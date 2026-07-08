Summary

What happens now Farage has resigned as an MP?

Farage resigns to trigger by-election he will stand in

Starmer: ‘This is a desperate stunt’

Edited by Ben Hatton and Craig Hoyl

Farage says he will trigger and stand in Clacton by-election amid financial scrutiny

Image source,PA Media

Reform UK’s leader Nigel Farage has resigned from his parliamentary seat of Clacton, triggering a by-election in the area that he will stand in.

The context

The Sunday Times reported over the weekend Farage had not properly declared support from long-time ally George Cottrell, which reportedly included payment for security and social media staff.

He also remains under investigation by Parliament’s standards commissioner for not declaring a £5m gift he received from Christopher Harborne, a Thailand-based British cryptocurrency investor, before his election.

What Farage said today

Farage said he had done “nothing wrong”, and said the Sunday Times report was “wholly inaccurate”, and the investigation into him by the parliamentary standards watchdog is “being used as a political tool”.

“I’ve decided that the people of Clacton should be the judges of my actions,” he said, adding: “And that is why I will be putting my name forward to stand in this by-election. I will fight to win. I will fight to continue the political revolution that Reform has started.”

The reaction

Labour, the Conservatives, the Lib Dems and Restore Britain have all said they will not be putting forward candidates for the by-election.

Labour and Restore Britain called it a “circus”, the Conservatives called it “a fake by-election” and the Lib Dems called it “Farage’s vanity project”.

Reform UK’s Robert Jenrick told the BBC that if other parties are “too chicken to stand, that says more about them than us”.

The BBC