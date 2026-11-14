MODUPE GEORGE

The University of Ibadan (UI) has produced 6,025 graduates at its 78th convocation ceremony, with 509 earning First Class honours, as the institution celebrated its academic achievements and reaffirmed its commitment to excellence.

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Peter Olapegba, disclosed this in Ibadan on Wednesday, the first day of the university’s 2026 convocation and Foundation Day ceremonies for first-degree graduates.

Olapegba, who assumed office as the 14th Vice Chancellor of the institution on November 2, said the ceremony also recognised graduates from the university’s Distance Learning Centre and affiliated institutions, reflecting its expanding reach in providing quality higher education.

He disclosed that the Distance Learning Centre produced 1,006 first-class graduates, while 815 outstanding scholars emerged from the university’s affiliated institutions.

The VC recalled that the university, established in 1942 and granted autonomy in 1962, had grown into a leading academic institution with more than 130 academic departments across 23 faculties and institutes.

He said the institution had, over the years, built a distinguished academic heritage and a global network of alumni who had made significant contributions across various sectors.

Olapegba also highlighted the university’s impressive performance in the 2026 QS and Times Higher Education World University Rankings, where it emerged as the best university in Nigeria and West Africa and ranked fourth in Africa.

On academic expansion, he disclosed that the university’s Senate had approved the establishment of what he described as the first Faculty of Physiotherapy in West Africa, following its satisfaction of the National Universities Commission’s requirements.

He further highlighted the institution’s research achievements, including international research grants, patents and publications in reputable peer-reviewed journals secured by its academic staff.

According to him, several members of staff and students had also received prestigious national and international fellowships, awards and appointments in recognition of their outstanding accomplishments across different disciplines.

The VC acknowledged the contributions of the university’s alumni, corporate organisations and philanthropic partners to infrastructural development, noting that their support had facilitated the provision of laboratories, workstations and solar power systems to enhance the teaching, research and learning environment.

Addressing the graduating students, Olapegba urged them to deploy the knowledge, resilience and character acquired during their academic training to address societal challenges.

He congratulated the graduates on their achievements, describing their hard work, perseverance and intellectual rigour as a testament to the university’s enduring tradition of academic excellence.

He also encouraged them to uphold the values of excellence, integrity and service, while making meaningful contributions to national development and humanity.

The VC reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to sustaining its heritage of academic excellence, advancing research and producing graduates equipped to respond to emerging global challenges.

In his convocation address, the Chief Operating Officer, English-Speaking West Africa, Groupe Ethica, Mr Olayemi Oladiran, urged the graduates to set long-term goals and remain focused on achieving their aspirations.

Oladiran, an alumnus of the university, emphasised the importance of recognising one’s potential and cultivating discipline and patience over time as essential ingredients for achieving excellence.

He told the graduates that their experience of navigating challenges within the Nigerian educational environment had equipped them with resilience and an advantage over some of their counterparts who studied abroad.

He, however, cautioned them against allowing social control to limit their aspirations, urging them instead to understand its influence and use it to their advantage.

The Valedictorian, Amoo Ifeoluwa, lauded the institution for being a home for personal development and attainment of her academic feat, charging them “to set out with confidence and shape the world and never allow the fear of the unknown to cause them to shift back and settle for mediocrity.

Nigerian Tribune