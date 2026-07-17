• President authorises reconstruction of Lagos-Ibadan expressway

•Reiterates concrete roads will last 100 years without maintenance

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja



The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi yesterday announced the naming of the much-talked-about Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway after President Bola Tinubu, pointing out that the decision was taken by the Ministry of Works in recognition of Tinubu’s ‘long-standing vision’ for the landmark project.

Besides, the minister disclosed that the President has approved an additional 400-kilometre extension to the country’s Fourth Legacy Highway, the 700km Akwanga–Jos–Bauchi–Maiduguri Superhighway to Taraba, increasing the project to 1,100 kilometres.

The minister spoke during a media briefing in Abuja, during which he described the approvals as major milestones in the federal government’s infrastructure renewal programme.

“That (coastal) highway is named President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Coastal Highway. By the powers conferred on me as Minister of Works, in consultation with my Permanent Secretary, the Minister of State, directors and staff of the ministry, we decided to name it after him because of his dream for it,” Umahi said.

The minister recalled that Tinubu first conceived the idea while serving as governor of Lagos state more than two decades ago. “He had that dream about 27 years back as governor of Lagos State. It is one thing to dream and another thing to have the grace of God to actualise that dream,” he added.

Describing the project, the minister said the first section of the 750-kilometre coastal highway has already become a reference point for modern infrastructure delivery.

“Section One, from Victoria Island to Lekki, is 47.47 kilometres of six-lane carriageway with a 25-metre median reserved for a future railway line. That project is a beauty to behold,” Umahi said.

Also, the minister announced the President’s approval for another 400 kilometres of dualised East-West Road, the reconstruction of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway using reinforced concrete pavement, the completion of the abandoned Ibi Bridge in Taraba State, and the construction of the 5.76-kilometre Lao Bridge.

“The greatest story is that yesterday President Bola Tinubu approved the addition of 400 kilometres to our Fourth Legacy Road. That is an 800-kilometre road now extended to 1,100 kilometres, and that is unprecedented,” he said.

The Fourth Legacy Highway, initially conceived as a 700-kilometre corridor linking Akwanga in Nasarawa State to Maiduguri in Borno State through Jos, Bauchi, Gombe and Biu, will now extend into Taraba State, the minister explained.

Umahi said the expansion would strengthen connectivity across the North-central and North-east while opening up more economic opportunities.

The minister also revealed that Tinubu has approved the reconstruction of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway after sections of the highway deteriorated barely five years after completion.

“The president approved yesterday the reconstruction of the Lagos-Ibadan Road, and that is the justification for our fight for the use of reinforced concrete pavement,” he said.

Explaining the decision, Umahi noted that the existing asphalt pavement had repeatedly failed despite repairs.

“It is 135 kilometres by two carriageways. That project is not up to five years old, yet it has already started failing. We took journalists there, we took members of the National Assembly there. You could see the road failing. They repaired it and it still failed,” he said.

According to him, reinforced concrete technology offers a more durable alternative. “The answer is to reconstruct it using reinforced concrete pavement that will last between 50 and 100 years, maintenance-free,” he added.

On projects in Taraba State, Umahi said the President had approved the design, procurement and award of the Lao Bridge project. “The Lao Bridge in Taraba State, which is 5.76 kilometres across the river, the President approved that it should be designed, procured and awarded,” he stated.

He further disclosed that Tinubu had approved the review and completion of the abandoned Ibi bridge project. “That bridge was awarded in 2018, got to about 40 per cent completion and was abandoned. Yesterday, the President approved the review and completion of the Ibi Bridge in Taraba State,” Umahi said.

The minister also announced presidential approval for an additional 400 kilometres of dual carriageway on the East-West Road corridor.

“The President also approved 400 kilometres of dualised East-West Road running from Lokoja down to Benin. This is another very important intervention in our road infrastructure,” he said.

THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD