By Ebunoluwa Sessou & Nnamdi Ojiego

The leadership dispute at the Fountain of Life Church, Lagos, following the death of its founder, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, has brought a difficult question facing many founder-led churches into public focus: Who takes charge when the person around whom a ministry was built is no longer there?

The disagreement over the position of his son, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, has moved from the church’s internal leadership structure to the courts, with competing claims over the late founder’s wishes, the church’s constitution and the authority of its Board of Trustees.

On November 17, a faction of the church’s trustees announced that Jimmy was no longer recognised as senior pastor.

The trustees said their decision followed a review of the church’s succession arrangements and a video recording made by the late Taiwo Odukoya in December 2021, in which he allegedly named Pastor Kunle Areogun as his preferred successor.

Odukoya’s wife, Pastor Bimbo, a co-founder of the church, had earlier died in a plane crash.

According to the trustees, the late founder proposed that Jimmy serve as Areogun’s administrative assistant and head of the church’s youth ministry.

They said the recording was made available to them in December 2025 and was not presented when Jimmy was appointed senior pastor in September 2023.

The trustees subsequently named Pastor Rotimi Okpaise as interim spiritual and administrative leader, pending consultations and the establishment of a substantive leadership structure.

Controversy over remarriage

The dispute came on the heels of Jimmy’s recent remarriage, which the trustees identified as one of their concerns about his continued leadership of the church.

Jimmy introduced his new wife, Mo Jasyme, to the congregation during a Sunday service on November 1, 2026, describing her as his wife and the church’s new first lady. The union was publicly blessed by Pastor Tunde Bakare, founder of the Citadel Global Community Church, who prayed for the couple during the service.

The marriage followed the end of Jimmy’s previous union with Oluwakemi Banjoko, whom he married in London in March 2013. The couple have two children. The circumstances surrounding the breakdown of that marriage have not been publicly established. During the introduction of his new wife, Jimmy said his first marriage had ended before he became senior pastor in September 2023.

The trustees, however, described the remarriage and its public blessing as contrary to the church’s teachings, the values of its founders and the standards expected of its spiritual leadership. They said the development had caused distress among members and brought the church into public controversy and disrepute. Their statement placed the marriage alongside the disagreement over the succession recording as grounds for their action against him.

The trustees subsequently named Pastor Rotimi Okpaise as interim spiritual and administrative leader, pending consultations and the establishment of a substantive leadership structure.

Jimmy and the church’s opposing leadership position rejected the announcement, insisting that his appointment in September 2023 was unanimously approved by the Board of Trustees and that those who announced his removal lacked the constitutional authority to do so.

The disagreement escalated when the Lagos State High Court, on Wednesday issued an interim order restraining Jimmy from presenting himself as the church’s senior pastor and spiritual head, and from interfering with its governance and activities.

The order was made ex parte while the case was adjourned until December 1.

Sealed

Meanwhile, the church, on Friday, dismissed reports that its premises had been sealed and announced that its regular Sunday service would hold at 9am, although its 2026 Thanksgiving Service had been postponed.

At the centre of the dispute are questions that extend beyond the personalities involved.

How should a church founded and led by one individual determine who succeeds that person?

Does a founder’s recorded preference override a later appointment made under the church’s constitution?

What role should family members, trustees, elders and other senior ministers play?

And how can a ministry preserve its identity while ensuring that leadership is transferred through a process accepted by its members?

For churches whose growth, public identity and authority have been closely associated with their founders, succession can involve spiritual, administrative, legal and family considerations.

Pattern

The experiences of other Nigerian churches show that there is no single pattern.

The Church of God Mission International, founded by Archbishop Benson Idahosa, offers an example of a founder’s widow taking over leadership.

Following his death in March 1998, his wife, Margaret Idahosa, succeeded him as presiding bishop.

She had been actively involved in the ministry before his death.

