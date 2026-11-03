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By

Tosin Oyediran

Most migrants seeking to settle permanently in the United Kingdom will now have to wait 10 years under new rules unveiled by the British government, which say applicants must earn the right to settlement through their contributions and conduct.

Under the new arrangements, migrants who breach immigration rules could face a wait of at least 20 years before qualifying for settlement, while those arriving in the UK through small boats or clandestine routes could wait as long as 30 years.

The government has also introduced a five-year settlement route for eligible care workers who complied with their visa conditions and earned at least £25,000 annually, in recognition of their contribution during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The changes were announced in a statement published on the UK government’s website by the Home Office on Monday, November 2, 2026, under the title, “Home Secretary unveils new rules for migrants settling in the UK”.

Earned Settlement Model

The new policy, known as the Earned Settlement model, was laid before Parliament and makes the length of time migrants must wait for settlement dependent on their economic contribution and character.

Under the arrangements, the highest earners will be eligible to settle after three years, while migrants earning more than £50,271 annually and some public service workers, including doctors, nurses and teachers, will qualify after five years.

The government said those who have breached immigration rules would only be eligible for settlement after at least 20 years.

Four Conditions

It also listed four conditions that everyone seeking settlement must meet, regardless of when they arrived in the UK.

They include having “a spotless criminal record, speaking English to a high standard, owing no debt to the taxpayer and having a record of sustained National Insurance contributions.”

The Home Office said the criminal record requirement would be raised from the current threshold of a 12-month suspended sentence, while the English language standard would be equivalent to A-Level English as a foreign language.

Explaining the policy, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said, “Settled status is one of the most valuable rights this country can offer. Until now it has been given almost automatically.

“From today, it must be earned. Those who contribute most will settle fastest. Those who don’t play by the rules will be refused or wait much longer.

“This policy creates a migration system that is fair: fair to those who come here and play their part, and fair to British citizens already here, who must not be asked to bear a greater burden.”

On the revised arrangement for care workers, the government said the five-year route was introduced in recognition of their contribution during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It stated, “In recognition of the contribution care workers made to Britain when the sector was reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, those who met their visa conditions and earned at least £25,000 a year will be able to settle after five years.”

However, the Home Office said the route had also been abused by employers who sponsored foreign workers for non-existent jobs.

It added, “Under this government, 1,800 exploitative employers have been stripped of their right to sponsor foreign workers.”

Care Workers, Route Condition

The government said care workers who did not qualify for the five-year settlement route, estimated to account for about a quarter of the total, would be offered a new five-year visa and could apply for settlement only after completing it.

A similar arrangement would apply to public service workers in healthcare and education who arrived during the same period.

The reforms are expected to leave more than 500,000 people waiting longer than five years to settle in the UK.

The Home Office said, “As a result, an estimated over 500,000 people will wait longer than five years to settle, taking billions off the welfare bill.

“No one will be forced to leave, and everyone will have a fair chance to apply for new visas that would allow them to settle after 10 years.”

PM reacts

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said the proposals were based on an immigration system that rewarded contribution and compliance with the rules.

He said, “People want to see an immigration system based on control, contribution, and which rewards those who play by the rules.

“These proposals are based on that principle and recognise the contribution made by overseas workers to our country.

“Following Brexit, the previous government lost control of immigration, with an unprecedented spike in numbers. This Home Secretary is gripping this problem, and she has my full support in doing so.”

Burnham added that migrants making valuable contributions to their communities should have the opportunity to settle earlier, while others should expect longer waiting periods.

“It is only fair that those who are making the most valuable contribution to our communities are given the opportunity to settle earlier.

“Those in other roles should expect to wait longer while people who abuse the system or arrive illegally will be refused or will also have to wait longer,” he said.

The policy also sets out different settlement arrangements for refugees.

Those arriving through “Home Office-approved routes will be eligible to settle after five years, while others will have to wait 20 years.”

However, the waiting period for refugees who work or study will be reduced to 10 years.

The government said “people who arrived in the UK by small boat or through other clandestine means would face an additional 10-year waiting period, meaning they could wait up to 30 years before qualifying for settlement.”

It added that people who already held settled status would not lose it under the new policy.

British Citizens, Hong Kong Nationals, Others

Family members of British citizens, Hong Kong British Nationals (Overseas) and members of the armed forces would also retain their existing settlement pathways.

The Home Office said the reforms were largely in line with proposals outlined in its November 2025 consultation, while maintaining that the UK would have “the most business friendly migration system in Europe for highly skilled workers.”

Tosin Oyediran

Tosin Oyediran is a journalist with Punch Newspapers, bringing over eight years of newsroom experience to his coverage of politics, health, advocacy, sports, and entertainment. Known for sharp interviews and human-centered reporting, his work focuses on public accountability, civic issues, and the stories shaping everyday lives.

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