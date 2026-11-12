By Percy Dabang

Patricia Mamko Lar

The University of Jos has appointed Professor Patricia Mamko Lar as its 11th substantive Vice Chancellor, making her the first woman to occupy the position since the establishment of the institution.

Her appointment was announced on Thursday by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the University’s Governing Council, Senator Grace Folashade Bent, during a special meeting of the 15th Governing Council.

Professor Lar takes over from Professor Tanko Ishaya, whose tenure as Vice Chancellor has come to an end.

Presenting the letter of appointment to the incoming Vice Chancellor, Senator Bent charged her to remain focused in the discharge of her responsibilities as she prepares to lead the university.

Her emergence marks a historic milestone for the University of Jos, as she becomes the first female Vice Chancellor in the institution’s history and the 11th substantive head of the university.

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