Their son, Bishop Faith Benson Idahosa, has also held leadership positions within the church’s institutions.

The transition at the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) also brought a founder’s widow to the forefront.

After the death of Prophet T.B. Joshua in June 2021, his wife, Evelyn Joshua, emerged as the church’s leader.

The transition attracted public attention amid reports of disagreements over the church’s future.

The church denied that there was a succession battle and said it would follow its founder’s instructions.

In September 2021, the Federal High Court in Lagos affirmed Evelyn Joshua as a trustee of SCOAN after a petition to fill the vacancy created by her husband’s death.

A similar family transition occurred at New Anointing Ministries in Makurdi, founded by the late Rev. Godwin Ikyernum. Following his death in an automobile accident in March 1997, his wife, Hannah Ikyernum, assumed leadership.

The ministry is now led by their son, Pastor Joshua Ikyernum.

Accounts of the transition have also documented dissatisfaction among some of the founder’s former associates, with some reportedly leaving the ministry.

Succession without spouses, children as beneficiaries

Other churches have followed succession arrangements that did not depend on a founder’s spouse or children.

The leadership of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), founded by the late Rev. Josiah Akindayomi, passed to Pastor Enoch Adeboye in 1981.

The church’s account of the transition says Akindayomi communicated his choice of successor in a sealed pronouncement that was read after his burial.

Adeboye, who was not the founder’s biological son, subsequently became General Overseer.

At the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, leadership has also changed through an electoral process.

In July 2019, delegates elected Rev. Sam Aboyeji as the church’s fifth General Overseer, succeeding Rev. Felix Meduoye, who had completed an eight-year tenure. Aboyeji emerged through a contest involving other candidates, including Rev. Isaac Komolafe.

The Upper Room Baptist Church provides another example of an institutionally managed transition.

The church, which began in 1987 with 17 founding families, operates a governance structure involving a General Council, Trustees and a General Assembly. Pastor Oluleke Akinola succeeded its first General Overseer, Pastor Abiodun Longe, in 2004. After 21 years in office, Akinola handed over to Pastor Rufus Dada on December 31, 2024.

The Apostolic Church Nigeria also experienced a leadership transition through an election in February 2025, when Pastor Lawrence Oladele emerged as National Leader.

These examples illustrate the range of arrangements available to churches: Succession by a spouse or child, appointment of a designated successor, election by delegates and leadership transitions managed through established institutional structures.

What Oyedepo, Adeboye, Kumuyi, others say

Some of Nigeria’s prominent church leaders have publicly addressed the question of succession.

Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, popularly known as Winners’ Chapel, has said the church should not become a family inheritance.

In a 2020 sermon, he reportedly referred to succession provisions in the church’s governing document, The Mandate, which outlines a process for selecting a successor.

Under the procedure he described, when the presiding bishop reaches 70, he is expected to present three names to the Council of Priests for consideration.

The nominees are assessed against specified qualifications, with fresh names to be presented if none is found suitable.

Oyedepo’s sons, David Oyedepo Jnr and Isaac Oyedepo, have both held pastoral positions in the ministry.

Isaac later left to establish his own ministry in 2023.

Pastor Enoch Adeboye of RCCG also spoke about the issue in 2018, saying he was waiting for God to reveal his successor.

He drew comparisons with the biblical transitions from Elijah to Elisha and Moses to Joshua.

Pastor William Kumuyi, founder of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, dismissed speculation in June 2026 that he intended to hand the ministry to his biological children. He said the church belonged to Jesus Christ and was not a family inheritance.

The different positions show that succession remains a subject of concern even among living founders.

Some refer to formal procedures, others speak of divine direction, while some have publicly rejected the idea that their children should automatically take over.

Why founders delay succession plans

To Rev. Toyin Kehinde, Senior Pastor of Agape Generation International Church, the difficulty surrounding succession in some churches goes beyond the identification of a replacement.

