thailand

Two Nigerian men have been arrested in Thailand over their alleged links to an international romance scam network targeting victims across Southeast Asia.

The suspects, aged 41 and 30, were arrested on November 18 at a condominium in Ban Mai, Pak Kret district, Nonthaburi, following an investigation by Thailand’s Immigration Division 3 and Provincial Police Region 1.

According to local media outlet, The Thaiger, undercover police officers disguised themselves as food delivery workers to gain access to the suspects’ apartment.

With the help of security guards, the officers approached the condominium and pretended to have a parcel for delivery. When one of the men opened the door, they identified themselves as police officers and moved in to arrest both suspects.

A search of the apartment reportedly led to the recovery of laptops and mobile phones containing messages linked to fake online identities posing as US military personnel.

Investigators suspect the identities were used to establish romantic relationships with potential victims as part of an international scam operation. Police also reportedly found social media accounts allegedly created to deceive Thai residents.

The arrests followed an earlier investigation on November 12, when police detained another Nigerian man, aged 37, at Owl Market in Nonthaburi over suspected links to the same network.

Investigators later searched a condominium in Bang Kraso, Mueang Nonthaburi, where suspected members of the group had reportedly stayed. However, the men had left before the search.

Police subsequently traced the two suspects to another condominium in the Muang Thong Thani area, where they were believed to have stayed for two to three days before their arrest.

The Thaiger reported that both men confessed during questioning. However, the charges publicly reported against them are immigration-related offences, including illegal entry and unauthorised residence.

One of the suspects, aged 41, had reportedly overstayed his permitted stay in Thailand by 411 days.

Authorities revoked their permission to remain in the country and transferred them to Pak Kret Police Station for further legal proceedings ahead of deportation.

The investigation into the suspected romance scam network is ongoing. Thai police have not disclosed the identities of the alleged victims, the amount of money involved or the specific roles the two men allegedly played in the operation.

The reported immigration charges do not amount to convictions for romance fraud.

Vanguard Media Limited, Nigeria