*Tinubu to INEC, security agencies: Ensure peaceful, transparent election

*PDP, APM candidates step down for Adeleke

*Police announce 42-hour movement restriction

*Let ballot, not violence decide, IPCR declares

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha, Alex Enumah, Michael Olugbede, Adedayo Akinwale, Linus Aleke in Abuja and Yinka Kokawole in Osogbo

As the countdown to today’s election draws to a close, the contest for the governorship has effectively become a two-horse race between the incumbent, Ademola Adeleke of Accord Party and the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, although other candidates are also in the race.

This is as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission and security agencies to ensure a peaceful and transparent election as well as ensure that the will of the people prevail on the polls.

The Nigeria Police Force has announced a 42-hour restriction of movement from 12:00 midnight yesterday, until 6:00 p.m. today, as part of comprehensive measures to ensure the peaceful, secure and orderly conduct of the election.

Osun has 2,339,233 registered voters, out of which 1,906,3,90, who collected the Permanent Voters Card (PVC) are eligible to vote. Figures revealed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), show that Osogbo has the largest electorate in the state, with 167,704 registered voters, representing 7.17 per cent of the total register. It is followed by Ife East with 128,515 voters, or 5.50 per cent, while Olorunda has 123,063, representing 5.26 per cent. Ife Central has another 122,454 voters, or 5.24 per cent. Iwo has 106,813 registered voters, representing 4.57 per cent of the state’s electorate. Irewole has 96,528, which is 4.13 per cent, while Ifelodun has 94,870, which is 4.06 per cent, among others.

The figures further showed that nearly half of Osun’s registered voters are concentrated in just 10 of the state’s 30 LGAs.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Haruna in a statement said the 1,906,390 PVCs collected represented 81.50 per cent.

He added that the remaining 426,842 PVCs, representing 18.50 per cent, have been safely deposited with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in line with the Commission’s established practice.

The Commission reassured political parties, civil society organisations, media, and the good people of Osun State of its total readiness to conduct a free, fair, credible, transparent, and inclusive election.

Tinubu to INEC, Security Agencies: Ensure Peaceful, Transparent Poll

The President, in a statement issued yesterday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, also charged the electorate in Osun State to come out to discharge their civic responsibility and eschew any act that could disrupt the peaceful conduct of the election, while assuring the people of their safety before and after the polls.

“As the people of Osun State head to the polling units to elect who will govern them in the next four years, I call on the Independent National Electoral Commission to ensure orderly conduct of the election.

“The election must be transparent, free and fair. I urge INEC to ensure the integrity of the process,” Tinubu said.

“INEC must use this last off-cycle election as a test case to demonstrate to Nigerians their full preparedness for the 2027 polls,” he added.

“I have charged the Inspector-General of Police and other heads of security outfits taking part in the election to provide maximum security at polling units. No room should be allowed for troublemakers to disrupt the process.

“Electoral officials and voters must be protected so they can perform their civic duties without fear or intimidation.

“Voters should feel confident to go out in their numbers to vote for the candidate of their choice as all measures necessary to ensure a peaceful, free and fair election have been put in place.

“Our elections must be credible, and the outcome of the Osun Governorship election must reflect the will of the people,” the President declared.

The Candidates

Out Of the 15 political parties and their candidates listed by INEC for today’s governorship polls, the most visible candidates have presented their manifestoes, gone beyond consultation and rounded up campaigns across the 30 local government areas including Modakeke area office.

The list of those in the race include Governor Adeleke of (Accord Party), Salaam – ADC; Oyebamiji – APC, Farinloye Olarenwaju (Action Alliance), Esan Olajide (African Action Congress, AAC); Adeagbo Opawoye (African Democratic Party, ADP), Mustapha Adeniyi, Social Democratic Party, (SDP) .

Others include Adesina Aseyemi-Doro (All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA); Adewale Adebayo (Allied People Movement, APM); Clement Adesuyi (Action Peoples Party, APP); Masilo Adeleke (Boot Party); Taofeek Adeleke (New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP); Saliu Oyelami (Peoples Redemption Party, PRP), Ogunsakin Olalekan (Young Progressives Party, YPP) and Adefemi Adesuyi (Zenith Labour Party, ZLP).

Meanwhile, the three leading candidates – Accord, APC and ADC – presented their manifestoes at a recent Town Hall Meeting organised by ARISE NEWS Channel.

