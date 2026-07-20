Former President of India, A.P.J Abdul Kalam

Do nations make men or do men make nations? Two men caught my attention recently, as no doubt they would have caught the attention of many Nigerians. One is from a far flung place as India and the other is from very near to me in Nigeria. One made a very great impact on his nation, the other also made an impact, howbeit in a negative way. Both set me thinking. Who makes one another, men or nations.

One is A.P.J Abdul Kalam from India. Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam was an Indian aerospace engineer and statesman who served as the president of India from 2002 to 2007. Born and raised in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, Kalam studied physics and aerospace engineering. Born in a humble home, Abdul Kalam was a Muslim who had to sell newspapers to support his family. But he grew to launch his country into the nuclear world and earned the praise of his president through a phone call on the day he achieved that feat: “India is proud of you.” Kalam died as he slumped while giving a lecture. Kalam also became president of what the nation called “the people’s president.” When his friends broke into his house after he died, they found four shirts, two suits, one of them mended because of a tear, and 2500 books. He had a “mended” sandal which he wears everywhere. Nothing more.

Abubakar Malami, SAN

The other is a Nigerian, Abubakar Malami a lawyer and politician who served as minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation from 2015 to 2023. Malami wants to be the next governor of Kebbi State if he wins the 2027 election. He has already filed a form for this on the platform of the African Democratic Congress, (ADC), a party put together by those who don’t want President Bola Tinubu to return to power. They have their rights, but are they better than Tinubu, as Wole Soyinka asked? Nation builders and nation killers.

Abubakar like A.P.J Kalam is a Muslim, and like Kalam again was not born with a silver spoon in his mouth, in that his father was not a business magnate and did not leave a huge inheritance for his son, Abubakar. Unlike Kalam’s father, however, Abubakar’s father was a judge in the Sharia Court of Appeal. Sharia is a tough Islamic law, and so we can assume that Abubakar grew up in an environment of rigid morality, that is if his father was practicing what he was judging in court.

Sharia is a sore point in Nigeria’s politics: the Muslim north wants it for all Muslims, and the military leaders, who are Muslims, smuggled about 170 mentions of Islam into the Constitution, unknown to the Christian and animist communities. Sharia is the reason a radical Islamist group kidnapped 46 children and their teachers into a thick forest in Oyo State for 56 days demanding its enactment.

It seems Abubakar Malami’s father saw more than what many Sharia exponents in Nigeria are seeing. He did not send his son to an Islamiyya school but rather sent him to Sokoto School of Arts and Arabic Studies, and thereafter to Uthman Dan Fodio University to read law. The Yoruba will say “aja mo omo re fun lounje, o mo omo eleomiran ge je (the dog knows how to feed his own puppy and to bite another’s puppy).

Those who insist Islamic Sharia must rule Nigeria do not send their children to study Sharia but to study common law which is acceptable and marketable all over the world. Malami went to the Nigeria Law School, Lagos after obtaining his LLB degree and joined the cream of the legal profession. Even the sky was not a limit to him. He rose from state counsel to magistrate 11 in Kebbi State, went into private practice and was later elevated to the prestigious SAN rank, the peak of legal recognition in Nigeria and through political connection with former President Muhammadu Buhari, was appointed the nation’s Attorney General.

I met two of Malami’s legal colleagues who told me, despite my protestations, that Malami’s SAN position was not as deserved. They know the law, I don’t, they know themselves, I don’t, but after serving as Attorney General in the Buhari administration, this is what Justice Joyce Obehi Abdumalik of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja ruled that Malami accumulate as “reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities.” It bears listing, so that we can truly appreciate why Nigeria has insurgency and banditry. Why we have10 to 20 million out-of-school children, why Northern Nigeria is threatening to ruin the country; they will help us understand in practical terms what greed is and how men and women who are in its grip can unmake their nations. Please bear a little.

Properties forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria

Kebbi State.

