by Emmanuel Oladesu, Deputy Editor

Since 2003 when every election became a war in Osun State, the ugly trend has not abated. It has continued to escalate every season, and there is no end in sight to the orgy of violence that has boxed the state into anxiety and apprehension.

The only peaceful governorship election in the state was the poll that produced Chief Bisi Akande as governor in 1999. Four years later, there was a curious political earthquake that swept five of the six Southwest governors from power. Since then, the acrimony between the conservative and the progressive blocs has grown in leaps and bounds.

In 2014, there was tension in the state during the contest between Aregbesola of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and Senator Iyiola Omisore of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Aregbesola won, despite the threat of federal might, which collapsed on poll day.

In 2018, the dynamics had changed. APC’s Gboyega Oyetola narrowly defeated Senator Ademola Adeleke of the PDP.

Ahead of today’s contest, Osun has experienced some upheavals. Only a single political family is contesting the election. However, there was a split, which produced from the same house three major contenders. Seven years ago, Governor Adeleke of the Accord, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Dr. Najeem Salam of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) belonged to the APC.

Their support base was the same. They relied on the same expanded structure, more or less. But as they went their separate ways with the passage of time, the party split into three.

Those who supported the senatorial ambition of Adeleke retraced their steps to the PDP after the demise of his elder brother, Serubawon Isiaka Adeleke.

They complained about the insensitivity of the party and the exclusion of a vital caucus in bereavement.

With his townspeople lined behind him, and aided by the deep purse of his illustrious family, Adeleke, who won the senatorial poll, was encouraged to eye the Osun Government House.

If Isiaka Adeleke were alive, the same scenario might still be playing out because he was planning to re-contest for the governorship seat, which he occupied as a new breed before the military sacked the legitimate authorities.

APC also shot itself in the foot, causing it to limp into a major self-inflicted injury when it became more divided after the exit of Adeleke’s supporters. The two camps revolved around former Governor Aregbesola and his successor, Alhaji Oyetola, over succession. So protracted was the internal crisis that party elders could not successfully handle its aftermath.

Due to the irreconciliable differences, the succession project was badly managed in 2018 to the extent that APC only won the election after the first round was declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Four years later, the party was displaced by Adeleke’s PDP, which is now moribund.

Aregbesola, who only embraced Oyetola’s bid with reluctance, was rooting for Oyebamiji. But the former governor is the only major pillar between Salam, who is locking horns with the Accord and APC candidates. It is ironic that Aregbesola, who wanted Oyebamiji as governor, is now the chief campaigner against his aspiration due to the split.

The crack has major implications for the three parties that have their origins in the APC. Their leaders are not strangers to one another.Today, there may be that clash of popularity and strategy. They are conversant with the old strategies that delivered victory to them when they were one united family. They understand the strengths and weaknesses of one another, now that they are at loggerheads, even as rival political parties competing against one another.

It is also possible that the split affected the hoodlums who milled around chieftains. The party chieftains locked in antagonism from the three parties know one another. Also, the hoodlums and thugs who were one united band of dreadful men but now scattered across the three parties like their paymasters know one another. Among the chieftains dispersed by the clash of ambition and egos, there is bitterness. Among the thugs, there is enmity.

Both are poised for mutual assured destruction.

The disclosure by the security agencies is frightening. The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Oluwatoyin Babalola, said the electoral commission had identified 385 security flash points and about 200 difficult terrains during its risk assessment carried out across the 30 local governments.

There is evidence to show that the trend of violence is associated with the hot struggle between Accord, backed by the residue of the PDP, and its main challenger, the APC. Although the ADC is much in the race, it is not projected to win. Neither has the party led by Gen. David Mark raised any concern about violence because it is not affected.

Adeleke may not have demonstrated leadership, judging by the way he has been deserted by those who assisted him to win four years ago, including Wole Oke, a member of the House of Representatives, and Senator Francis Fadahunsi from Ife-Ijesa District. He slept on guard, deluding himself into thinking that he is on solid ground that cannot be successfully shaken by the APC. Their exit led to the decimation of the governor’s support base.

The motive of the Aregbesola forces pales into reducing the votes that should ordinarily be cast for AMBO, as Oyebamiji is fondly called by his admirers. In fact, APC and ADC in Osun have never traded words during the campaigns because of the AMBO factor. The former commissioner has supporters in APC and ADC. Indeed, the progressive bloc in Osun is at loggerheads with itself. It is a moment of emotional wrenching in the Osun progressive camp where the two compatriots – Oyebamiji and Salam – are working at cross-purposes.

However, political actors in the three parties are definitely going into the poll with bitterness. If they resolve to have a peaceful exercise, it will happen. If they decide otherwise, they put democracy and their state at risk. They must elevate the interest of their state above their transient, self-serving political interests.

Efforts should be made by security agencies to offer security without sentiment, fear or favour. Political leaders should caution their thugs and bring to their awareness that unruly behaviours that permeated the campaigns cannot be tolerated on poll day by the police and other security agencies.

The rules of the game, from pre-election to post-election, should be strictly adhered to. Movement restriction is one of them. Security agencies are not likely to bend the rules because the Police Inspector General, Tunji Disu, has warned his men against inducement and negligence. Policemen and soldiers are not on the street to molest but to ensure law and order.

The IGP has warned the hoodlums against ballot snatching, voter intimidation, thuggery and other electoral offences. No offenders would be spared from arrest and prosecution.

Disu has also reiterated the ban on armed escorts, security aides and other unauthorised persons posing as big wigs in polling units and collation centres on election day. He stressed that established security outfits, quasi-security groups and private security organisations are barred.

Voters should come to polling units to cast their votes peacefully. There should be no campaign at polling units. The electorate should remember that vote-buying and selling are serious offences that attract jail terms. ‘Dibo koo sebe’ (induced voting practices) should be outlawed by now, and any voter or politician who indulges in the act should face the music.

Election observers and monitors should not be seen to be tilting towards the direction of any divide. They should be factual and objective in their assessment of the process, and avoid leaning towards individual candidates or parties. This is necessary to guarantee the credibility of their reports and the integrity of their organisations.

No individual, organisation, group or political party has the mandate to announce election results at any level. The constitution and the Electoral Act give the mandate to the electoral agency.

INEC owes it a duty to conduct a free and fair election. Electoral officers should report very early. Lateness can upset arrangements. Get the logistics right. May BIVAS never disappoint to the extent of creating anxiety. If there is a minor hitch, voters should be patient with polling officers. It should be instantly fixed. There should be alternative machines.

Also, transparency should be upheld. Party agents need to cooperate during the physical counting of votes at the unit level.

Social media warriors should pull the brake. It is a grievous offence to declare a poll not yet declared by INEC, thereby sending the public into panic.

An election is a joint responsibility involving all the stakeholders – candidates, political parties, voters, security agencies, INEC, observers, monitors, and the media. If they cooperate and obey the laws in the course of participating in the process, all will be well. Peace is more important than power.

The Nation Newspaper