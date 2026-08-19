Gabriel Amalu

Last week Saturday, this writer had a wedding ceremony between Vanessa Chimuanya and Raymond Kosisochukwu which was destined to be a family reunion of sort, to chairman, and so from Lagos he must head to Enugu, the coal city. With a wife and four young adults that needed to reunite and commune with their kith and kin, he was faced with the demanding task of getting the family down to the Coal City. Ahead of the weekend, he had contemplated buying six airline tickets for all to travel by air.

With a single ticket costing at least N120,000, the tickets for six of the travelling team were going to cost a whopping N1,440,000, to Enugu and back to our base in Lagos. The second option was to hire a sienna bus to carry the family to Enugu and another one for the return trip to Lagos. If we decide to use our preferred transport company, the trip was going to cost, a handsome N720,000, at N60,000 per person, for a return trip.

The third option was to put the family Lexus SUV in a proper shape to make the long trip to Enugu and that will require a new pair of tyres, which will cost N480,000. Again, the wheels, the shocks and the engine will have to be serviced for the long trip that sometimes lasts for about 12 hours on a good day, or 16 to 18 hours on a bad day. Sadly, the bad days according to regular travellers come around very often, without any warning sign.

Sometimes, on a really bad day, that trip from Enugu to Lagos by road could last from 5am on the first day to 7am the next day. On a number of times in the past few months, such distressing experience has been the fate of people this writer knows. A young family member, who left Okada junction in Edo State, around 2pm sometime in June, this year, spent the night in a bus around Sagamu, and was only able to get to her home in Lagos the next morning.

As the date for the travel approached, we were warned of three bad sports along the route between Sagamu and Benin City, and that cumulative delay for travellers could range from three to four hours. There was also the stifling experience along the Benin bye-pass, which adds further stress to road travellers. After weighing the two options of the road travel, and sharing with family members, the consensus was that if the family will travel by road, the best option was to buy the tyres, service the vehicle and travel in relative comfort.

The argument was that any resources spent in repairing the family car, including buying new tyres, were an investment, which will be beneficial in the long run. The bill for the trip and several ancillary costs associated with making the trip for the family reunion came up handsomely, and seeing the stress associated with it, a loved one offered to buy the tyres. Another family member remonstrated on the need for the country to provide a fourth option, which prompted the above title.

He said there should be the option of travelling by train from Lagos to Enugu. Such a trip should not last more than three to six hours, depending on the speed of the trip. Considering that train is one of the most capacious mass transits, the cost will not be prohibitive, and it will be a travel in relative comfort. Interestingly, a train ride from Abuja to Kaduna on the 186 kilometre standard-gauge rail line takes about two to two and half hours.

With the distance between Lagos and Enugu estimated at about 454 kilometres, a trip on a similar rail-line from Lagos to Enugu should take between six to eight hours considering the many stops. He argued fervently on the imperative for a rail line from Lagos through Ogun, Ondo, Edo, Delta, Anambra, Enugu, Benue, Kogi to Abuja. He said that such a rail line could be the most viable route for the Nigerian Railway Corporation or any other body that will manage it.

As he made his argument, this writer began to imagine what life would be should that fourth option of travelling by rail from Lagos to Enugu materialize. With a cost of about $4 million dollars per kilometre of a rail line, the developers will need to spend a whopping $1.816 billion to actualize that dream. While that may appear humongous, it is definitely something a big-headed administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu can contemplate. With a national budget of $48.8 billion in 2026, a man with a big gumption, like Tinubu, can organize a public-private partnership for such life-changing infrastructure.

The sub-nationals with big dreams can key into such a gigantic project with the federal government and the private investors. Having stabilized Nigeria’s macro-economic indices, the Tinubu administration has demonstrated that risks associated with long term investment in the country are now very reasonable. This writer believes that due diligence on such a project will show its viability, and the sub-national governments of Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Edo, Delta, Anambra, Enugu, Benue and the Federal Capital can buy stocks in such a project.

Touching base with reality, the family headed to Enugu, ensconced in the family Lexus SUV, to have fun with their kith and kin. Kosisochukwu, a debonair handsome dude, is the second son of the lovingly charming Justina Ugochinyelu and her amiable husband Frank Okechukwu Offor, of Uboji Ngwo, Enugu State. Their home in Enugu has been my home for many years, and I was excited when I was honoured with the responsibility to serve as chairman at the wedding ceremony. Kosi’s beautiful bride Vanessa, an enchantingly sunny soul, is the daughter of the loving Akunna Genevive and affable Jude Uchenna Enunwaonye, of Umu Inai, Osa-Azbuike Ogbeku Quarters, Delta State.

The wedding ceremony took place at the magnificent and historic Enugu City Hall, the headquarters of Enugu North Local Government Area. The Mayor of the local government and chief host, Dr. Ibenaku Onoh, with his delectable wife, Chizzy, were on hand to give support to his elder brother and sponsor of the marriage, the indefatigable son-in-law of the Offors, Dr. Emeka Onoh, and his scintillating beautiful spouse, Dr. Chidimma Onoh, who came in from their United Kingdom base to chaperon the ceremony. It turned out a parade of some of the stars that presently rule the Enugu skies.

In the parade of honour, we had the senator representing Enugu West, Distinguished Senator Osita Ngwu, the member representing Udi/Ezeagu Hon. Sunday Umeha, the Statistician General of Enugu State, Chief Chris Okafor, the former vice chancellor of University of Nigeria, Prof Bartho Okolo, and several other distinguished dignitaries. In my remarks as the chairman, I had given a new impetus to the meaning of love. I earnestly wish Vanessa and Raymond a blissful married life, as I look forward to a new Nigeria, with more modern infrastructure.

The Nation Newspaper