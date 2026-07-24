The United Kingdom, UK has published an updated list of prohibited and restricted items that travellers are not allowed to bring into the country in 2026, warning that banned goods will be seized by customs officials at the border.

The updated guidance, issued as part of the UK’s border and customs regulations, outlines items that are either completely prohibited or require special licences before they can be imported.

According to the guidance, several goods are banned from entering the UK because they pose risks to public safety, public health, the environment and wildlife conservation.

Among the prohibited items are controlled drugs, offensive weapons such as flick knives, self-defence sprays including pepper spray and CS gas, endangered animal and plant species, rough diamonds, and indecent or obscene materials, including certain books, magazines, films and DVDs.

The UK government also bans personal imports of meat and dairy products from most non-European Union countries in a bid to prevent the spread of animal diseases.

In addition to banned goods, authorities said certain items can only be brought into the country if travellers obtain the necessary permits or licences beforehand.

These include firearms, explosives and ammunition, all of which are subject to strict import controls.

Food and plant products are also subject to regulations. Authorities said such items may be refused entry if they are not free from pests and diseases, are intended for commercial use rather than personal consumption, or were not grown within the European Union.

The guidance also warns against bringing counterfeit or pirated goods into the UK. Customs officials may seize items suspected of infringing intellectual property rights, including unauthorised copies of films, music and other copyrighted materials, while offenders could face prosecution.

UK authorities advised travellers to familiarise themselves with the country’s customs regulations before travelling to avoid delays, confiscation of goods or possible legal consequences upon arrival.

List of items travellers cannot bring into the UK in 2026

Prohibited items

Controlled drugs

Offensive weapons, including flick knives

Self-defence sprays, including pepper spray and CS gas

Endangered animal and plant species

Rough diamonds

Indecent or obscene materials, including certain books, magazines, films and DVDs

Personal imports of meat and dairy products from most non-EU countries

Restricted items (special licence required)

Firearms

Explosives

Ammunition

Food and plant products subject to restrictions

Food and plant products may be refused entry if they:

Are not free from pests and diseases

Are intended for commercial rather than personal use

Were not grown in the European Union

Counterfeit and pirated goods

Travellers are also prohibited from bringing goods that infringe intellectual property rights, including:

Pirated copies of films

Illegal copies of music

Counterfeit branded products

Other unauthorised copyrighted materials

UK customs authorities warned that prohibited items will be seized, while travellers found importing restricted goods without the required documentation may face prosecution.

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