# Rayhaan University - Temporary campus.

# Rayhaan University - Permanent campus

# Rayhaan University - 3rd campus.

# Vice Chancellor Residence - Rayhaan University.

# Rayham Radio.

Hospitality/Business Complexes

# Azbir Hotel

# Azbir Printing Press

# Azbir Gallery

# Azbir Gardens

# Azbir Mosques

# Azbir Clothing

# Azbir Pharmacy

#Azbir Supermarket.

Others are

Industry / Infrastructure

* Rayhaman Agro Allied Factory. Buildings, machinery, staff quarters, mosque, plant units.

* Al - Afiya Energy Tanker Garage.

× Rayhaan Security house.

Unfinished two storey plaza - Birnin Kebbi.

*Amsadsor Oil and Gas Filling station

Abuja FCT

* Meethaq Hotels - Jabi

* Meethaq Hotels - Maitama

* Harmonia Hotels - Garki.

* Two- winged Large Story Building. No 3, Onitsha Crescent, Area 11 Garki (formerly Harmonia Hotels).

Residential / Commercial

* Luxury Duplex - Amazon Street, Plot 3011, Maitama.

* Property No 3137 - Asokoro District Terraces.

* Property No 124113, No 11A, Yakubu Gowon Crescent, Asokoro.

* Commercial Plazas - multiple locations

* Residential Estates - multiple locations.

Kano State

* Zenoor Hotel

* Zenoor Mosque.

* Old Zenoor Hotel Building.

Yet other assets include Kaduna, Kebbi, Kano, Abuja.

* 31 - 48 - Warehouses, filling stations, factories, schools, shopping complexes, oil and gas facilities, farmlands and extensive parcels of land located across Abuja, Kano, Kebbi and Kaduna states.

Malami accumulated his wealth in clusters and in each cluster he had a mosque. We are thus shown the religion of Malami. His religion did not give him an inner detachment like it did Kalam who avoided greed like a plague to build a nuclear India.

Kalam met a man from another religion who loved him and taught him by the seaside. When members of the man’s religion rejected what he was doing to Kalam, the man and his wife took Kalam home and continued to feed him. Kalam through that family learned an important philosophy that religion must be used to make friends and not as a tool for fighting.

From the agreement between Justice Joyce Abdumalik and the prosecuting EFCC that Malami’s wealth was suspectedly secured by means that are not legal and must be forfeited to the state, we are compelled to think that the religion of Malami is deceitful. We thus again see how the political elites in the north and the south destroy Nigeria.

Kalam prayed five times a day - his father was an Imam, so was Malami whose father was a Sharia Appeal Court judge. But Kalam allowed his Islam to cleanse him inside and to detach him from unbridled acquisition to concentrate his energy on building an India that would be developed. At his job at the India Nuclear Research place, Kalam had no clear vision when his boss asked him. His boss told him that India must be self-reliant in space technology. This became Kalam’s philosophy, again, to which he devoted all his energy.

Not so with Malami as Justice Joyce Abdumalik pointed out and as we have seen. Malami is just 59 years old but has accumulated what no man should in a lifetime, what the Court says was gotten by dishonest means. Malami, through a statement released by his media aide who announced an office of the former Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, forgetting that that office terminated effectively when Buhari’s tenure expired. Malami said he will appeal but conscientious Nigerians must pray that Malami’s appeal will meet another judge as truthful and fiery as Justice Joyce Abdumalik. That is the only way Nigeria can be delivered from nation destroyers.

Nigeria needs as many Kalam’s as possible, and they are available. Kalam believes that the dreams of India sit in India schools, therefore he gave himself the tasks of inspiring 100,000 students yearly. India which used to be poor is rising; it is the fifth largest economy in the world giving China an aggressive chase.

From the next election, Nigerians must look for Kalams who have vision and are not greedy to lead them. It is possible because the dream of Nigerians are in the classrooms, not the forests where greedy leaders keep herders who they have radicalized to kidnap Nigerians and use them as negotiating means to Islamize the country. May the new Nigeria rise.

Tunde Akande is both a journalist and a Pastor. He earned a Masters degree in Mass Communication from the University of Lagos