It touches on power, identity, spiritual authority, family interests and the survival of the institution.

He said some founders regard their ministries as assignments received directly from God, making discussions about succession emotionally difficult.

“Some founders may find it difficult to contemplate another person exercising the authority they have personally held for decades”, he added.

“Succession may therefore be interpreted as surrendering control rather than preparing the institution for continuity”.

Kehinde observed that the identity of some churches had become closely associated with their founders, from their names and doctrines to their public image and achievements.

In such circumstances, allowing another person to assume leadership could become a personal challenge for the founder.

“Another challenge is that founders may avoid naming successors because they fear that doing so could create competition among senior pastors, family members and other influential church leaders. Ironically, postponing the decision may create the very rivalry they are trying to prevent,” he said.

According to him, some founders possess exceptional preaching and evangelistic abilities but may not have the institutional management skills required to establish a sustainable leadership structure.

He said some also expect that God would raise a successor after their death.

While spiritual guidance remains important, he argued that relying entirely on an eventual emergence without a clear process could expose a church to avoidable disagreements.

Automatically inherited leadership

Kehinde said a founder’s wife or children should not automatically inherit leadership simply because of their family relationship. The successor, he argued, should emerge through a credible process that takes account of spiritual maturity, competence and the church’s established procedures.

The question of whether a founder’s anointing or spiritual authority can pass to a child by birth is central to the debate.

Favour Amako, a pastor with Deeper Christian Life Ministry, said spiritual succession should not be confused with inheritance of property or family name.

“You can inherit property, you can inherit a name, you can even inherit a building. You cannot inherit anointing,” he said.

Amako argued that a church is not the personal property of its founder and should not automatically become a family inheritance.

He cited biblical examples of leaders who did not transfer their responsibilities to their biological children simply because of family ties.

However, he said there was nothing inherently wrong with a founder’s child or spouse succeeding them if that person had the calling, qualifications and support of the church’s recognised leadership structure.”A founder can have a preference, and we respect that. But once a church has a constitution, once it has trustees and a governance structure, that constitution is supreme. Nobody is above it, not even the founder,” he said.

On the Fountain of Life dispute, he maintained that the church’s constitution and established procedures should guide the resolution of the competing claims, rather than personal preference alone.

Amako also cautioned against assuming that a church has no succession arrangement simply because it has not made one public. He said some churches handle such matters among elders, trustees, spiritual fathers and other people entrusted with the ministry’s vision.

He nevertheless called for clear procedures that members and senior leaders could understand.

“No success without a successor. That is the truth. If we want Pentecostal churches to outlive their founders, we must stop running them like personal shops. We need clearly defined ways successors emerge. We need governing councils that actually govern, and procedures for selecting successors that everybody understands,” he said.

He pointed to the Catholic, Anglican and Methodist churches as examples of religious institutions whose leadership structures are not dependent on the continued presence of one founding personality.

The place of constitutions and trustees

Pastor Olukayode Oyedepo, Lead Pastor of LoveSquad Church, Lagos, also called for clear succession plans backed by church constitutions and functioning governing bodies.

He identified ignorance of church administration, personal interests and fear of exposing alleged wrongdoing as some reasons founders may avoid putting succession arrangements in place.

According to him, some founders lack the administrative knowledge required to build structures that can operate independently of their personal authority.

Others, he said, may want to retain control because of family or personal interests.

He added that some founders regard their churches as personal businesses that should eventually pass to their children, while others may fear that a successor could uncover questionable decisions made under their leadership.

Oyedepo said churches should have constitutions, boards of trustees and management teams with clearly defined responsibilities.

Such structures, he argued, would help prevent disputes when a founder dies or becomes unable to continue leading.

He urged founders to identify and prepare successors early, rather than wait until old age or ill health makes the question urgent. He cited the Catholic Church’s established process for choosing its leaders as an example of institutional succession.

Vanguard Media Limited, Nigeria