has obviously acquired more than heart can desire. What was boiling in him at the start is now cooling down.

“I don’t subscribe to that Oyibo thing,” he told the young girl, who had been taught the UBA culture of first name for everybody. Tony is now fully back as a Nigerian with Nigerian culture fully settled in him. Not again will Harvard teachings work in Nigeria. Tony can do it the Nigerian way and still make it. Tony had always been a Nigerian, only the inferiority complex of the white skin had taken hold of his young heart when he started banking. Now Tony has seen that he is not in any way inferior to the white man. He saw that the black man’s culture was far better.

A young man posted a video of Tony Elumelu being interviewed by a black lady somewhere abroad who had called him by his first name. Tony did not correct that lady like he did the young Nigerian girl in Nigeria. He accused Tony of hypocrisy. He was not. He was in a different clime and that culture fits with them. But not here. Tony Elumelu is a father and he won’t want his children grow to call their father by his first name.

Tony Elumelu has helped clear the mess his contemporary bankers created. It is only in Africa that a child has many fathers, his biological father and all other old men in the village. Those men and women take responsibility in the training of that child. That fine culture was dying, but Tony Elumelu has gracefully rescued it.

In my days as a new arrival in Lagos after my school certificate examination, it was a delight and duty to give our seats to old men and women in the bus and stand in their places. We have been taught by our parents and our experiences as we grew up. Those men and women, apart from that they didn’t have the energy to stand up on the bus, it was a sacrilege to let them stand while we sat. But that has changed and youths now seat and watch old ones stand. In those days the old so honoured will either let you sit on their laps or pay your bus fares.

But after we attended university we thought it was civilization to imitate the white man's ways. No it is not, rather it is the height of stupidity. We must follow Tony Elumelu to revert it in every sphere. That is the reason for the high corruption in Nigeria, the reason for the high indiscipline in Nigeria.

When secondary school pupils carry iPhones and other sophisticated gadgets which their fathers don’t even have, teachers have to ask them where they got it. Government has a role. Our phones must have applications that are unique to Nigeria and Africa in general. Certain applications must be removed from the phone by the manufacturers. A good example is Phoenix that reports fake news and hides phonography. We will be better off not having phones than having ones that corrupt our hearts.

Children and youths; don’t deceive yourself thinking you are better off talking like the whites or dressing like them. God did not make a mistake by creating you and locating you in Nigeria. Be yourself at all times. Be proud of your creation and your location. Don’t lose your identity. Your identity is your passport to success. You can be another Tony Elumelu. Join Tony’s train today. Refuse to be anything but Nigerian.

Tunde Akande is both a journalist and a pastor. He earned a master’s degree in mass communication from the University of Lagos