While Governor Adeleke hinged his re-election campaign on his five-point agenda reloaded, his rival, Oyebamiji of the APC, tagged his manifesto as ‘Prosperity agenda’.

Adeleke’s Strengths

Apart from being the incumbent governor, he also enjoyed acceptability among the state civil servants and the leadership of the labour unions. The NLC, TUC and JNC are all on his side and appearing in the Accord party campaign soliciting support for the governor.

Adeleke is equally banking on his achievements in the area of infrastructure across the three senatorial districts, which has been driving his campaigns so far.

It is also a major point for his party members and supporters. In addition, the Ede-born politician seems to be enjoying the backing of some traditional rulers in the state, led by the Ataoja of Osogbo, who on different occasions publicly declared support for the Governor and Accord party despite resistance from his subjects.

Also, Adeleke’s popularity has extended to the party, with the Accord party becoming more popular than the PDP through which he won the governorship poll about four years ago.

The PDP’s failure to field a candidate for the 2026 polls in the state is more of an advantage for the Governor’s re-election bid as the party’s structure, apart from a few strong men, still works for the Accord.

Also, Senator Iyiola Omisore’s loyalists’ defection is another major advantage the governor has in the defection of Senator Iyiola Omisore’s loyalists to the Accord Party due to the fallout of the APC primaries.

However, Omisore still remains in the APC, as many of his associates who served in the Gboyega Oyetola administration, including three commissioners and special advisers, left the party and joined the Accord.

Also, political stakeholders believe that Governor Adeleke has an advantage in the Osun-West Senatorial District, where he won massively in 2022.

But the APC candidate is also from the district, which may lead to a division of votes cast during the polls.

Ede federal constituency, which the Governor hails from, consisting of Ede-North, Ede-South, Egbedore and Ejigbo local governments, has a total of 319,489 registered voters. This is a major advantage for the governor who still retains hold on the senatorial district. Besides, with the help of Stakeholders Adeleke may swing votes in Ijesaland.

Also, in Osun Central, the Governor Ademola Adeleke enjoy the support of the Ataoja of Osogbo, the Secretary to the State Government, Teslim Igbalaye, Mr Gani Ola-Oluwa and the House of Representatives member, Mr. Morufu Adewale who are likely to help the Governor’s cause in Osogbo and Olorunda local government.

Adeleke’s Weaknesses

The governor’s major challenge began from his policy decisions early in his administration. The opposition cites the sacking of teachers, executive orders on traditional Rulers, agencies and health workers without replacements; the sacking of media workers of the State-owned broadcast stations and the administration’s failure to recruit civil servants as a minus for his re-election bid.

The administration is facing serious allegation of nepotism, with outcry over recent employment into the teaching service and the University of Ilesa favouring Ede indigents without other towns benefiting

Also, the governor’s dismal performance in major sectors like agriculture, health, commerce, industry and education form major issues for his opponents’ campaign strategies.

Another factor that may affect the fortunes of the governor is that a major PDP bloc loyal to former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola has publicly dumped the governor for the candidate of the APM, Mr Adewale Adebayo.

Bola Oyebamiji’s Strengths

The APC candidate is believed to enjoy the support of President Tinubu and the APC governors, who will stop at nothing to ensure victory for the party at the polls. He also has strong support of a former Governor of the State and Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola.

The APC candidate’s personality and philanthropy has endeared him to the people. Apart from being endorsed by the President and Oyetola, Oyebamiji’s election bid receive a major boost with the defection of all the federal lawmakers from Osun-East senatorial district, who are also major political gladiators from the towns.

They include Senator Francis Fadahunsi, Mr. Wole Oke (Ijesa-North federal constituency), Sanya Omirin (Ijesa-South federal constituency) and Mr. Taofeek Ajilesoro (Ife federal constituency). Their defection, according to party leaders, may tilt the pendulum in favour of Oyebamiji from the senatorial district.

Besides, some of Omisore’s points men in Ife have also pledged loyalty to the party and its candidate.

While Adeleke got massive votes from Osun-West in 2022, the candidature of Oyebamiji may change the narrative, with the total registered votes from Ikire federal constituency amounting to 222,786 votes for Irewole, Ayedaade and Isokan local governments, likely reducing the influence of the governor in the district.

While Governor Adeleke seems to enjoy endorsement among royal fathers from Ife, Oyebamiji’s major endorsement programme has been coming from markets and traders. In most of his engagements, the APC candidate has always taken advantage of the allegation of nepotism against the incumbent to sell himself as a man for all.

