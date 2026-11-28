By

Biodun Busari

The United Kingdom Visas and Immigration has rejected about 84 per cent of Nigerian students applying to study in British universities in 2026, a study has revealed.

Nigerians were the only Africans in the top six foreign nationalities refused visas by the UKVI between May and October 2026, The PIE reported.

The UKVI report also revealed that Nigerians were in third spot of the 79 per cent of prospective international students called to a credibility interview but denied visas in the six-month period.

Aside from Nigerians, other students came from Asian countries of Nepal, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

In the report, 9,043 were considered by UK case officers to be non-credible from 11,415 interviews conducted between May and October 2026.

“Nepalese students were the most likely cohort to be denied a visa after an interview, with 92% students deemed non-credible by UKVI caseworkers,” the PIE News stated.

“This was followed by India (89% of interviewed students rejected), Nigeria (84% of students rejected) and Bangladesh (79% of students rejected).

“Meanwhile, 79% of Sri Lankan students were rejected after their interview, followed by 73% of Pakistani students.”

It, however, highlighted that the data did not represent an annual scenario but only covered six-month statistics.

“The briefing document also revealed sharp rises in the likelihood of certain cohorts being called to interview. For example, between 2025 and 2026, the proportion of Nigerian students invited for an interview rose sharply – from 7% to 21%,” it stated.

UKVI disclosed that a common reason for a visa refusal was a lack of research about the student’s chosen institution.

It added that the majority of the applicants could not clearly explain why they have chosen to study in the UK and how their preferred institution and programmes corresponded with their future plans.

“Other reasons included a lack of knowledge about their chosen program or subject, their English language ability and the credibility of their funds,” it added.

The Head of Work, Study, Family and Ukraine Services at the Home Office, Oliver Rae, recently said stricter compliance was not being used by the UK government as a way to manage international student numbers.

“There is no cap on the number of students that we want to see coming to the UK, but very much a focus on genuine students,” Rae said.

Biodun Busari

Biodun Busari is a journalist at Punch Newspapers with five years of experience reporting on human interest, crime, diaspora issues, and feature storytelling. He focuses on producing engaging, informative stories that enlighten the public and provide context on complex topics. Biodun’s work demonstrates hands-on newsroom experience and a strong commitment to accurate, purpose-driven journalism.

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