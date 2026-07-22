Prof. Peter Olamakinde Olapegba

By

Gabriel Oshokha

The Governing Council of the University of Ibadan has appointed Prof. Peter Olamakinde Olapegba as the institution’s 14th Vice-Chancellor following a competitive selection process involving eight candidates.

The appointment was announced on Wednesday by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Adebisi Akande, shortly after the council approved the recommendation of the Joint Council-Senate Selection Board.

Akande said the process of appointing a new Vice-Chancellor commenced in line with the provisions of the University Act ahead of the expiration of the tenure of the incumbent Vice-Chancellor on November 1, 2026.

According to him, advertisements inviting applications for the position were published in April 2026 in three national newspapers, attracting six applications.

He explained that the Governing Council subsequently constituted a Search Team, as required by law, to identify other qualified candidates who might not have applied. The move yielded two additional applications, bringing the total number of candidates to eight.

Akande disclosed that the council interacted with all eight candidates on Tuesday, July 21, during which members independently assessed and scored them using approved guidelines.

He said the exercise produced five candidates who were shortlisted, in order of merit, for the final stage of the selection process.

The Pro-Chancellor added that the council also appointed two of its members to serve on the Selection Board, while the University Senate had earlier elected two of its representatives to participate in the exercise.

He said the Joint Council-Senate Selection Board interviewed the five shortlisted candidates on Wednesday before recommending Olapegba as the best candidate.

Akande described the selection exercise as “thorough, transparent and highly competitive,” noting that the Governing Council unanimously approved the recommendation of the Selection Board.

“It is, therefore, my pleasure to present to you the 14th Vice-Chancellor of this great university, the University of Ibadan, Professor Peter Olamakinde Olapegba. We wish him success in his tenure,” he said.

Olapegba will succeed the incumbent Vice-Chancellor, whose tenure expires on November 1, 2026.

Prof. Peter Olamakinde Olapegba is the current Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) and a professor in the Department of Psychology at the University of Ibadan.

Punch Nigeria Limited

10 key facts to know about new UI VC, Prof Olapegba

By Abisola Adigun

Prof Olapegba of UI

Below are 10 things to know about the new University of Ibadan’s vice-chancellor:

Background

Prof. Olapegba was born on January 26, 1970, in Ibadan, Oyo State. He is an indigene of Igbole quarters in Igboora.

Early education

He began his primary education at Anglican Church Primary School, Ilutitun, Ondo State, before completing it at St. Paul’s African Primary School, Lanlate, in 1981. He later attended Lanlate High School between 1981 and 1986.

Life before university

Before gaining admission into the University of Ibadan, Olapegba worked as a sales clerk in Lagos.

Major degrees at UI

He obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology in 1997, a Master’s degree in Social/Personality Psychology in 1999, and a PhD in Applied Social Psychology in 2008, all from the University of Ibadan.

Additional professional qualifications

Beyond his academic degrees, he holds a diploma in International Boundary and Borderland Studies, a Postgraduate Diploma in Theology, and professional training in mediation and conciliation.

Academic career

After a brief stint as a research officer with the National Examinations Council (NECO), he joined the University of Ibadan as an Assistant Lecturer on June 1, 2000.

Rise to professorship

Olapegba rose through the academic ranks and was promoted to Professor of Applied Social Psychology on October 1, 2014.

Leadership positions at UI

He has served as Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, Sub-Dean (Postgraduate), and Director of Alumni Relations.

Research contributions

The professor has authored more than 100 scholarly publications, secured several local and international research grants, and served as an external examiner for universities across Africa.

Emergence as UI’s 14th Vice-Chancellor

Prof. Olapegba emerged as the University of Ibadan (UI)’s 14th VC after a competitive selection process involving eight candidates. His appointment was subsequently approved by the Governing Council.

Nigerian Tribune