In Osun-Central, whoever wins in Osogbo and Olorunda local government is likely to win the senatorial district. Oyebamiji has the likes of the party’s national secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru who is from the core Osogbo supported by Executive Director, Marine and Blue Economy, Olalekan Badmus and many elites in the Olorunda and Osogbo, supporting the APC.

Oyebamamiji’s Weaknesses

Oyebamiji’s major issue is the policy decision of the Oyetola administration under whom he served. The modulated salary under Governor Rauf Aregbesola and the inability of Governor Oyetola to pay part of it has been a major issue confronting his candidature. His critics, especially from the Accord party, believe he is responsible for the modulated salary under Aregbesola’s administration and should not be trusted with the governorship seat.

Najeem Salaam’s Prospects

Since unveiling his 10-point agenda, anchored on workers’ welfare and sustainable electricity for the industrialisation of the state, youths empowerment with the creation of 20,000 Jobs, and education Salaam, a former Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, has continuously been engaging with the electorate on the need to abandon the traditional political parties.

Salaam’s advantage is Aregbesola’s grassroots appeal when he was governor in the state and the candidate’s humble nature that endears him to a section of supporters across the state, especially from Osun-West Senatorial District where he comes from. Many Stakeholders, who left the APC along with Aregbesola, are with Salaam, which is helping to bolster his governorship ambition.

Salaam’s Weaknesses

Salaam’s major issues is his affiliation with Rauf Aregbesola, who is the National Secretary of the ADC.

Civil servants are yet to forgive the former Governor, who had bitter experiences with the modulated salary and pension issues during Aregbesola’s reign. Observers of political events in the state posit that the ADC does not have the necessary state-wide structure needed to prosecute an election, nor does it possess the needed resources to run a successful governorship project.

Two Candidates Withdraw, Endorse Adeleke

Two candidates contesting the governorship election have withdrawn from the race and declared their support for the incumbent governor, Ademola Adeleke, ahead of Saturday’s election.

The candidates are Adebayo Simon Adewale of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and Adedamola Adebayo of the PDP. Adewale announced his withdrawal on Thursday during a press conference, attributing the decision to consultations with party leaders, supporters and other stakeholders.

He said he arrived at the decision after carefully considering the political situation in the state, adding that his action was motivated by his desire to prioritise the interests of Osun State over his personal ambition. According to him, Adeleke deserves another term to consolidate the achievements recorded by his administration.

Adewale consequently called on his supporters and members of the APM to support Adeleke’s re-election, saying he believed the governor’s return would contribute to peace, stability and development in the state.

Similarly, the PDP governorship candidate, Adebayo, popularly known as Fryo, announced his withdrawal and endorsement of Adeleke at a press briefing in Osogbo.

Adebayo urged PDP members, supporters and the party’s structures across the state to support Adeleke in the August 15 election and work towards his emergence as governor until 2030.

The withdrawals occurred less than 24 hours before the governorship poll, further reshaping the political contest in the state.

Police Announce 42-Hour Restriction of Movement in Osun

The Nigeria Police Force has announced a 42-hour restriction of movement from 12:00 midnight on Friday, 14 August 2026, until 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, 15 August 2026, as part of comprehensive measures to ensure the peaceful, secure and orderly conduct of the election.

The Force therefore urged the public to comply fully with the restriction and cooperate with security personnel deployed across the state, stating that only persons specifically exempted by the restriction order would be permitted to move during the period. The Police, however, was silent on the categories of persons covered by the exemption.

According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Anietie Iniedu, the Force also reiterated the prohibition on the participation of Amotekun and other non-state security actors in election-related security operations.

The Force emphasised that only security agencies recognised and established under the Constitution and laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria are authorised to perform security and law-enforcement duties alongside the Nigeria Police Force in connection with the election.

“No non-state security group, vigilante organisation or other unauthorised body is permitted to assume or exercise the functions of a recognised security agency. Accordingly, such groups are directed to stay away from election-related security operations and refrain from any activity capable of intimidating voters, disrupting the electoral process or undermining public peace and security,” the statement said.

The Force advised political parties, candidates, supporters and other stakeholders to conduct themselves peacefully and responsibly and refrain from any act capable of causing violence or disrupting the electoral process.

Adeleke: Politics Shouldn’t Cost Anyone His or Her Life

Governor Adeleke of Osun State yesterday promised that a Commission of Inquiry will be constituted to investigate all reported killings and acts of violence connected with this election period after today’s governorship election.

