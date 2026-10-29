By

Gilbert Ekugbe

The United Kingdom has announced an increase in the financial requirements for international students applying for study visas, with applicants studying in London expected to demonstrate access to at least £14,130 in living expenses from November 30, 2026.

As reported by Nairametrics on Wednesday, the revised maintenance requirements, introduced by the UK Home Office, will affect prospective international students, including Nigerians, seeking admission to British universities.

Under the new rules, students must demonstrate that they have sufficient funds to cover their living expenses during their studies, in addition to tuition fees and other visa-related costs.

The adjustment comes amid rising living expenses in the UK and increasing financial pressures on international students.

Under the revised requirements, international students studying in London will need to demonstrate access to £1,570 per month, up from the existing £1,529.

For courses lasting nine months or longer, the maximum maintenance requirement will rise from £13,761 to £14,130, representing an increase of £369.

Students studying outside London will also face higher financial requirements, with the minimum monthly amount increasing to £1,203 from £1,171.

The maximum nine-month maintenance requirement for students outside London will consequently rise from £10,539 to £10,827, an increase of £288.

The amounts represent the minimum living expenses applicants must demonstrate when applying for a student visa and do not include tuition fees.

Applicants must also budget separately for the student visa application fee and the Immigration Health Surcharge, which provides access to the UK’s National Health Service under applicable rules.

The increase means Nigerian students planning to study in the UK will need to make additional financial provisions before submitting their visa applications.

Applicants will need to ensure they meet the applicable maintenance threshold for their university’s location and provide acceptable evidence that the required funds are available.

The financial requirement is separate from tuition fees, meaning prospective students must account for both the cost of their education and the money needed to support themselves while living in the UK.

Students preparing their applications will also need to consider the relevant visa charges and healthcare surcharge when calculating their overall study budgets.

The revised requirements come as international students continue to contribute significantly to the UK’s higher education sector and wider economy.

According to figures cited in the report, approximately 685,565 international students were enrolled in UK higher education institutions during the 2024/2025 academic year, representing about 24 per cent of the total student population.

Of this number, approximately 622,000 students came from countries outside the European Union, while around 63,600 were from EU countries.

The Dean of Global Impact and Research at the University of Chester, Professor Padam Simkhada noted that international students contributed approximately £41.9 billion to the UK economy during the 2021/2022 academic year.

Despite their economic contribution, international students continue to face financial challenges associated with accommodation costs, limited employment opportunities and restrictions on working hours.

The revised maintenance thresholds will require prospective students to review their budgets and ensure they meet the applicable financial requirements before applying for a UK student visa.

Gilbert Ekugbe

Gilbert Ekugbe is a journalist at Punch Newspapers with over a decade of experience reporting on business and economic affairs. He covers markets, corporate developments, finance, and Nigeria’s broader economic landscape. His reporting is informed by extensive newsroom experience and a strong commitment to accuracy and responsible journalism, helping readers understand complex business issues.

Punch Nigeria Limited