By Punch Editorial Board

NIGERIA’S ambition to more than double its livestock sector’s estimated $32 billion annual contribution to the economy is welcome.

President Bola Tinubu said at the 9th All Africa Conference on Animal Agriculture in Abuja that Nigeria would transform livestock from a largely subsistence and cultural activity into a modern, technology-driven and commercially competitive industry.

But ambition backed by rhetoric, by itself, can neither produce affordable beef nor turn the country into a livestock-exporting powerhouse.

To attain its target, Nigeria should end the conflict-inducing open grazing and commit to ranching at all levels.

The Tinubu administration has established a Federal Ministry of Livestock Development, launched the National Livestock Growth Acceleration Strategy and identified improved genetics, animal health, commercial feed production, modern ranching and stronger value chains as priorities.

These are sensible objectives. The problem is that Nigeria has heard variations of such lofty ideals for decades. What the country needs now is not another catalogue of intentions but a measurable livestock revolution.

According to the President, Nigeria has more than 58 million cattle, 64 million sheep, 124 million goats and 660 million poultry birds.

Yet such enormous biological assets have not translated into an equally impressive supply of affordable animal protein. The paradox is that a country with one of Africa’s largest livestock populations still struggles with expensive meat and imports milk, butter, cheese and even poultry and fish.

The fundamental problem is productivity. For generations, much of Nigeria’s cattle production has been defined by extensive pastoralism, uncontrolled breeding, inadequate nutrition, poor animal health services and the movement of herds from one grazing area to another.

This system has cultural and historical roots and provides livelihoods for millions, but it is increasingly incompatible with a highly populated and rapidly urbanising country.

Scientific evidence points to the productivity gap. A study of dairy cattle in Kano found average daily yields of only about 2.37 litres for Bunaji cattle, compared with 21 litres for pure Friesian cattle under the systems examined. Crossbreeding, however, substantially improved performance.

Recent research shows that indigenous Nigerian cattle breeds, including White Fulani, Sokoto Gudali and Red Bororo, typically record dressing percentages of about 43 to 53 per cent, with saleable meat accounting for roughly 33 to 37 per cent of live body weight.

This is below the performance of specialised European and American beef breeds, which can achieve dressing percentages of 55 to 60 per cent under intensive, well-managed production systems.

To capture real value, Nigeria must increase cattle weight gain, reproductive efficiency, survival rates and carcass yields. The same principle applies to sheep, goats and poultry.

This is why the Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Maiha’s emphasis on better genetics, pasture development, commercial feed, veterinary services and ranching is important.

The minister says the government has identified 417 grazing reserves and plans to rehabilitate them, with pilot ranching in Plateau State and modern livestock settlements in Benue, Plateau, Nasarawa, Kaduna, Adamawa and the FCT.

He has also spoken of commercial pasture production, improved breeds, modern abattoirs, dairy processors, veterinary facilities, schools, healthcare, solar power, water infrastructure and livestock identification through radio-frequency tags.

These are potentially transformative measures. The Wase Grazing Reserve in Plateau, for example, has more than 100,000 hectares, with government planning to allocate about 30,000 hectares to large-scale livestock facilities involving Defence Headquarters Holdings.

But Nigeria should be clear about and committed to the objective. Ranching must not just become sedentary nomadism. A cattle settlement where animals are confined but still fed poorly and bred indiscriminately will solve little. The objective must be commercially viable, scientifically managed livestock production.

Brazil applied agricultural science, improved genetics, tropical pasture development, disease control and integrated crop-livestock systems to transform its livestock industry. Embrapa reports that over 40 years, poultry-meat production increased 22-fold, milk and beef production each quadrupled, while the average productivity rate of its beef herd doubled from about 11 per cent to 22 per cent.

Brazil now has more than 200 million cattle, is the world’s largest beef exporter and exported about 3.50 million tonnes of beef in 2025. Its agricultural exports reached a record $169.2 billion in 2025, with beef alone generating about $17.9 billion. Brazil is also the world’s largest chicken-meat exporter.

