By : Priscilla Iwedike

Ms Vicky Seymour

The United Kingdom Government has announced the appointment of Ms Vicky Seymour as its new Deputy High Commissioner in Abuja, marking a key diplomatic appointment aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between the UK and Nigeria.

Seymour will serve at the British High Commission in Abuja, where she is expected to support the advancement of the UK’s diplomatic, economic and development priorities in Nigeria while working closely with Nigerian authorities and other stakeholders.

Her appointment forms part of the UK Government’s diplomatic postings and is expected to reinforce cooperation between both countries across areas including trade, security, governance, education and investment.

Further details regarding the commencement of her assignment and transition into the role are expected from the British High Commission.

Guardian Newspapers Ng