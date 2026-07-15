Beatrice Solomon, 27, was found dead in her home by her husband, Damian Butler (pictured), on Wednesday March 4.(Image: Damian Butler)

Adedoyin Adedugbe

A coroner’s court in the United Kingdom has ruled that a 27-year-old Nigerian woman, Beatrice Solomon, died by suicide after battling mental health challenges linked to personal difficulties.

Beatrice, who relocated from Nigeria to the UK on a skilled worker visa in November 2023, was found unresponsive in her home on Norris Road, Stanfield.

According to a report by The Sentinel on Sunday, the inquest heard that her husband, Damian Butler, had left home for his delivery job at about 4:30 pm on the day of the incident before returning approximately two hours later to use the toilet, where he discovered his wife unresponsive.

A police officer, PC Hinchliffe, told the court that emergency responders arrived shortly afterwards, but Beatrice was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:21pm.

According to the report, the investigators ruled out any third-party involvement in her death.

UK-based Nigerian, Beatrice Solomon…Photo Credit:

During the hearing, Butler told the court that his wife had struggled with her mental health over the past year, which he attributed to ongoing issues involving Stoke-on-Trent City Council.

He also disclosed that he later became aware that Beatrice had made two

A post-mortem examination conducted by pathologist Dr Jones found that she died from oxygen deprivation.

Delivering her conclusion, Coroner Li Hammond-Naylor ruled that Beatrice died by suicide.

“It is clear to me that Beatrice had researched and planned how to take her life. I can only extend my sincere condolences to Beatrice’s family and friends,” the coroner said.

Beatrice, who worked as a carer in the UK, is survived by her husband, a son, and her siblings.

This tragedy highlights the emotional and mental health challenges some migrants may face while adjusting to life in a new country.

According to the World Health Organisation, research from various countries has shown that some migrants face increased mental health risks due to factors such as separation from their families, financial stress, uncertainty, discrimination, and cultural barriers.

The WHO stated that the findings underscore the need for accessible mental health support and timely interventions for migrants experiencing psychological distress.

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