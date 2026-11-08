By

Umar Dankano, Yola

Former Minister of Defence, General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma (retd.), has urged Nigerians to re-elect President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the forthcoming 2027 general elections to consolidate what he described as meaningful projects the administration had started.

General Danjuma gave the charge at the 20th anniversary and fundraising ceremony of the Adamawa state Government House chapel held in Yola on Saturday.

He stressed that the first tenure of President Bola Tinubu’s government wouldn’t be enough for him to conclude programmes and projects the administration had started.

Danjuma, represented by former Chief of Army staff, General Ishaya Bamaiyi, said that Tinubu has appointed many Christians in positions of government which, according to him, showed his fairness and tolerance.

He urged Nigerians, especially the middle belt, to support the re-election bid of President Tinubu come January 2027.

On the proposed 20th anniversary and expansion of the Government House Yola Christian Chapel, Danjuma stated that human life could not be complete without connection to the Creator, encouraging faithful to have fear of God in their individual and collective undertakings for His guidance and blessings.

Danjuma announced a pledge of N250 Million as his donation for the fundraising ceremony to enable the expansion drive of the chapel with a view to stand the taste of time.

In her remarks as the special guest of honour of the occasion, First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu advised the youths not allow themselves to be used by desperate politicians as tools of destruction in the polity.

Senator Tinubu, represented by the Adamawa State Deputy Governor, Professor Farauta George, encouraged younger generation to be ambassadors of peace and positive change, stressing the need for responsible conduct before, during and after the 2027 elections.

She said that the Government House Chapel should remain a spiritual home and rallying point for Christians across different denominations, urging the Chapel’s leadership and congregation to preserve its spiritual foundation, sustain its activities and ensure that the fire on the altar continued to burn through prayers, worship and unwavering commitment to God.

She also called on residents to embrace their collective responsibility in building a peaceful and prosperous state, irrespective of religious, ethnic and political differences.

Former Governor Boni Haruna, who was the actualiser of the chapel during his tenure of office, while giving historical reflections, recalled that the Government House Chapel was established in 2005 as part of efforts to fulfil the original architectural vision of the Government House complex.

Haruna explained that the original design provided for two places of worship, a mosque and a Christian chapel, in recognition of the principles of equity, fairness and religious inclusion upon which the project was conceived.

Haruna expressed hope that the Chapel would continue to serve as a symbol of religious tolerance, unity and peaceful coexistence, reminding successive administrations and residents that Adamawa belongs to everyone, irrespective of religious affiliations.

Earlier in his keynote address, Chairman of the Chapel’s Board of Trustees, Mr Boss Mustapha, described the 20th anniversary as more than a celebration of institutional survival, saying it represented two decades of faith, courage, perseverance, unity and God’s enduring faithfulness.

The occasion was graced by many Christian faithful who donated their contributions to the chapel expansion project.

Daily Trust