The Governor expressed condolences to the families of all persons who have tragically lost their lives in incidents of violence during this election period at a press conference yesterday.

Adeleke who was represented by the Osun State commissioner for Information and strategies, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi said “Every life lost is an Osun life. Politics should never cost anyone his or her life, irrespective of political affiliation.”

“The Government under my watch wishes to assure the people of Osun State that next week Monday, immediately after the election, an Independent Commission of Inquiry will be constituted to investigate all reported killings and acts of violence connected with this election period.

“The Commission will establish the circumstances surrounding these incidents and recommend appropriate actions to ensure that everyone responsible is brought to justice, regardless of political affiliation, position or influence.

“The Government will also put in place a framework to support and compensate the families of those who lost their lives. The memories of all victims will be appropriately honoured.

“The election will come and go, but we will remain one people. We owe the dead justice, their families compassion, and the people of Osun a peaceful future.”

IPCR: Let Ballot, Not Violence, Decide

The Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) has warned political actors in Osun State against allowing violence, intimidation and inflammatory rhetoric to overshadow Saturday’s governorship election, urging all stakeholders to ensure that the ballot, rather than coercion, determines the choice of the people.

The warning came yesterday, less than 24 hours before voters in the state are scheduled to elect their governor, amid heightened concerns over election-related violence and security threats in parts of the state. Recent security assessments have identified several Osun local government areas as vulnerable to electoral violence.

In an immediate press statement signed by its Director-General, Dr. Joseph Ochogwu, the IPCR charged governorship candidates, political parties, their supporters, security agencies, election officials and voters to place the interest of Osun above partisan considerations.

The Institute cautioned that political competition must not degenerate into violence, intimidation, threats, hate speech or destruction of property, stressing that political contests are temporary while the consequences of electoral violence could scar individuals, families and communities for years.

“Elections should not be treated as a do-or-die affair,” the Institute said, urging political leaders and candidates to demonstrate leadership by cautioning their supporters against inflammatory statements, misinformation and actions capable of escalating tensions.

The IPCR also delivered a clear message to candidates who may be dissatisfied with the outcome: accept the result peacefully or seek redress through the courts, rather than resorting to self-help.

It urged the candidates and political parties to respect the rules of democratic competition and demonstrate maturity before, during and after the election.

The Institute equally called on voters to resist attempts by politicians or other actors to recruit them as agents of violence, urging them to exercise their civic responsibilities peacefully and respect the rights of citizens supporting rival political parties.

It advised voters to maintain order at polling units, respect election officials and security personnel, and avoid confrontations with political opponents.

The IPCR further warned citizens against becoming conduits for election-related misinformation, particularly on social media, urging them to verify information before sharing rumours or unconfirmed reports capable of triggering unrest.

The appeal comes against a backdrop of heightened political tension in Osun, where reports of shootings, killings, clashes and other politically linked disturbances have fuelled concerns over the security of the August 15 poll.

Election Monitor Deploys iReportINEC

A civil group, the Tap Initiative for Citizens’ Development has appointed renowned Nigerian actress, activist and public voice, Kate Henshaw as Ambassador for iReportINEC, its citizen-led election monitoring and transparency platform designed to strengthen the reporting and documentation of electoral incidents across Nigeria.

This is coming as the civil group disclosed that iReportINEC is currently being deployed in Osun Governorship elections with over 20 percent of polling units covered so far.

The platform is expected to provide accurate and timely eye witness accounts in the already tensed situation in Osun State, over today’s governorship poll.

In a statement, Executive Director of Tap Initiative, Martin Obono, who observed that democracy does not end with casting a vote, stressed that citizens must also be able to see, document and demand accountability for what happens throughout the electoral process.

“For Tap Initiative, the message is simple: witness the vote, document what happens. Report responsibly, strengthen electoral accountability”, he said.

“Kate Henshaw brings public trust, civic consciousness and a strong commitment to citizen participation. Her voice will help us take iReportINEC to millions of Nigerians,” Obono added.

The statement also quoted Kate Henshaw as saying, “I am honoured to serve as Ambassador for iReportINEC. Democracy belongs to all of us, and our responsibility does not end when we cast our votes. Citizens must pay attention, document what they witness and demand accountability”, shortly after accepting her appointment.”

According to the newly appointed ambassador, “iReportINEC gives Nigerians an opportunity to become active witnesses to the electoral process. I am particularly excited about encouraging young Nigerians to take ownership of their democracy and use technology responsibly to protect the integrity of our elections.”