This shows that livestock transformation is fundamentally a science-and-business project, not simply a pastoral-policy project.

Similarly, Argentina exported a record 853,183 tonnes of beef, worth about $3.7 billion in 2025, highlighting the importance of breeding, pasture management, processing infrastructure, traceability, sanitary standards and access to international markets.

The Netherlands, a relatively small country, has built an astonishing dairy and livestock value chain around productivity, technology, processing, logistics and exports. In 2025, Dutch agricultural exports were worth €88.4 billion, with dairy products and eggs alone accounting for €13.3 billion and meat another €12.1 billion.

Even Saudi Arabia, a desert country, in 2025 generated more than 12.8 billion Saudi riyals ($3.4 billion) in revenue from dairy products through Almarai, the world’s largest vertically integrated dairy company. Its investments in technology, processing and distribution include a long-life milk line capable of producing 40 million litres annually.

Therefore, Nigeria has no valid excuse for remaining a deficit market. It is comforting that Nigeria is already working with Brazil in this regard.

The transformation should be overwhelmingly private-sector-led, with government creating the conditions for investment. Federal and state governments should provide secure land tenure, roads, water, electricity, veterinary infrastructure, disease surveillance, research, extension services, credit guarantees and clear tax rules.

They should establish competitive pilot livestock-development hubs, measure their productivity and replicate successful models nationwide.

Above all, Nigeria needs an integrated value chain. The goal should not be merely to sell live cattle or goats. It should be to capture the value in breeding, feed, veterinary medicine, animal health, fattening, slaughter, cold storage, meat processing, leather, dairy, cheese, yoghurt, butter, animal feed, manure, biogas, logistics and retailing.

The same urgency must apply to poultry. Feed accounts for about 70 per cent of poultry production costs, making maize, soybeans and feed logistics central to the industry’s survival. Chicken and eggs will remain expensive if the feed industry remains chronically exposed to high input costs.

Fish must also be a critical aspect of the animal-protein strategy.

Nigeria has about 853 kilometres of coastline and more than 14 million hectares of inland waters, according to FAO figures. The country consumes about 3.6 million tonnes of fish annually, while production is only around 1.2 to 1.4 million tonnes. Fish supplies about 40 per cent of household protein consumption and supports millions of livelihoods.

This is a massive opportunity recognised even by foreigners. Nigeria should be producing far more through modern aquaculture, improved hatcheries, quality broodstock, locally manufactured feed, cage culture, cold-chain infrastructure and sustainable management of marine and inland fisheries.

The FAO has documented Nigeria’s chronic shortage of quality fish seed and feed, as well as the enormous potential of its inland waters. This must be reversed.

Nigeria is confronting a punishing cost-of-living crisis, which the availability of affordable animal protein can help contain. Food inflation cannot be sustainably defeated or food security achieved by importing more food or periodically announcing subsidies. It requires increasing domestic productivity.

Beyond productivity is the security dimension. The World Bank has estimated that herders’ violence against farmers costs Nigeria about $14 billion annually, through lost lives, livelihoods, food production and economic activity.

The disappearance of grazing routes, competition for land and water, desertification, population growth and climate pressures have made unrestricted livestock movement increasingly dangerous and unsustainable.

Therefore, modern ranching doubles as an agricultural reform and a security intervention.

The ambition to double a $32 billion sector is certainly worth pursuing. But Nigeria should aim higher, seeking to become self-sufficient and eventually a net exporter of animal protein.

Private capital must be mobilised to ensure that measurable targets are met through relentless execution in replacing roaming herds with productive enterprises invested in ranching, genetics, cultivated feed, modern abattoirs and integrated value chains.

With Nigeria’s population projected to hit 400 million by 2050, the country cannot afford to miss further opportunities for increased food production as a matter of strategic national importance.

Punch Editorial