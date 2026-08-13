A gavel. Photo: File

By Johnson Idowu

The United States Department of Justice has said that a 41-year-old Nigerian, Babajide Adesayo, is at risk of 10 years’ imprisonment following his conviction by a federal jury of laundering more than $2.7m obtained from victims of romance fraud and other online scams.

The US DoJ disclosed this in a statement obtained on its website on Wednesday, noting that Adesayo, a resident of Douglasville, Georgia, was convicted on August 6, 2026, following an eight-day trial.

The statement noted that Adesayo was found guilty of two counts of conspiracy to commit money laundering and 16 counts of transactional money laundering.

According to the statement, the offences occurred between April 2020 and September 2021, when fraudsters allegedly targeted elderly victims online by posing as friends, business associates and romantic partners.

The statement noted that evidence presented in court showed that fraudsters allegedly developed relationships with the victims before requesting money under false claims that they needed funds for business equipment, medical treatment, injuries or to secure their release from prison.

It added that the victims were allegedly directed to transfer hundreds of thousands of dollars, including retirement savings and other income, into business accounts belonging to Adesayo’s co-defendant, Nigerian national Efemena Igbe.

The statement continued, “The fraudsters directed most victims to send hundreds of thousands of dollars, including the victims’ retirement savings and other hard-earned income, to the business accounts of Adesayo’s co-defendant, Nigerian national Efemena Igbe.

“As soon as Igbe received funds from the victims, he immediately sent most of the money to Adesayo and tried to hide the fraudulent transactions by falsely notating that the money was intended for the purchase of cars from Adesayo’s automotive business.

“When Adesayo received the money, he immediately sent most of it to overseas accounts in China, Hong Kong, Nigeria, and other countries. Over a period of 17 months, Adesayo received and moved over $2.7 million in victim funds.”

The statement further alleged that Adesayo continued to engage in money laundering after his arrest in June 2024 while he was awaiting trial.

According to the prosecution, some victims transferred funds directly to Adesayo’s business accounts, while others sent money to third-party accounts before the funds were subsequently transferred to him.

The statement added that Adesayo quickly withdrew or transferred the money after receiving it, adding that his bond was later revoked after the alleged post-arrest conduct was discovered.

He has remained in federal custody since March 2, 2026.

The US DoJ noted that Adesayo is scheduled to be sentenced on November 20, 2026, before United States District Judge Mark H. Cohen.

It added that Adesayo faces up to 20 years’ imprisonment on each conspiracy count, up to 10 years on each transactional money-laundering count, and a further consecutive sentence of up to 10 years for allegedly committing offences while on release.

“Sentencing is scheduled for November 20, 2026, at 1:30 p.m., before United States District Judge Mark H. Cohen.

“Adesayo faces up to 20 years of imprisonment on each of the conspiracy counts, up to 10 years of imprisonment on the transactional money laundering counts, and a consecutive sentence of up to 10 years of imprisonment for committing offences while on release.

“In determining the actual sentence, the Court will consider the United States Sentencing Guidelines, which are not binding but provide appropriate sentencing ranges for most offenders,” the statement concluded.

PUNCH Metro reported on Saturday that a Nigerian man identified as Adedayo Fateru was sentenced to 87 months’ imprisonment over his involvement in a money laundering operation of about $1.7m in proceeds from various fraud schemes in the United States.

The US Attorney’s Office had stated that Fateru was sentenced alongside three others to a combined 190 months in prison.

His jail term will be followed by three years of supervised release.

Johnson Idowu

Johnson Idowu is a journalist at Punch Newspapers with over four years of experience covering politics, education, metro, and environment. He specializes in producing insightful and well-researched reports that inform and engage readers. Johnson’s work reflects hands-on newsroom experience, editorial insight, and a dedication to accurate, audience-focused journalism.

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