Kate Henshaw has consistently used her public platform to promote civic participation, voter engagement and accountability. Her own experience during the 2023 elections, when she publicly raised concerns about voter accreditation at her polling unit, further highlighted the importance of documenting citizens’ experiences during elections.

As Ambassador, she will support public awareness and encourage Nigerians, particularly young people, to use iReportINEC to document electoral incidents and contribute to credible election monitoring responsibly.

The platform is being positioned for the 2027 general elections, with a nationwide strategy covering Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Osun Speaker Expresses Worries Over Threats

The Speaker, Osun State House of Assembly, RT. Hon. Adewale Egbedun, yesterday decried disturbing reports of attacks, intimidation and threats against citizens and political actors in Odo Otin Local Government Area of Osun State in the past 48 hours.

According to him “The reports before us are deeply troubling. We have received accounts alleging that Armed Military personnel posted to Odo Otin Local Government led by Sikiru Adeboye have been moving through communities in Odo Otin, targeting leaders and members of the Accord political platform.

“This action must not be dismissed or politicised. They require immediate, independent and transparent investigation by the appropriate authorities. Among the incidents reported is an attack on the residence of an elderly woman, Alhaja Popoola Kuburat Ijadunola (popularly known as Mama Mi Leko), who happened to be an elder sister of former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola. Her residence was invaded and two of her children were taken away.

“There are also reports of attacks on Ayanyemi Joshua Olawale (Lawesco), Fasola Femi (Odofin) and Ajimoti Rasheed Omotayo (Action). Gunshots were fired and Mr. Ajimoti’s dog was killed.

“This is disturbing. No Nigerian citizen, regardless of political affiliation, age, social standing or location, should live in fear of armed personnel or believe that his or her home can be invaded with impunity. Of even greater concern is the release of three armed,” he alleged.

He called on the Department of State Services, Police, Nigerian Army and other relevant authorities to immediately investigate these allegations and make the findings public.

He equally called on the National Human Rights Commission, civil society organisations, election observers, diplomatic missions and credible international human-rights institutions to pay close attention to developments in Osun State and, where appropriate, independently document allegations of violations of citizens’ rights.

Civil Society Situation Room Deploys 70 Organisations

The Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room said it has deployed observers with over 70 Civil Society Organisations to monitor the election across the 30 Local Government Areas and 332 wards of the state.

The group noted that the Osun poll, being the last major election before the 2027 general elections, was a litmus test for the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, security agencies, and the political class.

According to the statement jointly signed by its Conveners, Y.Z Ya’u, Mma Odi and Celestine Odo, the Situation Room was worried by reports of politically motivated violence, clashes between supporters of political parties, attacks and intimidation, tension around motor parks and transport unions, allegations of thuggery, deaths and arrests of political actors.

It said the development was more troubling given that INEC identified 385 election flashpoints across the state, while its partners, Kimpact Development Initiative, KDI, and CLEEN Foundation, identified 13 LGAs as critical and high violence-risk areas.

It also condemned the recent attack on an INEC Permanent Voter Card, PVC, distribution centre in Odo-Otin LGA, where PVCs and BVAS devices were reportedly stolen, describing it as a sign of vulnerability of electoral infrastructure.

Oyintiloye: Competence, Credibility Not Material Inducements Will Determine Outcome

A chieftain of the APC, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, yesterday said money, bread, rice and other material inducements will not determine the outcome of today’s governorship election in Osun State, stressing that competence and credibility will play a more decisive role.

Oyintiloye stated this while speaking with newsmen in Osogbo, Osun State, noting that while material inducements might temporarily influence some voters, they would not ultimately determine their choices at the polls.

He said Osun people are intellectually sophisticated, politically conscious and highly educated, adding that they are increasingly looking beyond temporary material benefits and are more concerned about the dividends of democracy that will improve their lives, benefit their children and advance the development of the entire state.

According to him, the people desire sound healthcare delivery, quality education at all levels, good road networks, employment opportunities, economic empowerment and inclusive governance.

“These are issues that directly affect their future, and I believe they will weigh them carefully when making their choices at the polls,” he said.

Oyintiloye noted that voters may accept money, rice, bread or other items offered by politicians, but stressed that accepting such materials does not necessarily translate into voting for the person who offered them.

He said the ballot remains personal, adding that voters can still make their final decisions based on their conscience and assessment of the candidates.

THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD